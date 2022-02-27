Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: U.S. says Americans should leave Russia, E.U. to arm Ukraine

Kids with cancer shelter in Kyiv hospital basements with limited access to meds, food and water

Kids with cancer and the staff treating them are huddled in the basements of two children's hospitals in Kyiv with waning access to medication, food and water, an official with Ukraine's largest children's cancer charity said.

Pharmacies and warehouses with medication that the children need have closed down, Yuliya Nogovitsyna, the director of programming for the charity Tabletochki, said in an interview.

The kids are only able to access basic forms of chemotherapy, she said. Other treatments have been interrupted, raising concerns the children could relapse, not achieve remission and grow sicker.

"When we speak about casualties in war, we just count those who are killed in the fighting," Nogovitsyna said. "These children, they have been also killed by it, but slowly because their treatments are interrupted."

A further challenge is finding drivers to deliver food and water, she said. The hospitals have made deals for food and water, but there are not many people willing to drive through the conflict-ravaged city of Kyiv.

A truck bringing water to the children Saturday was shot at and the driver has had to shelter at the hospital, she said.

Thirteen children with cancer at the older of the two hospitals are being treated by four doctors, two nurses and two assistant nurses, who have decided to stay there. The basement is humid and moldy, Nogovitsyna said.

The organization hopes to move some of the children by bus to a Lviv hospital in western Ukraine as soon it is safe. After that, the kids have been offered beds and treatment if they can reach Poland. The logistics remain challenging, however.

"It's not possible to leave Kyiv for the moment — there is a curfew," Nogovitsyna said. "Nobody is allowed to move outside of the buildings because every person will be regarded as an enemy and will be shot."