Bestselling products from Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day 2021

On the first day of Prime Day 2021, Shopping readers gravitated toward Apple AirPods, Crest 3D Whitestrips, Fire TV Sticks and more.
Illustration of different products on sale for Amazon Prime Day
The first day of Prime Day 2021 is just about over — here are some of the most purchased deals we covered.Amazon
By Lauren Levy, Shop TODAY

Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices.

The first day of Amazon Prime Day 2021 is wrapping up — and information about the most purchased deals we covered is trickling in. Given the magnitude of the sales event, which Amazon created the annual event in 2015, reader interest spanned across categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Prime Day has grown so big that several other retailers host their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond, as experts explained in our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day.

To give you an idea of where the most popular sales reigned supreme, we list below the 19 most purchased products we covered since the initial discounts began. As of press time, all discounts are still live on these products, which could change at any moment — increasingly so when it comes to especially lucrative deals like the best deals under $50 and the best deals under $100. As always and to ensure the quality of these sales, we’ve checked deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

1. Apple AirPods Pro

2. Fire TV Stick 4K

  • Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.7-star average rating from 638,291 reviews on Amazon

3. Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

4. Gerber EAB Pocket Knife

5. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

6. Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

7. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

8. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

  • Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.8-star average rating from 73,032 reviews on Amazon

9. Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

10. DASH mandoline slicer

  • Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.5-star average rating from 9,864 ratings on Amazon

11. BISSELL Crosswave All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

  • Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel
  • 4.5-star average rating from 13,680 ratings on Amazon

12. DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit

13. Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker

14. Roku Ultra 2020

15. TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router

16. Aikoper Oscillating Quiet Cooling Tower Fan

17. Calphalon Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set

18. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

19. Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations

