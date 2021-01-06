Rep. Omar, Pressley call for Trump’s impeachment

SEE NEW POSTS

Photos show protesters storming U.S. Capitol, Pelosi's office Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, wandering around the Senate floor and other areas. One protester entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and kicked his feet up at a desk. See the full gallery of photos here.







Twitter limits engagement on Trump tweets Twitter on Wednesday took the extraordinary step to prohibit one of President Donald Trump's tweets from being retweeted or replied to after he posted a video pushing conspiracy theories about election fraud while some of his supporters took over the U.S. Capitol building. The tweet included a video in which Trump reiterated evidence-free claims that the election was "stolen," but also called for his supporters to "go home now." Twitter turned off retweets and replies to the tweet. "In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules," Twitter's Safety team said in a statement. "Threats of and calls to violence are against the Twitter Rules, and we are enforcing our policies accordingly," Twitter's Safety team said in the statement. "In addition, we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked." The video was tweeted at 4:17 p.m., about three hours after the president told his supporters to march on the Capitol. The Capitol building was eventually evacuated after protesters stormed the building, some taking pictures from the dais and Senate offices.







Photo: Trump supporter carries Confederate flag in Capitol A Trump supporter carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate on Jan. 6, 2021. Mike Theiler / Reuters







Rep. Cori Bush introduces resolution to expel GOP congressmen who 'incited' violence Freshman Democrat Rep. Cori Bush said Wednesday that she will introduce a resolution to expel Republican congresspeople who "incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences." "They have broken their sacred Oath of Office," the congresswoman from St. Louis, Missouri, tweeted. "I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion." Bush, a progressive, was elected after ousting long-term incumbent Lacy Clay, who represented Missouri's 1st Congressional District for ten terms, in the 2020 Democratic primary. I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.



I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021







Trump tells mob at Capitol 'we love you' but 'go home' President Donald Trump issued a short video to his Twitter account Wednesday urging his supporters to "go home" after a mob bypassed police to enter the Capitol building. Trump continued to falsely assert that he won the presidential election by a "landslide" but told his supporters they must leave. The president also reiterated his baseless allegation that the 2020 election was "stolen." He told his supporters that they are "very special" and that he loved them. "It was a landslide election, everyone knows it…but you have to go home now," Trump said. "We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anyone hurt." The president spoke to a large crowd of his supporters in front of the White House earlier Wednesday, prior to the beginning of a joint session of Congress to count Electoral College votes, where he encouraged his followers to go to the Capitol. Trump also suggested he would go himself. Twitter added a flag to Trump's tweet that it can not be retweeted, liked, or replied to "due to a risk of violence." The video was posted just moments after President-elect Joe Biden called on Trump to "step up" and called the chaos unfolding at the Capitol an "insurrection." pic.twitter.com/Pm2PKV0Fp3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021







Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger evacuated from state Capitol building Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was escorted out of the state Capitol building on Wednesday, his office confirmed. Approximately 150 protesters gathered outside the Georgia legislative building, which remained largely empty. The legislature is not in session and much of lawmakers' work is being done from home because of the pandemic. Raffensperger spoke with President Trump on Saturday, during which the president pressed him to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn the results of the presidential election in the state. The secretary of state said Monday that he never thought it appropriate to speak to Trump about the results.







U.K.'s Boris Johnson calls scenes in Washington 'disgraceful' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called the image of hundreds of pro-Trump protesters swarming the Capitol "disgraceful." "The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," the Trump ally wrote on Twitter. The events in Washington caused shock and surprise across the world, where many are used to American lectures on orderly transitions of power and not frenzied scenes of chaos in the heart of the American establishment. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for the outcome of the American election to be respected after the Capitol descended into chaos. Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021 Elsewhere, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak took to social media to call the events a "shaky coup attempt" by a "crowd incited by a defeated president who lost his temper." "But the lesson is clear: When those who are in charge are allowed to go wild and those who had to act are paralyzed by fear, even the impossible can happen," he added.







'It's not protest. It's insurrection': Biden condemns violent storming of Capitol President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday forcefully condemned the pro-Trump mob inciting violence and causing chaos on Capitol Hill. "The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad it is," Biden said, before calling on President Donald Trump to give a televised address and demand "an end to this siege" by the president's supporters. "It's not protest. It's insurrection," Biden added. Biden, speaking in Delaware Wednesday afternoon called the events at the Capitol that disrupted the vote count "chaos" that "borders on sedition." "I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward," Biden said, adding that "the words of a president matter." Biden condemns chaos at the Capitol: 'It's not protest, it's insurrection' Jan. 6, 2021 07:23






