Biden campaign goes on offensive against Sen. Ron Johnson's Burisma probe Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Tuesday launched a highly personal broadside at Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, for pushing forward a committee inquiry into the presumptive Democratic nominee's past dealings with Ukraine while he was vice president. Among other things, the Biden campaign is accusing Johnson of being opaque about whether he is, in effect, "party to a foreign influence operation against the United States" by receiving materials from pro-Russian foreigners as part of the committee's probe. The memo, signed by Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield and shared with NBC News, accuses Johnson of "diverting" his committee's resources away from oversight of the worsening coronavirus pandemic to promote "a long debunked, hardcore rightwing conspiracy theory" about Biden in an attempt to assist President Trump's re-election campaign. Joe Biden speaks about modernizing infrastructure and his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware on July 14, 2020. Leah Millis / Reuters At issue is Biden's attempt as vice president to sideline Viktor Shokin, the Russia-aligned former Ukrainian prosecutor general. Shokin at one point conducted an investigation into Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine where Biden's son served on the board. Trump and other Republicans maintain, without evidence, that Biden pressed for Shokin's dismissal to protect Hunter Biden's lucrative position on the company's board. But Shokin's ouster was the official policy of the U.S. government at the time, and numerous fact checks have shown that Shokin's investigation of Burisma was dormant by the time Biden sought his ouster. Trump's attempts to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine while pressing it to investigate Biden led Trump to become the third president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump of the charges, and allies including Johnson have vowed to press forward with investigations into the Bidens' connections to Ukraine. Johnson has asked several former State Department officials to testify and could issue subpoenas as soon as this week if they refuse to voluntarily appear. In recent media reports, pro-Russian Ukrainians said they've passed materials to the committee. A committee staffer told NBC News it is "false" the committee has received any "oppo," or opposition research, without responding directly to whether that covers any materials from foreign sources. "The claims are false and the Democrats know this," said the committee staffer. Johnson, the Trump campaign, the White House, and the State Department "have all declined to comment on whether that is true — meaning that each are refusing to tell the American people whether they are party to a foreign influence operation against the United States," the Biden campaign memo asserts. "Senator Johnson should be working overtime to save American lives and jobs — but instead, he's wasting taxpayer dollars on a blatantly dishonest attempt to help Donald Trump get reelected." The memo also takes aim at comments Johnson has made downplaying the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. In March, Johnson said "getting coronavirus is not a death sentence except for maybe no more than 3.4 percent of our population," which would total over 11 million people. This led to a rebuke from Dr. Anthony Fauci. That month, Johnson also wrote in USA Today, "Every premature death is a tragedy, but death is an unavoidable part of life." The memo coincides with a letter Democratic leaders sent on Tuesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray that included a classified attachment, according to Politico, citing the investigation led by Johnson as an example of how foreign disinformation campaigns are targeting Congress. They are calling for an urgent briefing before Congress breaks for the month of August. "It does a disservice to our election security efforts when Democrats use the threat of Russian disinformation as a weapon to cast doubt on investigations they don't like but are silent when recently declassified intelligence revealed that Democrat-funded opposition research on the Trump campaign contained actual Russian disinformation," the committee staffer said.







In economic speech, Biden blasts Trump's handling of the pandemic WILMINGTON, DEL. — In remarks just outside his hometown Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden attacked President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and accused the president of not caring about the American people. "For all his bluster about his expertise on the economy he is unable to explain how he'll actually help working families hit the hardest. You know, he's quit on you, and he's quit on this country," Biden said. And Biden reiterated his belief that the election in November will be about uniting Americans, not about himself. "It's about you. It's about what we'll do, what a president is supposed to do. A president's supposed to care, to lead, to take responsibility, to never give up," he said. Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery during a campaign event in New Castle, Del., on July 21, 2020. Drew Angerer / Getty Images Biden's remarks came after he unveiled the third pillar of his "Build Back Better" economic agenda. This proposal, which is estimated to cost $775 billion, is devoted to training the next generation of educators and caregivers, and giving families and caregiving workers a better opportunity to make ends meet. The two other planks in his economic agenda cost $2.7 trillion. In an effort to relate to Americans facing financial and familial instability in the wake of the pandemic, Biden recalled becoming a single father to his sons after his wife and infant daughter died in a car crash at the beginning of his Senate career. He described feeling hopelessness, but promised Americans experiencing that now that it will be okay. "There's just that feeling, that sense, when you just don't know if everything's going to turn out okay. And I'm here to tell you that it can be, and it will be," he concluded. The Biden campaign also kicked off a $15 million ad buy on Tuesday and released three new ads. Two of the ads focus on the coronavirus pandemic — one explaining why it's important to wear a mask, and the other touting Biden's experience handling the Recovery Act and the ebola crisis as proof he can also handle the pandemic. The third ad, which runs in Spanish, will be broadcast in Arizona and Florida and focuses on Biden's track record with immigrant families.







Trump campaign focuses cable TV buys on Fox News, while Biden makes a wider play WASHINGTON — Since April 8 — the day Joe Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has spent 52 percent of its cable TV ad spending on ads airing on Fox News, according to data from Advertising Analytics. That differs from the Biden campaign's cable TV buys, which have directed nearly 22 percent for ads airing on Fox News, 23 percent on CNN and 10 percent on MSNBC. Trump has spent just 9 percent of his cable TV buys on CNN, and 6 percent on MSNBC. And the two candidates are spending drastically different amounts on cable TV — Trump has spent about $15 million, while Biden has spent about $2.5 million. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20, 2020. Sue Ogrocki / AP Cable TV buys don't show the full picture of either campaign's TV investments — both have spent millions of dollars on traditional network TV ads, and the president has far outspent Biden at most advertising turns ($71 million overall since April 8 compared to $19.3 million for Biden). But the glimpse at how the candidates are approaching cable TV buys is one of many examples of Trump playing to his base — while Fox News enjoys strong ratings across the board, polling also shows Fox News viewers are far more likely to support the president. As much of the president's strategy zeroes in on maximizing enthusiasm and ginning up turnout among those who may already support him, recent polling has shown an increasingly difficult landscape for his reelection. The latest NBC News/WSJ poll showed that 50 percent of registered voters said there is "no chance" they will vote for Trump. And 52 percent of registered voters said they were "very uncomfortable" with his candidacy. Of course, that doesn't mean voters feel assured that Biden will win. While Biden carried support from a majority of registered voters in Pennsylvania in a recent Monmouth University poll, 57 percent of Pennsylvania voters said there is a "secret" group of voters who will support Trump but not tell anyone. Trump won Pennsylvania by fewer than 70,000 votes in 2016. Many of the president's ads have focused on painting Biden as a socialist, and accusing Biden of wanting to defund and abolish police. But recent polling has Biden leading even on issues that Trump sees as a strength. In a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll, 50 percent of adults said the trusted Biden more than Trump when it comes to crime and safety, and 58 percent of adults said they trust Biden more on race relations.







Voting access groups push for election funding in a new pandemic relief bill WASHINGTON — As the Senate prepares to take up the next coronavirus relief bill, two voting access groups are launching a $500,000 digital ad campaign urging lawmakers to provide funding for expanded voting, including mail-in voting, in November. The three digital ads urge voters to call their senators to pressure them to include money for elections in the next relief bill, saying that amidst a pandemic people shouldn't have to choose between their health and voting. The ad campaign, launched by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and Let America Vote, is focusing on 13 states, including those with Republican incumbents are at risk of losing their re-election races, including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, North Carolina and Texas. The House passed $3.6 billion in election funding for states in the Heroes Act that is expected to be used to implement mail-in voting in November. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to unveil the Senate's Coronavirus relief bill early this week. It is unclear if he will include election funding and if so, how much. President Donald Trump continues to sows distrust in mail-on voting, saying on Fox News Sunday that "it is going to rig the election." While a majority of people would prefer to vote in person, according to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll, Republican voters are much more likely to say that fraud is possible in mail-in voting with 73 percent of Republicans saying fraud is possible while 66 percent of Democrats deem it safe.







