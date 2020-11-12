Fauci: U.S. in a 'very very difficult' Covid situation

SEE NEW POSTS

Former U.S. and foreign leaders press Trump, Republicans to accept election results Several former U.S. and foreign leaders said Trump's refusal to concede is putting American democracy and national security at risk and pressed Republicans to support President-elect Biden's transition. The group of former leaders and human rights advocates known as The Elders, founded by Nelson Mandela, includes former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, former Irish president Mary Robinson, former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and Nobel laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa. Robinson, the chair of the 16-member group, said it was "shocking" to have to raise concerns similar to those in volatile, undemocratic situations in countries such as Kenya, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. "The continued assertions of electoral fraud by the President and some senior members of the Administration and of the Republican Party, offered as yet without any compelling evidence, convey a lack of respect for the integrity and independence of the democratic and legal institutions of the United States," the group said in a statement. "His fellow Republicans must now affirm their faith in the U.S. Constitution, democratic institutions and the rule of law, so the country can begin a process of reconciliation.” Share this -







Can Biden pick up the pieces of global trade after Trump's grueling tariff wars? When President-elect Joe Biden takes over the White House in January, he will face a global economy that has fundamentally shifted over the last four years in part because of President Donald Trump's grueling trade war with China. But while Biden's rhetoric about Beijing appears cool, retailers who have been hammered by import tariffs aren't expecting a sea change in policy. "I think President Biden is going to be tough on China — but maybe a different kind of tough," said Stephen Lamar, CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, an industry trade group. "We think the administration is going to be more predictable and less chaotic than what we've seen over the last four years." Trump made being tough on China a cornerstone of his foreign policy, accusing the country of intellectual property theft and currency manipulation to gain an unfair competitive advantage in international trade, while issuing tit-for-tat trade rhetoric over Twitter. As the administration rolled out four tariff tranches on aluminum, steel and household goods to pursue "America first" production policies, retailers scrambled to reconfigure their supply chains and export manufacturing to countries outside China. But whereas Trump's "go it alone" strategy to decrease the country's dependence on China resulted in chaos, Biden's "Made in America" plan leans on multilateral alliances to bring critical supply chains back to the U.S. He promises to invest $400 billion in procurement measures to boost domestic manufacturing and to pour $300 billion into research and development. Biden won't rule out new tariffs, but he would likely "use tariffs when they're needed but backed by a strategy and a plan," Tony Blinken, a former Obama adviser — who is being touted as a possible secretary of state in the new administration — said in September. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Trump's own agencies and state election officials say there is no widespread voter fraud A coalition of federal agencies involved in election security and representatives for election officials from each state refuted the widespread claims of voter fraud by the president and right-wing conspiracists in a statement Thursday. “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result," the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council said in a statement. "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." It comes as the president tweeted, in all caps, a baffling conspiracy theory from the right-wing fringe news network One America News Network, claiming that millions of ballots were deleted and some were switched from Trump to President-elect Biden. The council, which includes the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Association of Secretaries of State, emphasized there was no machine manipulation in its statement and noted that every ballot cast and tabulated by machine also has a secure paper backup to correct errors if they occur. “While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," the council said. "When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.” As of Thursday evening, Chris Krebs, the head of CISA, is still employed, despite media accounts suggesting he could be fired at any point because the agency recently created a site debunking various myths about voter fraud advanced by President Trump and his allies. Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan was asked about the discrepancy between the Trump tweet and the CISA statement in a call with reporters and sidestepped the question. “We expect to thoroughly pursue our investigation into whether the irregularities in Michigan were replicated in other jurisdictions in this country,” Morgan said. Share this -







Former officials says lack of Biden intelligence briefings is a national security risk Over 150 former national security officials in a letter on Thursday urged the GSA to recognize Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the winners of the election, giving them access to the President's Daily Briefing and to begin to obtain the security clearances necessary for members of the transition team. "In this moment of uncertainty, we must put politics aside," the letter, obtained by NBC News, reads. "Further delaying the Biden team’s ability to access the President’s Daily Brief and other national security information and resources compromises the continuity and readiness of our national leadership, with potentially immense consequences for our national security." The group, which includes several former Trump administration officials, warned of serious national security risks as a result of the delay in Biden's transition. Other signatories include retired lawmakers and national security officials who served under both Republican and Democratic presidents. Read more here. Share this -







More GOP senators push for Biden to receive intelligence briefings A number of Senate Republicans on Thursday increased the pressure on the General Services Administration to grant President-elect Biden access to presidential-level intelligence briefings, a key step in transitioning to the White House. The congressional Republicans stopped short of acknowledging that President Trump has been defeated, but acknowledged a need for Biden to begin to get critical information about the nation's security. "Our adversaries aren’t going to wait for you to catch up to take action," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., head of the Intelligence Committee. "Giving them access to additional information doesn’t prejudice the president’s electoral claims." Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the most senior Senate Republican, also said Biden should be received intelligence briefings. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of Trump's most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill, said Biden should receive the presidential-level security briefings Read more here. Share this -







O'Rourke offers takeaways on Democrats' performance in Texas Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke didn't mince words in an email to supporters outlining his explanation of Republicans’ success in Texas on election night — and the failings of the Democratic Party. The former Democratic presidential candidate made called out the national party as well as Texas Democrats for ignoring the border area, from the Rio Grande Valley to El Paso, when trying to reach voters. O’Rourke said there was a failure to invest in year-round canvassing to get to know the voters outside of election years. Republicans, meanwhile, were able "to use dominance in government (Republicans hold every statewide office) to maximize voter suppression and raise and deploy massive campaign donations across the state," O'Rourke said. He added that "the power of the national race to produce record turn out without having the Democratic ticket make a meaningful investment in Texas, were all factors that contributed to GOP and Trump success in our state." O’Rourke also emphasized what he said was the GOP's "ferocious" use of digital and social media platforms to spread what he said were "lies and powerful memes, effectively targeting new and young voters," saying Democrats "have to be far more effective" in the digital landscape. As next steps, O'Rourke urged Democrats to find safe ways to knock on doors, to reach out to voters year-round, and not to feel obligated to adopt conventional Democratic messaging. Instead, candidates need to discover their own ways to connect with voters, he said. Share this -







Democratic Rep. Max Rose concedes New York race after ugly election fight Democratic Rep. Max Rose conceded defeat Thursday in his brutal election fight with Republican Nicole Malliotakis in New York, further chipping away at the Democrats' slim House majority. Rose, who flipped a seat in the most conservative New York City district in 2018, said in a statement that the absentee ballots that he had hoped would swing the vote in his favor had narrowed Malliotakis' lead, but not enough for him to win. "I promise every resident of the 11th Congressional District that we will ensure a smooth transition," Rose said, calling the opportunity represent the district, which represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, "the honor of my life." Malliotakis described Rose's call as "gracious," and thanked the Army veteran "for his service to our nation in both the military and in Congress." Malliotakis, a state assemblywoman, made a name for herself in 2017 when she challenged Bill de Blasio for mayor. Rose's race against her was marked by huge amounts of negative advertising, with ads portraying each other as liars. Rose also ran a brief ad attacking the unpopular de Blasio, but Malliotakis portrayed them as being on the same side. "As much as Max tries to distance himself from Mayor de Blasio, it's clear that he supports a lot of same policies," she said. With 85 percent of the vote reported at the time of Rose's concession, NBC News had not yet called the race. Share this -





