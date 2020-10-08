Pence dodges question about any agreement with Trump on issue of presidential disability

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris faced off in a heated debate Wednesday night, their first and only match-up.

The 90-minute debate started shortly after 9 p.m. ET at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City.

The coronavirus pandemic was a prominent topic at the debate, which came less than a week after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19. As head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Pence has face criticism over the administration's response to the pandemic.

Read highlights from the debate, including fact checks and analysis: