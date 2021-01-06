Flash grenades, tear gas deployed on exterior Capitol balcony

SEE NEW POSTS

Sen. Klobuchar to senators at undisclosed secure location: This is the safest place Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member of the Rules and Administration Committee, told senators waiting at an undisclosed secure location that police are still clearing the U.S. Capitol and that where they are being held is the safest place to be, according to a source familiar with the discussions in the room. Share this -







Former Trump White House spokeswoman says 'the Election was NOT stolen. We lost' Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah tweeted a message to Trump supporters Wednesday after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, saying, "I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost." Farah, who resigned in December, also tweeted, "There were cases of fraud that should be investigated. But the legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome. You need to know that." The chaos at the Capitol occurred after a pro-Trump rally was held while Congress convened to officially count the Electoral College vote that President-elect Joe Biden won. There were cases of fraud that should be investigated. But the legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome. You need to know that.



I’m proud of many policy accomplishments the Trump Admin had. But we must accept these results. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 6, 2021 Share this -







McConnell spokesman: No clue when Electoral College vote will resume A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Republicans do not know what the plan is to resume the Electoral College vote count. Lawmakers were evacuated during the counting of the votes Wednesday after a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol. Share this -







GOP-allied business group joins calls for Pence to consider invoking 25th Amendment The head of the National Association of Manufacturers has called on Vice President Mike Pence to consider removing President Donald Trump from office for inciting the rioting seen inside the Capitol on Wednesday. Jay Timmons, the association's president and CEO, blasted the "armed violent protestors who support the baseless claim by outgoing president Trump that he somehow won an election that he overwhelmingly lost." Timmons is a former high-level Republican congressional aide who led the National Republican Senatorial Committee in 2004. "Throughout this whole disgusting episode, Trump has been cheered on by members of his own party, adding fuel to the distrust that has enflamed violent anger. This is not law and order. This is chaos. It is mob rule. It is dangerous. This is sedition and should be treated as such," Timmons said in a statement released by the association. "The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy. Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit. Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy." Under the 25th Amendment, the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet can declare that the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his officers," which would lead to the vice president's replacing him. This scenario is unlikely. The association represents the manufacturing sector's interests in Washington, billing itself as the largest manufacturing association. Some of the group's leaders also have close ties to the GOP, having previously worked for Republican members or causes. Share this -







Sen. Jeff Merkley says staffers saved Electoral College ballots from being 'burned by the mob' Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., tweeted Wednesday evening that Electoral College ballots were rescued from the Senate floor before protesters were able to get to them. "If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob," he tweeted. Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021 Share this -







Former election security chief Krebs: Trump 'fanned flames' of violence Christopher Krebs, who led the federal government’s election security efforts before President Donald Trump fired him in November, said Trump should have known his words would one day spark a mob. “We called out #disinfo repeatedly before & after the election. Yet the President & his campaign/lawyers/supporters fanned the flames for their own selfish reasons culminating with today's objections followed by his video message,” Krebs said on Twitter Wednesday, after a mob breached the Capitol. “WHAT DID THEY THINK WOULD HAPPEN? They own this,” he said. We called out #disinfo repeatedly before & after the election. Yet the President & his campaign/lawyers/supporters fanned the flames for their own selfish reasons culminating with today's objections followed by his video message. WHAT DID THEY THINK WOULD HAPPEN? They own this. — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) January 6, 2021 Krebs is credited with helping to secure the 2020 presidential election against foreign interference attempts. Trump fired him after Krebs fact-checked post-election claims about alleged fraud and hacking. Share this -







House Dems to urge Pence to use 25th Amendment against Trump Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu of California and David Cicilline of Rhode Island are drafting a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him to initiate 25th Amendment proceedings against President Donald Trump after Wednesday's riot at the Capitol. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., also tweeted that he supported such an effort. The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It's time to remove the President. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) January 6, 2021 Their efforts will almost certainly go nowhere. Share this -







Demonstrators who stormed U.S. Capitol face potential federal charges Demonstrators who stormed the U.S. Capitol amid pro-Trump protests could face potential legal exposure to federal crimes. Here is an explainer of possible charges. Trespassing: A federal petty misdemeanor that applies to persons who enter or remain in any building they are not licensed to enter. Entering a restricted government building: This misdemeanor applies to anyone who knowingly enters a restricted government building or engages in disorderly conduct near a restricted government building that impedes government business. Entering a restricted government building with a weapon or causing injury: This is a felony that applies to persons who violate the above misdemeanor and do so either with a firearm or deadly weapon or with further actions that result in serious bodily injury. Physical damage to government property: a misdemeanor if someone damages government property up to $1,000 and a felony for over $1,000. Misdemeanors carry fines and up to a year in prison. The felony counts listed carry maximum prison terms of 10 years. Share this -





