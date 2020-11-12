The presidential transition continues its rocky course on Thursday with President Donald Trump still refusing to concede the election and President-elect Joe Biden putting forward more plans for his administration.
Trump met with several top aides on Wednesday to discuss a path forward as the vote count in several key states winds down. Biden, meanwhile, is moving forward with the transition and announced his chief of staff on Wednesday night.
Stories we're watching:
Biden picks longtime aide Ron Klain as chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden named Ron Klain, a veteran of Capitol Hill, to be his White House chief of staff, the transition team said Wednesday.
Klain is a longtime Democratic operative who has strong ties to Biden, largely as his former chief of staff during Biden’s first years as vice president. He also coordinated the Obama administration’s response to the Ebola outbreak, giving him both familiarity with Biden and important credentials as the Covid-19 response will consume Biden’s opening months.
Since being the projected winner of the presidential race, Biden has been focused on building a team that will enter the White House with him on Inauguration Day as he looks to fill several thousand jobs in his administration, people familiar with the process told NBC News.
Biden's key immigration policies face uphill battle
The incoming Biden administration has promised to unroll President Donald Trump's legacy on immigration, but it faces an uphill battle to make good on that promise.
Three people involved in crafting Biden's immigration platform said that the changes will be hard-fought and that they may not happen all at once.
Travel industry shows signs of perking up after vaccine news, Biden victory
The travel industry has lost $443 billion since the coronavirus took hold in March, according to the U.S. Travel Association, an industry nonprofit.
While those losses are sure to increase as the recent spike in Covid-19 infection rates keeps many travelers grounded, some industry experts say they are buoyed by President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration and positive vaccine news from Pfizer.
Big money rolling into Georgia ahead of marquee Senate battle
Georgia Senate hopefuls have already begun booking millions of dollars on the television airwaves ahead of the likely two runoffs there in early January that could decide the balance of power of the Senate.
As of Wednesday, Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock has $2.6 million booked on the airwaves for the runoff, according to data from the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. His opponent, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, just started booking TV time on Wednesday — about $200,000 with more expected.
In the other possible runoff, which NBC News has not called, GOP Sen. David Perdue has already booked a whopping $10.6 million to Democrat Jon Ossoff's $1.6 million.