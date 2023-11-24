Black Friday has arrived, and Walmart is currently hosting discounts on thousands of products online and in stores. This year, Walmart's Black Friday sale runs through Nov. 24, and you'll find savings on items across tech, home and kitchen, beauty and more.

Everything you need to know about Walmart's Black Friday Deals event is below, including the best deals across multiple shopping categories and whether you need a Walmart Plus membership to participate.

Below are the best Walmart Black Friday deals available to shop right now. All of our recommendations are based on previous coverage and reporting — they include top-rated items and brands we’ve tried in the past.

4.8-star average rating from 183 reviews at Walmart

The Xbox Series X is a powerful gaming console that makes a great gift for any gamer on your list. This bundle comes with everything you’ll need to start playing, including the standard console and controller, and a copy of the popular combat game, Diablo 4.

We consider this the best overall tablet for its affordable price tag and multifunctional use — NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz says that it’s great for user-friendly internet browsing, video streaming, calling, emailing and more. It’s available in 64 GB and 256 GB models, and in colors silver and space gray.

4.2-star average rating from 1,626 reviews at Walmart

This vacuum is especially helpful for pet parents, thanks to advanced filtration that eliminates pet allergens and fine dust from the ground. It’s also equipped with a proprietary cleaner head that removes pet hair of every length. Plus, its cordless format means you can also use it as a handheld device on hard-to-reach spaces.

4.6-star average rating from 26,543 reviews at Walmart

Apple’s wireless earbuds are a Select favorite — we love their noise cancellation features, and how the fit is customizable with different ear tip options. These headphones also have a transparency mode, which allows for background noise to come through, and a spatial audio setting that gives you a surround-sound listening experience.

4.4-average star rating from 912 reviews at Walmart

The Ninja Creami is one of the best ice cream makers for frozen treats — it has five one-touch programs that vary in speed, pressure and time, so you can completely customize your ice cream’s texture, according to the brand. You can choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Milkshake, Lite Ice Cream and Mix-in settings, the last of which lets you add your favorite nuts, fruits or other toppings to be folded into your sweet treat.

4.3-star average rating from 6,354 reviews at Walmart

This single-serve coffee maker can brew 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cups of coffee, and comes with a removable reservoir that lets you brew multiple cups before the machine needs refilling. It also fits travel mugs of up to 7 inches, and has simple controls for easy use.

4.2-star average rating from 883 reviews at Walmart

This instant camera is one of our favorites, and it prints detailed photos that develop within 90 seconds, according to the brand. It also has a built-in flash and selfie mirror to help you snap the perfect picture. The set includes a 10-pack of film, a photo album, a camera case and assorted stickers.

4.5-star average rating from 241 reviews at Walmart

This is one of our favorite robot vacuums, and it delivers a top-rated vacuum and mop combo. The mopping and sweeping tools are built-in, and you can switch easily between the two modes — the mop lifts up and out of the way once carpet is detected, according to the brand. When paired with the Roborock app, you can also set up no-go and no-mop zones in your home to avoid any off-limits areas.

4.9-star average rating from 869 reviews at Walmart

This is our choice for top energy-efficient space heater — it has a user-friendly touchscreen panel, three heating modes, and can be controlled via remote, according to the brand. This heater also has a very strong heat output, and shuts off automatically after 12 hours as an added safety feature.

4.5-star average star rating from 632 reviews at Walmart

This affordable stand mixer has a tilted head that’s controlled via an easy-to-use knob, along with six speed settings and three different attachments for various types of mixing. It comes with a 7.5 quart stainless steel bowl and a splash guard to reduce mess, and is available in four colors, including black and silver.

4.4-star average rating from 649 reviews at Walmart

Make quick and easy blends with this stainless steel juicer — it has an anti-drip function, three speeds, and comes with a special brush to make cleaning virtually painless, according to the brand. It’s also BPA-free, and comes with a safety protection to prevent the machine from being overloaded.

