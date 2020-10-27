With one week remaining until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden begin the final countdown of the campaign on Tuesday.
Trump is holding afternoon events in the key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as a Nebraska rally at 8:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Biden is heading to Georgia, a traditionally Republican stronghold that Democrats are hoping they can flip.
Stories we’re following today:
—Both sides ramp up ground games in Texas
—Biden continues to lead in latest battleground map
—In setback for Democrats, Supreme Court won't let late mail ballots count in Wisconsin
—Latest polls from battleground states and more
—Plan your vote here
—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win
Read live updates below:
Live Blog
What a data analysis of Supreme Court confirmations tells us
According to U.S. Senate records, in the last 45 years, two other successful Supreme Court nominations have taken less time than Amy Coney Barrett's: John Roberts' second nomination in 2005, and John Paul Stevens' 1975 nomination.
President Franklin Roosevelt had more Supreme Court justices confirmed than any president since George Washington. President Richard Nixon had four justices confirmed in his first term, the most in one term in recent history. President Donald Trump just got his third.
Read the story, after Ginsburg’s death, what a data analysis of Supreme Court confirmations tells us.
Who are the Asian Americans still voting for Trump in spite of his 'China virus' rhetoric?
President Donald Trump's repeated use of anti-China rhetoric like "kung flu" and "China virus" to describe Covid-19 quickly became a customary part of the election cycle. Soon after, his word choice prompted analysis around how it could affect Asian American voters.
For the most part, Trump's discriminatory language hasn't done him many favors with Asian American voters. A survey released in September shows that a majority of the electorate is supporting Joe Biden, at 54 percent, while about 30 percent is backing Trump. But the community's depth and diversity can't be explained in one statistic.
Asian Americans as a whole have trended left in recent elections, but research shows that some populations have shifted toward the right, specifically Vietnamese Americans and, to a lesser extent, Indian Americans. In some cases, that's because of the rhetoric that many fear has emboldened people to attack those in the community.
Biden maintains ad advantage in key swing states
A look at the TV and radio ad spending in the battleground states helps tell the story behind Joe Biden's lead, showing big spending advantages over President Donald Trump in places like Michigan, Wisconsin and even Pennsylvania.
Biden outspent Trump in every single one of the states rated as toss-ups or leaning on the NBC News Political Unit's latest battleground map over the last week (Oct. 20-26).
'It ain't never going to change': West Virginians say why they're not voting
In the 2016 election, 63% of eligible voters in McDowell County, W.Va., did not vote and the 2020 election may yield similar results.
NBC News' Morgan Radford spoke with West Virginians who might be planning to skip voting again.
Analysis: The polls could be wrong. But that may help Biden, not just Trump.
As Election Day approaches and President Donald Trump continues to trail Joe Biden by high single digits both nationally and in key states, their respective bases are buzzing with either hope or dread that "the polls could be wrong again."
In truth, public opinion polls are imperfect instruments, and there's always bound to be some degree of error, especially given the widely varying quality of the nation's pollsters. But Trump would probably need a larger polling miss than in 2016 to win re-election, and there's no guarantee a systemic polling error this year would run in his favor.
First, it's important to remember that in 2016, the final pre-election average showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump 46.8 percent to 43.6 percent nationally, according to leading polling aggregator RealClearPolitics. That wasn't too far off the mark: She went on to win the popular vote 48.2 percent to 46.1 percent, not exactly strong evidence that hordes of "shy Trump voters" refused to tell pollsters their true intentions.
Early voting begins in DC
In closely watched Florida, poll shows Biden with edge
A new poll of the tight race in Florida finds Biden with a slight edge over Trump among likely voters, the Florida Atlantic University, Business and Economics Polling Initiative found.
Of those polled, 50 percent of voters support Biden and 48 percent support Trump, though 6 percent said they could change their minds before Election Day.
Thirty-seven percent of respondents found the economy to be the most important issue, followed by the coronavirus and health care.
Trump won Florida in 2016 by just over 1 percent and has made several campaign stops in the state. Former President Barack Obama will visit North Miami to campaign for Biden on Saturday.
The poll was conducted Oct. 24-25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Fake news spread on WhatsApp to Indian Americans plays stealth role in U.S. election
New Jersey tech entrepreneur Arun Bantval is U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden’s top fake-news watchdog on messaging service WhatsApp about the Democrat and his Indian American running mate Kamala Harris.
Messages on WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, are confidential and cannot be seen by moderators who police misleading memes, claims and other content on the social media giant’s flagship platform. Two billion users rely on WhatsApp’s free app to chat with individuals and groups of up to 256 people.
Bantval, 56, who chairs the Biden campaign’s five-member rapid response team focused on South Asian voters, has tracked dozens of concerning messages of unknown origin and crafted about 50 rebuttal graphics and texts over the last three months.
FIRST READ: Biden continues to lead in latest battleground map
WASHINGTON — With one week to go until Election Day, the NBC News Political Unit’s battleground map is pretty much unchanged from a month ago.
Joe Biden and the Democrats continue to be above 270 electoral votes, with Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all in the Lean Democratic category.
But there are two changes. One, Arizona moves from Lean Democratic to Toss Up, bringing Biden down from 290 electoral votes to 279.
Two, Texas moves from Lean Republican to Toss Up, bringing the electoral votes in President Trump’s column down from 163 to 125.
In setback for Democrats, Supreme Court won't let late mail ballots count in Wisconsin
Wisconsin cannot count mail ballots that arrive well after the polls close under an order issued Monday by the Supreme Court, a defeat for Democrats in a battleground state.
By a vote of 5-3, the justices declined to lift a lower court ruling preventing the state from counting mail ballots that arrive as much as six days after Election Day. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said they would have granted the request.
Voting rights groups, the state and national Democratic parties and the League of Women Voters sued seeking to extend the deadline to accept mail-in ballots. They said the flood of absentee ballots and problems arising from the coronavirus pandemic make it harder for voters to receive their mail ballots and return them on time. Wisconsin has been especially hard hit by Covid-19, with hospitals filled nearly to capacity.
Both sides ramp up ground games in suddenly battleground state of Texas
With just a week to go until Election Day both Democrat and Republican groups are on the ground in Texas working to turn-out last-minute voters.
The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican Super PAC has invested $1 million in the state, in an effort to turn out voters in areas where there hasn’t been a robust GOP voter outreach effort.
Meanwhile Democratic groups like the Texas Organizing Project are also barnstorming the state alongside Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke. They’re focused on galvanizing Black and Latino voters who are registered to vote, but haven’t done so historically. The goal: to turn Texas, a historically red state, blue.
Read more on the Texas battle.