Biden releases five-step 'roadmap' to safely reopen schools WASHINGTON — In response to the Trump administration's push to fully reopen schools across the country as coronavirus cases continue to climb, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has released a five-step "roadmap" to safely guarantee children can go back to school in the fall, arguing that the administration has not provided adequate guidelines. The five page plan released Friday stresses the former vice president's message to safely reopen the economy, pointing out that the first step to give Americans confidence to sending their kids back to school is getting the virus under control by ramping up testing and protective protection equipment. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, on July 14, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Patrick Semansky / AP Biden also says that as president, he would empower local decision-making while still setting clear national safety guidelines for them to follow given that the "Trump administration's chaotic and politicized response has left school districts to improvise a thousand hard decisions on their own." "Everyone wants our schools to reopen. The question is how to make it safe, how to make it stick. Forcing education students back into a classroom and areas where the infection rate is going up or remaining very high is just plain dangerous," Biden said standing alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden in a new video. Dr. Jill Biden, a longtime educator, stressed other parts of her husband's plan like pumping funding into broadband and other resources to ensure students can access remote learning online. Biden said that if he were president today, he would have already sent a bill to Congress asking for emergency public schools funding, estimating roughly $30 billion for safe supplies and $4 billion for upgrading technologies. Biden initially laid out a plan to revitalize the economy last month that included steps on how best to reopen schools and child care programs safely. But the latest roadmap specifically addressing school reopening comes after the president threatened to cut federal funding for schools that do not reopen, leaving many educators scrambling to figure out the best ways to reopen safely. "President Trump doesn't have the authority to cut the funding," Biden said during a virtual fundraiser earlier this week. "We should send him back to school for a while so he learns about the constitution and he learns about the power he does and doesn't have." The plan also comes one day after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters during a press briefing that "science should not stand in the way of [schools reopening]" when asked what the president would tell parents who are considering taking their kids out of school due to the coronavirus spread to instead learn online. "And I was just in the Oval talking to him about that," she said. "When he says open, he means open in full, kids being able to attend each and every day in their school. The science should not stand in the way of this," she said. In response, Biden stressed that while the president has "waved the white flag and given up" on finding the safest solutions to reopen the economy and schools, he plans on addressing the educational disparities that have been brought to light amid the pandemic. "Every single student should be able to access high quality distance learning," he said. "We can't allow the pandemic to further exacerbate the educational disparities that already exist in this country. We need a White House that's laser focused on closing those gaps."







