For the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak began, China has reported no new domestic cases of the illness.
Only eight deaths were reported for Wednesday, all of which occurred in Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the pandemic started. Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Italy has surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus, with the country reporting 3,405 fatalities as of Thursday afternoon Eastern Time.
Efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the U.S. and Europe have brought life in many major cities to a standstill, and governments are launching a variety of aid packages meant to alleviate the worst of the economic impact.
Markets were calmer on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening lower by around 200 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down by just under 1 percent each.
Live Blog
Mark Zuckerberg to interview Dr. Anthony Fauci on Facebook
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. health official who has been lauded for his straightforward communication on the coronavirus outbreak, will make a public appearance Thursday, after all.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will speak live on Facebook with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the tech executive wrote on his Facebook wall.
Facebook said the discussion would happen at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).
"He'll discuss the measures we can all take to fight the spread of the coronavirus and what the government is doing to respond to the pandemic. We'll have time for some questions from the community, so if there's a question you think I should ask, reply here in the comments," Zuckerberg wrote.
The phrase "Where is Dr. Fauci?" was trending on Twitter in the afternoon after he did not appear at a White House news conference.
Cannes Film Festival cancels May dates due to coronavirus
The Cannes Film Festival, set to be held in May, has been postponed amid the rampant spread of the coronavirus.
"Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020," organizers said on Thursday in a press release.
The team will be working with the French government and Cannes city hall to find alternative solutions to host the internationally acclaimed festival.
"In the meantime, the Festival de Cannes lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lockdown, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world."
Carnival Cruises offers ships as hospitals for non-coronavirus patients
Carnival Cruises said Thursday that it was offering its ships to serve as temporary hospitals for non-coronavirus patients in an effort to free up hospital beds.
"These temporary cruise ship hospital rooms can be quickly converted to install and connect remote patient monitoring devices over the ship's high-speed network – providing cardiac, respiratory, oxygen saturation and video monitoring capabilities," the company said.
President Donald Trump announced earlier Thursday that he had spoken with Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and that Arison offered his ships as "floating hospitals."
The ships have seven intensive care units with ventilators and all of its rooms allow for self-isolation if necessary, the company added.
More than 3,600 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York City, marking another significant spike in tracking the deadly disease, authorities said Thursday.
There have been 3,615 positive tests to go along with 22 deaths during the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
There had been 1,871 reported cases in America's largest city, officials had said Wednesday. There had been 10 reported dead on Tuesday.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Thursday that bicycle repair shops may remain open during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as the city continues to refine what it means to be "essential."
Outdoor exercise is allowed in San Francisco under Breed's public health order shutting down non-essential activities, but bike shops had generally closed their doors when the order took effect Tuesday.
Testing for coronavirus, and number of positive tests, spike at VA
As of Thursday, the Veterans Health Administration has administered more than 848 tests nationwide, and recorded 83 total positive test results and one death in the Portland, Oregon, VA system.
That is a more than 150 percent increase in the number of reported tests from the total released by the VA Wednesday, and a nearly 100 percent increase in the number of positive test results.
The death number has not changed since March 14, when that first death occurred.
How long has coronavirus really been in New York City?
The New York City Department of Health has published data showing that influenza-like illness reports to city emergency rooms began to increase starting March 1, which the agency is calling “unusual” and is investigating.
In addition, the number of pneumonia admissions to city ERs rose concurrently with the flu symptoms.
The two increases occurred a month after flu-like cases started to decrease in ERs. In other words, once the regular flu died down, did the new jump signify the arrival of COVID-19?