4.1-star average rating from 4,963 reviews at Walmart

This simple and easy genetic testing kit has over 150 personalized genetic insights and over 50 personalized DNA reports that can help you learn more about your health and ancestral history, according to the brand. You can also share and compare your results with friends and family, and can upgrade to the premium 23andMe+ membership for $69 per year.

4.6-star average rating from 772 reviews at Walmart

With an ultra fast interface and vivid 4K picture, this streaming device is sure to satisfy cinephiles. Its remote is compatible with most voice assistants, and includes a plug-in for headphones, according to the brand. Roku says the WiFi has also been boosted for more speed and range, especially in places where the television may be farther from a router.

4.7-star average rating from 362 reviews at Walmart

We love Instant Pot at Select, and this stainless steel model is a 7-in-1 cooker, with settings for pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, warming food, making yogurt and more, according to the brand. It comes loaded with 13 customizable programs for easy cooking, and is also easy to clean — both the lid and inner-pot are dishwasher-safe.

4.5-star average rating from 103 reviews at Walmart

If your idea of the perfect drink is one that’s cold, consider this portable ice maker that has two ice size options (small or large) and operates at a low noise level, according to KissAir. It also works fast, making ice in just 6 minutes, says the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 3,971 reviews at Walmart

We love Carote’s sets for at-home chefs, and this one includes two frying pan skillets, a saute pan with lid, a saucepan with lid and a casserole with lid. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin loves how affordable and lightweight Carote’s cookware is — the entire set is made from smooth and durable nonstick granite, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1148 reviews at Walmart

This full-length mirror is great for a bedroom, entryway or living space — it measures a standard 64 inches by 21 inches, and has an arched wood frame that comes in both gold and black. The mirror also comes with a floor stand, along with invisible slots on the back for those who’d prefer to hang it on the wall.

4.8-star average rating from 396 reviews at Walmart

Experts say this is one of the best board games for kids, especially for new gamers. It requires players to collect train cards and build routes between iconic American cities before their competitors — and collect points along the way. Plus, with an average play time of 60 minutes, little ones can have fun while cutting back on screen time.

4.7-star average rating from 681 reviews at Walmart

This hardshell luggage set is lightweight and durable, with telescoping handles, spinner wheels, and TSA combination locks on all pieces, according to the brand. Each piece also comes with top and side handles, and are sized at 20 inches, 24 inches, and 28 inches.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the Walmart Black Friday Deals event? Walmart’s Black Friday Deals is an annual sale held during the holiday shopping season. Thousands of products across categories like tech, home and kitchen, wellness and more are discounted, including products from Select favorite brands like Apple, Dyson, Ninja and more. When is the Walmart Black Friday Deals event? This year, Walmart’s Black Friday Deals will be split into two sales events: Event 1 will begin online on Wednesday, November 8th at 3pm ET and continue in-store beginning on Friday, November 10th. Event 2 follows a similar pattern and begins online on Wednesday, November 22nd at 3pm ET and continues in-store on Friday, November 24th, also known as Black Friday. Do I need a Walmart Plus membership to shop the sale? No, you do not need a Walmart Plus membership to participate. However, for both events, Walmart Plus members will have early online access from 12pm to 3pm ET on both November 8th and 22nd. What shopping tools are available during Walmart Black Friday Deals? In addition to the sales themselves, Walmart is offering a number of new shopping features to help customers better navigate the sales: Holiday “Hearting” allows you to save your favorite items to a “My Saved Deals” list, which can also be shared with friends and family as a gifting wishlist. Shoppers can also use this feature to track products and deals and be notified of their stock as they become available. The Holiday Wish List and Toy Registry features allow for easy saving while shopping, although these lists are specifically tailored to be custom registries. Walmart is also offering easy pickup and delivery options during the sales event, which includes in-store and curbside pickup, and both next- and two-day shipping.

Ashley Morris is an associate reporter for NBC Select on NBC News who has previously covered deals and sales. For this piece, she researched Walmart Black Friday Deals information and offerings.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more