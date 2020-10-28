Hillary Clinton says she may pack 'a bag lunch' to wait in line and vote

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she hasn't voted yet, but she's prepared to pack "a bag lunch" and wait on line for hours to cast her ballot for Joe Biden.

Clinton, who was able to bypass the line to vote for herself in 2016, said she's held off on voting so far because of the lengthy waits, but will bite the bullet soon.

"I was going to vote early. That was my current plan because New York has done it for the first time. But the lines, even with where I live are like two, three, four hours long. So I'm waiting for either a break in the line so I can vote early or I'll just, you know, take up a bag lunch and go stand in line, hold on Election Day, depending upon what I can get done," she told SiriusXM’s Signal Boost in an interview Wednesday.

Clinton, who was leading in the polls heading into Election Day in 2016, said, "I'll be nervous. I'm always nervous on election days, not matter whether I'm running or not. And obviously this year, I'm incredibly focused on it."

Adding to her anxiety, she said, is concern it may take some time to determine who won the election. "I am worried that we're not going to have a final conclusion, though, for a couple of days, if not longer," she said.

Asked if she could could see President Donald Trump being reelected, she said, "No. I don't think about it. I refuse to."