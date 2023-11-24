Black Friday is here, and Best Buy is offering notable discounts across shopping categories, including tech, home and kitchen. Like Amazon, Walmart and Target, the retailer is offering deals online and in-store.

We compiled the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday Best Buy deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Giftable Tech Awards winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like Honey to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 1,463 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

LG makes some of the best smart TVs, and this OLED model can deliver rich colors, deep blacks and bright highlights compared to similarly-priced LED TVs. It has streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV built in — no need to plug-in a streaming stick. It’s also compatible with video and audio technology like filmmaker mode and Dolby Atmos to help deliver a more cinematic experience, according to the brand.

It does not have a high-refresh rate screen, so it is not the best TV for gaming.

4.7-star average rating from 3,816 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This is one of our favorite smart home hubs because it is like having a smart speaker and a tablet in one. You can sync and control most smart gadgets using the Google Home app, including smart home security devices to monitor their video feeds. You can also do most of what you would on a tablet, including checking your calendar, viewing photo galleries, streaming videos, listening to music and joining video chats.

4.9-star average rating from 18,624 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is Apple’s most affordable iPad and its lowest price ever. I’ve used it for years to watch TV shows, stream movies, reference recipes while cooking and hop on family video calls. It has the same 10-hour battery life as the latest iPads. It comes in two colors and you can choose between 64GB or 256GB of storage.

4.4-star average rating from 127 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

Our favorite fitness tracker for beginners, this Fitbit makes it easy to track health and fitness stats like daily steps, workouts, sleep scores and more. It is lighter and slimmer than most smartwatches and has a longer battery life that lasts up to seven days. This version also adds new smart features like turn-by-turn navigation with Google Maps and tap-to-pay with Google Wallet.

4.8-star average rating from 135 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This is one of the best vacuums if you are looking for something lightweight but still powerful. It weighs just over 6 pounds and has up to an hour of run time. The vacuum has a screen that shows you stats like remaining battery, power mode and maintenance alerts. There are also five included attachments that make it versatile for all kinds of spaces, in my experience.

4.7-star average rating from 522 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

The Wonderboom 3 is a portable, lightweight Bluetooth speaker that’s great for anyone on a water-bound trip. That’s because it’s IP67 dust and waterproof, and floats in deep water. It is a winner of our Giftable Tech Awards, and one of my favorite speakers for travel because of its small size and durability. It’s also simple to use, with large buttons for volume and power, and it has up to 14 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 456 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This is one of the largest Lego games ever: it covers the story of all nine core Star Wars films, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker. You can battle your way through each story solo or with a friend. There are plenty of lightsaber fights, blaster battles, puzzle-solving and Lego humor along the way.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is rated E10 for ages 10 and up. We’ve linked the Nintendo Switch version, but it is also available for Xbox and Playstation.

4.7-star average rating from 2,020 reviews on Amazon

A soundbar can make your TV sound much better. This option from Sonos plugs in via HDMI to deliver crystal clear dialogue and clarity during intense action scenes, according to the brand. You can also use it like a smart speaker, connecting over Wi-Fi or Apple AirPlay to play music and more. It can be controlled using voice commands using Google and Amazon voice assistants. Plus, it can sync with other Sonos speakers to play music simultaneously around the house or pair with Sonos subwoofers for a wide surround sound feel, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 59 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This is the more affordable version of the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, one of the best handheld gaming consoles. It’s like having a gaming laptop in your hands. You can play all kinds of PC games through storefronts like Stream, Epic Games and Xbox Game Pass. It has a faster, brighter and more detailed screen than competitors like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. Like those consoles, it can be played handheld or plugged into a TV for big-screen action.

Best Best Buy Black Friday sales 2023

Here are the best Best Buy Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Frequently Asked Questions When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. but Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.” When do Best Buy Black Friday deals start? Although Black Friday doesn’t technically begin until Nov. 24 this year, Best Buy (and many other retailers) offer early deals in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. We’ve seen Best Buy Black Friday deals since Nov. 17, and expect them to run through Nov. 25. Does Best Buy price match Black Friday deals? Yes, Best Buy offers a Price Match Guarantee on items immediately available at qualified competitors like Amazon, Target and Walmart. If Best Buy lowers the price of an item between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30, it can be priced matched through Jan. 13. This applies to items online and in-store. Do I need a Best Buy membership to shop the sale? No, anyone can shop Best Buy’s Black Friday sale. However, My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 a year) and My Best Buy Total ($179.99 a year) members can shop specific, exclusive deals that may not be accessible to non-members. Members also get free two-day shipping and extended return windows on most products. What is Best Buy’s Black Friday return policy? If you need to make a return, the retailer is offering extended returns on purchases made between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30 — these items can be returned through Jan. 13, 2024. You can make your returns in-store or online by mail. Certain items, like activatable devices with data plans, are excluded — learn more about Best Buy Return & Exchange Promise here .

