Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: U.S. says Americans should leave Russia, E.U. to arm Ukraine

As fighting continued across Ukraine Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered its nuclear deterrent forces to be on high alert, ratcheting up tensions as the European Union made a historic move to finance the purchase and delivery of lethal weapons to aid the Ukrainian resistance.
"This is a watershed moment," European Commission President Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen said of the E.U. commitments.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had agreed to meet with the Russians on the border of Belarus "without preconditions" after speaking with that country's president, Alexander Lukashenko — though he later said in a video address he did not expect those talks to be fruitful.
In the private sector Sunday, FedEx and UPS announced they were suspending shipments to Russia, further isolating Russia's economy from the rest of the world.
Follow our in-depth coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis here.
Kids with cancer shelter in Kyiv hospital basements with limited access to meds, food and water
Kids with cancer and the staff treating them are huddled in the basements of two children's hospitals in Kyiv with waning access to medication, food and water, an official with Ukraine's largest children's cancer charity said.
Pharmacies and warehouses with medication that the children need have closed down, Yuliya Nogovitsyna, the director of programming for the charity Tabletochki, said in an interview.
The kids are only able to access basic forms of chemotherapy, she said. Other treatments have been interrupted, raising concerns the children could relapse, not achieve remission and grow sicker.
"When we speak about casualties in war, we just count those who are killed in the fighting," Nogovitsyna said. "These children, they have been also killed by it, but slowly because their treatments are interrupted."
A further challenge is finding drivers to deliver food and water, she said. The hospitals have made deals for food and water, but there are not many people willing to drive through the conflict-ravaged city of Kyiv.
A truck bringing water to the children Saturday was shot at and the driver has had to shelter at the hospital, she said.
Thirteen children with cancer at the older of the two hospitals are being treated by four doctors, two nurses and two assistant nurses, who have decided to stay there. The basement is humid and moldy, Nogovitsyna said.
The organization hopes to move some of the children by bus to a Lviv hospital in western Ukraine as soon it is safe. After that, the kids have been offered beds and treatment if they can reach Poland. The logistics remain challenging, however.
"It's not possible to leave Kyiv for the moment — there is a curfew," Nogovitsyna said. "Nobody is allowed to move outside of the buildings because every person will be regarded as an enemy and will be shot."
Ukraine's U.N. ambassador condemns Putin's 'nuclear blackmail' and claims of genocide
Russian President Vladimir Putin has resorted to "nuclear blackmail" and perverted the basis of the international Genocide Convention for his own agenda, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations, said during a public security council meeting on Sunday.
Kyslytsya detailed attacks in Ukraine on residential areas and the country's infrastructure from "bloody and mad Russian leadership" in his speech to fellow U.N. ambassadors Sunday. He said the world must take Putin's threat of nuclear armament very seriously.
Ukraine has filed a case with the International Court of Justice on the basis of the Genocide Convention and requested the world court issue provisional measures against Russia, Kyslytsya announced.
"Russia, however, has twisted the concept of genocide and perverted the solemn treaty obligation to prevent and punish genocide," Kyslytsya said. "It has made an absurd and unfounded claim of alleged genocide as a justification and pretext for its own aggression against Ukraine, and violation of the sovereignty and human rights of the Ukrainian people."
Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian diplomat assigned to the U.N., denied accusations of Russian armed forces targeting Ukrainian civilians. He continued to push the narrative that crimes by Ukrainian nationalists were the catalyst for Putin's invasion.
The Russian Federation blocked a previous resolution denouncing Russia's invasion, which Nebenzya called "imbalanced." He asserted that any attempt to "circumvent" the Russian Federation's position on the Security Council would undermine the U.N. Charter.
"This is precisely why the council has the vested right for permanent members to block a decision," Nebenzya said. "This is not a privilege. This is a mechanism for ensuring the balance of interests which is of such paramount importance for the entire world. And through this balance of interest for the achievement of global stability."
U.S. citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately, State Department says
The U.S. embassy in Moscow warned American citizens Sunday that they should consider leaving the country immediately, as more countries impose airspace restrictions on Russia.
"An increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines," the embassy said in a statement. "U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available."
The embassy added that American citizens should have a contingency plan "that does not rely on U.S. government assistance." Americans also should monitor local and international media, keep in contact with family and friends, stay alert of their surroundings when in public, review security plans and to always carry their passport with a current Russian visa, the embassy said.
Since January, the State Department has said Americans should not travel to Russia because of "ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy's limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law."
Ukrainians pack church for first Sunday service since Russian invasion
The Saint Paraskeva church in the Ukrainian town of Kalynivka was packed with people for the first Sunday service since the Russian invasion.
"Bullets kill people, children die, these explosions. This is crazy," the Orthodox priest told the congregation.
As she left the church after the service, Svitlana Khvostoriezova, 64, said she had heard sirens as she walked to attend the service, but they had not deterred her from attending.
She added that she hid at least three or four times a day in the basement of the 10-story building where she lived in the small town around 150 miles southwest of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
There, she said, she was joined by five or six families including one with a 3-month old baby. It used to be a hookah bar, she said.