Pot candidate upends Minnesota U.S. House race even after his death MINNEAPOLIS — Adam Weeks was never going to win Minnesota's 2nd District seat in Congress, but the deceased Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate has had an outsized effect on the race. His death in September from an apparent accidental fentanyl overdose set off a legal battle over whether the contest should be delayed until February. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that it won't be. Now, according to a published report, Weeks left a voicemail for a friend in which he said he was recruited to the race by Republicans solely to siphon votes away from Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in a competitive suburban-to-rural district south of Minneapolis. The Star Tribune obtained a voicemail that Weeks left for his friend, Joey Hudson, four weeks before Weeks died last month. In the recording, which the newspaper said Hudson gave them, Weeks said Republican operatives approached him in the hopes he'd "pull votes away" from Craig and give an advantage to the "other guy," Tyler Kistner, the GOP-endorsed candidate. A Minnesota GOP spokesman did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday. Read more here.







Former DHS official Miles Taylor reveals he is writer of scathing Trump op-ed Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff who stepped forward in August to blast President Trump's leadership, said Wednesday he's "Anonymous," the senior administration official who wrote a scathing op-ed and book about the Trump White House. In a post on Medium entitled "Why I'm no longer Anonymous," Taylor said he wrote the op-ed as a way to get the White House to focus on what he was saying about the danger he thought Trump posed to the country, instead of focusing on him. Read more here.







Face masks required in all Texas polling locations, federal judge rules A federal court judge in San Antonio, Texas, mandated face masks at all state polling locations for all voters, poll workers and poll watchers. U.S. District Court Judge Jason Pulliam struck down Texas Gov. Abbott's order that exempted polling locations from a statewide mask mandate Tuesday night. In his opinion, the judge called Abbott's order a direct violation of the Voting Rights Act because it "creates a discriminatory action against Black and Latino voters." Polling places were among 11 exemptions that Abbott's July 2 executive order granted. Mi Familia Vota, a Latino voting outreach organization, the Texas NAACP and a Texas voter filed a voting rights suit against Abbott and Ruth Hughes, the Texas secretary of state on July 16, which included the mask exemption. Pulliam dismissed the case on Sept. 20 but an appellate court brought it back to court under a separate claim in violation of the Voting Rights Act. Tuesday's ruling comes after a plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction. "This is a major victory for democracy," Héctor Sánchez Barba, the executive director and CEO of Mi Familia Vota said in a news release. "Voters should not have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their fundamental right to vote."







Trump jokes about not paying his microphone vendor Trump has had some audio issues at his first campaign rally of the day in Bullhead, Arizona, partly to do the wind. "Whoever did this microphone, don't pay him. You know I have a reputation for not paying. And it's a false reputation," Trump said. "Its probably a RINO that's operating it," Trump joked. Earlier in the event he called RINOs the "lowest form of human life." Trump will host a second rally in Arizona later this afternoon.







Maryland man arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask at polling place, sheriff says A Maryland man faces charges after refusing to wear a mask at an early voting site after election workers and law enforcement asked him to put a mask on or leave, authorities said. Daniel Swain, 52, was charged Monday with violation of the governor's orders and trespassing charge after refusing to leave a voting site or comply with the location's mask policy, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expanded the state's mask order in July, requiring face coverings in most indoor locations and made violation of the order a misdemeanor offense. Deputies were told that the Harford County Board of Elections had a designated area for voters who were unable or unwilling to wear a mask, but that Swain and another man allegedly refused to vote in that area.







Trump returns to law and order attacks on Biden following Philadelphia unrest President Donald Trump responded to the unrest in Philadelphia following a police-involved shooting there Monday by blaming Democratic officials in the state. He said his administration was also looking into the shooting of Walter Wallace, but didn't offer any specifics when asked what he would do to prevent police shootings, particularly those involving the mentally ill. Wallace, whose family said was bipolar and experiencing a mental health crisis, was shot and killed while holding a knife during a confrontation with police. "We are watching it very closely," Trump said of the protests in Philadelphia where there has been looting and injuries. "We're waiting for a call. If they want help we will be there within one hour, we're ready to go within one hour." Before taking questions from reporters, Trump announced several endorsements from local industry groups, including the Nevada Trucking Association and the Retail Association of Nevada. Trump stopped overnight in the state where he stayed at his Trump International Hotel before going to Arizona for two rallies. Trump had no public events in Nevada, where polls show him running behind. Joe Biden had a 6-point lead in the most recent poll.







Businesses near the White House board up ahead of Election Day Workers add protective wood boards to the windows of a Wells Fargo bank, a CVS store and the McPherson Building on Wednesday as they prepare for possible demonstrations following next week's presidential election. Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images







Pennsylvania election officials ordered to keep late mail ballots separate WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania officials have notified the U.S. Supreme Court that the Secretary of the Commonwealth issued guidance to county boards of election directing them "to securely segregate all mail-in and civilian absentee ballots received between 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, from all other voted ballots." The cutoff under Pennsylvania law for receiving mail in ballots to count is 8 p.m. A state Supreme Court ruling extended that to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 but that extension is under court challenge. Republicans are asking the Supreme Court to declare that order unconstitutional. Republicans asked that, at a minimum, late ballots be kept separate. The state took the action today on its own.






