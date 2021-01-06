SEE NEW POSTS

House Dems to urge Pence to use 25th Amendment against Trump Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu of California and David Cicilline of Rhode Island are drafting a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him to initiate 25th Amendment proceedings against President Donald Trump after Wednesday's riot at the Capitol. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., also tweeted that he supported such an effort. The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It's time to remove the President. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) January 6, 2021 Their efforts will almost certainly go nowhere.







Demonstrators who stormed U.S. Capitol face potential federal charges Demonstrators who stormed the U.S. Capitol amid pro-Trump protests could face potential legal exposure to federal crimes. Here is an explainer of possible charges. Trespassing: A federal petty misdemeanor that applies to persons who enter or remain in any building they are not licensed to enter. Entering a restricted government building: This misdemeanor applies to anyone who knowingly enters a restricted government building or engages in disorderly conduct near a restricted government building that impedes government business. Entering a restricted government building with a weapon or causing injury: This is a felony that applies to persons who violate the above misdemeanor and do so either with a firearm or deadly weapon or with further actions that result in serious bodily injury. Physical damage to government property: a misdemeanor if someone damages government property up to $1,000 and a felony for over $1,000. Misdemeanors carry fines and up to a year in prison. The felony counts listed carry maximum prison terms of 10 years.







Noose appears near Capitol; protesters seen carrying Confederate flags A noose was erected on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, attached to a wooden beam. Supporters of President Donald Trump gather on the West side of the Capitol on Wednesday. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images It was seen as hundreds of pro-Trump demonstrators were crowding around the Capitol amid chaos that involved many of them breaching barricades and going inside the building. Many were seen carrying Trump campaign flags inside, and some were also carrying Confederate flags.







Photos show protesters storming U.S. Capitol, Pelosi's office Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, wandering around the Senate floor and other areas. One protester entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and kicked his feet up at a desk. See the full gallery of photos here.







Photo: Trump supporter carries Confederate flag in Capitol A Trump supporter carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate on Jan. 6, 2021. Mike Theiler / Reuters







Twitter limits engagement on Trump tweets; YouTube, Facebook remove video Twitter took the extraordinary step Wednesday of prohibiting one of President Donald Trump's tweets from being retweeted or replied to after he posted a video pushing conspiracy theories about election fraud while some of his supporters took over the U.S. Capitol building. The tweet included a video in which Trump reiterated evidence-free claims that the election was "stolen" but also called for his supporters to "go home now." Twitter turned off retweets and replies to the tweet. "In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules," Twitter's Safety team said in a statement. "Threats of and calls to violence are against the Twitter Rules, and we are enforcing our policies accordingly," the safety team said. "In addition, we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked." The same video was removed from YouTube early Wednesday night. The company said in a statement that the video violated "policies regarding content that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome." Facebook also took it down. The video was tweeted at 4:17 p.m., about three hours after Trump told his supporters to march on the Capitol. The Capitol building was eventually evacuated after protesters stormed the building, some taking pictures from the dais and Senate offices.







Rep. Cori Bush to introduce resolution to expel GOP House members who 'incited' violence Freshman Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said Wednesday that she will introduce a resolution to expel Republican members of Congress who "incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election," saying they "must face consequences." "They have broken their sacred Oath of Office," Bush tweeted. "I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion." Bush, a progressive, ousted long-term incumbent Lacy Clay, who represented Missouri's 1st Congressional District for 10 terms, in the Democratic primary. I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.

I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021



I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021 Share this -







Trump tells mob at Capitol 'we love you' but 'go home' President Donald Trump issued a short video to his Twitter account Wednesday urging his supporters to "go home" after a mob bypassed police to enter the Capitol building. Trump continued to falsely assert that he won the presidential election by a "landslide" but told his supporters that they must leave. He also reiterated his baseless allegation that the election was "stolen." He told his supporters that they are "very special" and that he loved them. "It was a landslide election, everyone knows it ... but you have to go home now," Trump said. "We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anyone hurt." Trump spoke to a large crowd of his supporters in front of the White House earlier Wednesday before the beginning of a joint session of Congress to count Electoral College votes, where he encouraged his followers to go to the Capitol. Trump also suggested that he would go himself. Twitter added a flag to Trump's tweet saying that it cannot be retweeted, liked or replied to "due to a risk of violence." The video was posted just moments after President-elect Joe Biden urged Trump to "step up" and called the chaos unfolding at the Capitol an "insurrection."






