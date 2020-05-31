Saturday night’s protests capped three days of more than 100 demonstrations around the country over the death of George Floyd, with some turning into clashes between protesters and police.
Many protesters in Minneapolis remained defiant, ignoring an 8 p.m. curfew, and law enforcement officers responded with a show of force in an attempt to disperse otherwise peaceful crowds. In cities like New York, Los Angeles and Washington, thousands assembled and some of the demonstrations turned violent.
Colorado, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin have all activated their state National Guards to maintain order, assist police and stop violence, governors and state officials said.
Live Blog
Why are you rallying for George Floyd?
Since George Floyd, a black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis last week, there has been nationwide outrage, with more than 100 protests, rallies and vigils across the country. NBC News wants to hear from black men and women about this moment in history: Why are you walking for George Floyd? What does it mean to you to rally? And what motivated you to join the protests? Tell us in the form below and please submit a photo. We’ll select a sampling of the responses and publish them.
'Shame on you': NFL's Roger Goodell slammed for statement on George Floyd protests
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is being slammed for a statement he issued Saturday in response to the death in police custody of George Floyd and the protests that have followed across the country.
"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," Goodell said Saturday, five days after Floyd’s death. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel."
Director Ava DuVernay, an ardent critic of the NFL, said the statement was hollow and disingenuous.
"Shame on you. This is beyond hollow + disingenuous," she tweeted. "This is a lie. Your actions show who you are. You’ve done nothing but the exact opposite of what you describe here. Keep Mr. Floyd’s name out of your mouth. Shame on you + the 'consultants' of this travesty of an organization."
Michael Shawn-Dugar, a writer for The Athletic, said, "Colin Kaepernick asked the NFL to care about the lives of black people and they banned him from their platform."
Protests continue to spread throughout the country
Arizona governor issues statewide curfew for the entire week
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday imposed a weeklong, statewide curfew after a night of intense protests in the state.
Ducey issued a declaration of emergency that includes an 8 p.m. curfew, effective Sunday night and into the week, according to the governor's Twitter account. The order gives police an "additional tool" and will equip them to arrest protesters who plan to cause damage.
"Today’s declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state," Ducey said.
Lawmakers say Trump's comments worsening a bad situation
Democratic and Republican officials said Sunday that President Donald Trump's inflammatory tweets were unhelpful amid the weekend's protests.
"He should just stop talking," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, told CNN's "State of the Union. "This is like Charlottesville all over again. He speaks and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet. And I wish that he would just be quiet."
"Or, if you can't be silent, if there's somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray that he reads it and at least says the right things," she added. "Because he is making it worse."
Los Angeles extends curfew for another night
Los Angeles will be under curfew for a second night as city officials announced Sunday that it would extend its 8 p.m. restriction.
The city advised all residents to stay inside except those going to and from work and anyone seeking or giving emergency care, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti's official Twitter account. Los Angeles faced a fourth night of intense protest Saturday, as demonstrators overtook buses and multiple police cars were set on fire.
Myrtle Beach mayor declares civil emergency after threat to police department
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune declared a civil emergency Sunday after officials said a violent threat was made in relation to the protests following George Floyd's death. The city announced the cancellation of a 1 p.m. protest and imposed a 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday, forcing city businesses to close.
The decision was made after officials received information about a "credible threat" against the local police department, according to NBC affiliate WMBF.
Detroit implements Sunday curfew as weekend protest arrests top 100
Mayor Mike Duggan announced the city will be under a curfew Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. as officials anticipate another night of protests.
“People cannot be on public streets or in public areas” during those hours, Duggan said at a press conference, according to NBC Detroit affiliate WDIV.
84 people were arrested on Saturday night and 60 people were arrested on Friday night during protests, WDIV reported.