Flashback: LBJ's advice to Humphrey for running mate included a surprising name At 10:41 in the morning on Aug. 29, the day that Vice President Hubert Humphrey chose his running mate for the 1968 presidential race, outgoing President Lyndon Johnson offered some advice about the decision on a call, including this: consider Daniel Inouye. Johnson felt the first term senator from Hawaii, whose name was not on the four-person short list in that day's New York Times, had two key attributes: combat wounds and brown skin. Listen to the call here, with Johnson discussing Inouye at the 09:25 mark: "He answers Vietnam with that empty sleeve," Johnson said. "He answers your problems with Nixon with that empty sleeve. He has that brown face. He answers everything in civil rights, and he draws a contrast without ever opening his mouth." Inouye got his "empty sleeve" as a second lieutenant during World War II, when a German grenade took his right arm in Italy. Shot and severely wounded, Inouye continued to lead his segregated platoon of fellow Japanese Americans — some of whom came from internment camps — "until enemy resistance was broken," according to his belated Medal of Honor citation. Johnson spoke of that courage, Inouye's ability to stay on message ("He's as loyal as a dog") and the historic nature of the choice: "He ought to appeal to the world. It would be fresh and different. He's young and new." As for putting the first racial minority on a national ticket after the civil rights battles of the 1960s, Johnson only saw advantages. "The Southern boys," Johnson said. "They all love Inouye. I don't know why … I think one thing is that they just look at him and see that he — they can't fuss at him and say, 'He doesn't love peace.' God knows, he wants peace more than anybody, and it's quite a contrast with Agnew … In other words, the South can't get mad at him because he's colored, and he would appeal to every other minority because he is one." After Humphrey asked Johnson about other candidates, the president asked, "Inouye doesn't appeal to you?" Sen. John O. Pastore of Rhode Island, right, talks with Joe Biden as Sen. Daniel K. Inouye of Hawaii speaks with Sen. Philip A. Hart of Michigan, partially hidden behind Pastore, prior to a caucus of Senate Democrats on Oct. 12, 1973 in Washington. Henry Griffin / AP file "Well, I just don't believe so," Humphrey replied. "I guess maybe it just takes me a little too far, too fast. 'Old conservative Humphrey,'" he joked. The tape recording of Johnson and Humphrey's conversation remained sealed until 2008. At the time, a spokeswoman for Inouye said he was aware he had been under consideration, but was "content" as a senator, the job he held until his death in 2012. However, Inouye did







Elizabeth Warren requests investigation into relief funds WASHINGTON – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is asking the newly confirmed head of Coronavirus relief oversight to investigate millions of dollars of relief funds that went to companies who employed lobbyists with close ties to the Trump administration. Warren, who has been publicly skeptical about the Trump administration's oversight efforts, made her request in a letter to Brian Miller, President Donald Trump’s former White House counsel who was appointed to oversee more than $2 trillion of already-allocated federal funding for pandemic relief. In her letter, Warren cites a report by the public interest organization Public Citizen that found clients of more than 40 lobbyists with ties to the president have received more than $10 billion of relief grants, loans and bonds from the federal government, according to government lobbying disclosure records and other information. NBC News reported in April that firms with ties to the president received at least $100 million in small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a television news interview during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol on Jan. 27, 2020. J. Scott Applewhite / AP The Public Citizen report mentions business entities highlighted in the NBC reporting, including Ashford Inc., an asset management company in the hospitality industry and Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust company it advises. According to the report, lobbyists with Miller Strategies, LLC, a firm founded and run by Jeff Miller , a Trump campaign fundraiser, “have combined to lobby, or registered to lobby,” for the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and at least 11 other clients. As the report notes, Miller was the vice chairman of President Trump’s inaugural committee and has raised “millions of dollars” for the Trump campaign and the GOP. The report cites lobbying records showing that another lobbyist for Ashford Inc. is Roy Bailey, also a top Trump campaign fundraiser. Bailey was a national co-chair of Trump Victory Committee has lobbied Congress on COVID-19 economic relief legislation, according to the Public Citizen report. “This special interest lobbying by former Trump administration and campaign insiders presents serious concerns about real and perceived conflicts of interest and merits important oversight by your office,” Warren writes in the letter. In Miller’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, he said in response to a question by Warren that he would investigate companies that received funds by lobbying Congress or the White House. The Public Citizen report includes other examples of former Trump Administration and Trump campaign officials lobbying on coronavirus relief funding issues. The report notes that, Jason Miller, Trump’s former communications director, registered to lobby for a consulting company in April on the Paycheck Protection Program, on behalf of a client, Fountainhead Commercial Capital, a lender participating in the program. And, the report points out that Jared Sawyer, a former deputy assistant secretary in theTreasury Department, lobbied for financial industry clients including OnDeck Capital, Inc., another lender in the PPP program. Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, is one of 27 companies listed in the report as having received “Federal COVID Money Flowing to Clients of Trump Connected Lobbyists” — in Comcast’s case, in the form of purchases of its corporate bonds on what’s called the “secondary market.” Comcast says that they did not receive any direct money from the government and says the report is ‘misleading.’” The author of the Public Citizen report says they stand by their report. Warren, who's rumored to be on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's vice presidential shortlist, made anti-corruption legislation a key point in her 2020 presidential run. Prior to ending her presidential bid, Warren said she would create a task force in the Department of Justice to investigate corruption by government officials in the Trump administration. Share this -







County-to-County: COVID-19 not sparing key counties to 2020 election WASHINGTON — As COVID-19 cases accelerate across much of the country, the counties in NBC's County-to-County project have not been spared. In all five counties — Wisconsin's Milwaukee County; Michigan's Kent County; Pennsylvania's Beaver County; Florida's Miami-Dade County; and Arizona's Maricopa County— local government officials have put out troubling numbers in recent weeks on key metrics like positivity rate, hospitalizations and/or new daily cases. Those metrics mesh with the reality that communities across the country are struggling to control the spread of the virus. Miami-Dade County, Fla. As Florida's caseload has exploded in recent weeks, Miami-Dade has seen some dismal numbers. July started with 1,141 new positive cases on the first of the month — ballooning to 3,576 cases on July 12 and settling a bit to 2,090 on July 14. The 14-day average of positive tests over that period was almost 26.6 percent, the number of ventilators available for deployment dropped by 83 and the county considers its ICU bed capacity a "red-flag" situation. After a nine-day stretch of at least 10 deaths to start July, the number of deaths briefly dipped to three on July 10. But the county saw nine deaths on July 12 and six on July 13. Maricopa County, Ariz. Arizona is also seeing an explosion in cases, the vast majority in Maricopa County. The county has reported 86,483 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, with 2,250 new daily cases. That makes Maricopa responsible for more than half the state's total cases and deaths. The county has 1,277 deaths attributable to the virus, with 79 new deaths on Wednesday. The county's total positivity rate is 12.9 percent, the fourth-highest rate in the state. Beaver County, Pa. Beaver has 858 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with almost one-quarter coming in the last two weeks. The spike in new cases, along with an increase in new positive tests, prompted local officials to question whether new restrictions on restaurants or bars would be necessary, according to the Beaver County Times. Data from the state also show that the positivity rate of PCR testing (one method of diagnostic testing) increased in Beaver County to 6.3 percent over the last seven days compared to 5.8 percent over the previous seven days. Average daily hospitalizations also increased to 1.7 over the last seven days from 0.4 over the previous seven days. Milwaukee County, Wis. Milwaukee has 14,807 cases so far, up from 12,102 to start the month. Over the first two weeks of July, the seven-day average of new positive cases grew from 137 to 222. By Tuesday, the seven-day average of positive test results was 9 percent— the county started the month at 7 percent. Wisconsin's dashboard also puts the state's hospital personal protective equipment stockpile at a "yellow" warning, meaning the county has between eight to 28 days of PPE supply for the majority of its hospitals. But like many places in the country, the seven-day average of new reported deaths has dropped to 0.4 by Wednesday, after starting the month at 1.6. Kent County, Mich. Seventeen percent of Kent County's 5,483 confirmed coronavirus cases, 950 cases, have been reported between July 1 and July 14, according to county data. That's a big uptick from the first two weeks in June, when the county reported 339 cases over those two weeks. If that most recent, two-week average had stayed consistent from the first reported cases on March 17, the county would have more than 8,000 cases, a 47 percent increase compared to the current caseload. While the county's daily test positivity rate only eclipsed 5 percent once since July, it broke that threshold five times in June (the World Health Organization says a state should have a sustained positivity rate of 5 percent or lower before reopening). Even so, Advance Local Media reported Tuesday that a federal COVID-19 Response Assistance Field Team is headed to the region to deal with the rising caseload in the area. Share this -





