SEE NEW POSTS

Pope Francis congratulates Biden on projected election win President-elect Joe Biden spoke with Pope Francis on Thursday, according to his transition team. Biden, a devout Catholic, thanked the Pope for "extending blessings and congratulations," saying he expressed a desire to work together "on the basis of a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind." Biden's faith made a presence on his victory speech, where he cited the Catholic hymn, "On Eagles' Wings." He closed his speech with the hymn, adding: "And now, together — on eagle’s wings — we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do." Biden is the only the second Catholic president, following President John F. Kennedy. Share this -







RNC chief of staff tests positive for Covid-19 Republic National Committee chief of staff Richard Walters has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a GOP official. The RNC says it is following CDC guidance and notifying staff who came into contact with him about their potential exposure. Unlike other Trump allies who have recently tested positive, Walters was not at the White House election night party. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for Covid-19 last month. Share this -







Corey Lewandowski the latest member of Trump circle to test positive for Covid-19 Corey Lewandowski, who has been a part of President Trump campaign’s legal challenges, has tested positive for Covid-19, a source familiar with the diagnosis tells NBC News. Lewandowski confirmed the diagnosis in text message to CNBC, saying, "I feel great." Lewandowski is the latest person to test positive for the virus after attended last week's Election Night party at the White House. His diagnosis follows chief of staff Mark Meadows and Housing, Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and several White House staffers. Lewandowski was also in Philadelphia, in recent days, including at the news conference last Saturday at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping with Rudy Giuliani and Pam Bondi. Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus Nov. 12, 2020 01:48 Share this -







Republicans who have broken with Trump to congratulate Biden on his win A small but growing group of prominent Republicans have broken with President Trump and the rest of their party in congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their projected election victory. Trump has refused to concede the race, and the vast majority of Republicans in Congress and elsewhere have yet to acknowledge the Democrats' win. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is the latest Republican to refer to Biden as the president-elect. Read the full list of Republicans who have publicly acknowledged the former vice president is the winner of the election. Share this -







FIRST READ: The path to 270 is changing, fast In 2004, George W. Bush won Colorado by more than 4 percentage points and Virginia by 8 points, while winning the presidency by capturing Ohio by some 100,000 votes. Sixteen years later — and with still not all the vote in — President-elect Joe Biden won Colorado by more than 13 points and carried Virginia by 10 points, while outgoing President Donald Trump appears to have won Ohio by 8 points for a second-straight cycle. It’s all a reminder that electoral maps aren’t forever. With changing demographics, education levels and political coalitions, how our states break in presidential elections aren’t set in stone. Get First Read. Share this -







Biden wants to scrap Betsy DeVos' rules on sexual assault in schools. It won't be easy. Adam Maida for NBC News / Getty Images The Biden administration will have limited options to scrap Title IX regulations implemented three months ago that control how schools deal with sexual assault cases. The Trump administration's rules, which were opposed by anti-rape activists and K-12 and college administrators, gave more rights to students accused of assault and restricted how schools are allowed to investigate sexual misconduct allegations. Proponents of the new rules, including Republicans and the civil liberties nonprofit Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, celebrated them as a balanced approach to the gender equity law Title IX. But Democrats and advocates for assault victims, including the National Women's Law Center, argued that the regulations would discourage students from reporting assaults. Read the story. Share this -





