New & Notable from Foot Locker, Equinox and made in

As we ring in the new year, hope should be in the air. Instead, the omicron variant and economic issues continue to dominate the headlines.

Experts say that economic growth could lag in the first part of 2022, partly because of the spread of Covid's especially contagious variant. However, a better prepared health care system and omicron’s relatively mild effect on the vaccinated could soften the blow — though if newer Covid strains get worse and not weaker, economic issues could persist.

While inflation and global supply chain issues continue into 2022, shoppers haven’t stopped spending. During the 2021 holiday season, sales rose 8.5 percent from 2020, up 10.7 percent from the pre-Covid 2019 shopping season. The rise marked the fastest increase in holiday sales in 17 years. And though the increase in holiday shopping was mostly driven by online sales, 2021 was also a banner year for storefronts — major retailers opened more stores than they closed last year, which is especially notable after pandemic-driven, record-setting closures in the year prior.

All the while, companies continue to introduce new products and drop new sales and deals. This morning, Sony announced its 2022 BRAVIA XR TV line at CES 2022 (formerly the Consumer Electronics Show), including several new models up to 85 inches, as well as a software update to their HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 sound bars. Those products will launch sometime this spring.

In the meantime, whether you have holiday gift cards to use, money from a holiday return or just want to treat yourself, check out these new launches from Foot Locker, Equinox and made in.

We picked these new releases from notable brands based on Select reader interest.

Foot Locker’s Behind Her Label was conceived to bridge the streetwear gender gap, according to the company, with three new women’s streetwear lines from female designers. The label includes the immigrant-family-inspired Daughter of an Immigrant collection by Leslie Garcia and Karen Garcia; the Carla Cortijo collection by Carla Cortijo, the first Puerto Rican to play in the WNBA; and the Alabama-inspired Liv Streetwear collection by Olivia “Liv” Anthony.

According to Equinox, this coconut wax, eucalyptus-scented candle smells like the eucalyptus-scented towels the company provides at its fitness clubs. The company says that coconut wax, made from cold-pressed coconut flesh or coconut oil with soy wax, doesn’t produce as much unhealthy soot, making it one of the healthiest waxes to make candles of. The candle only contains oils that are gluten- and cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain harmful chemicals, according to the company.

Popular kitchenware company made in recently launched this seven-piece, nonstick cookware set. The set includes a 10-inch frying pan, 8-quart stock pot, 4-quart saucepan and 4-quart saute pan. According to the company, each item has a nontoxic and silicone- and PFOA-free nonstick coating. The company says that the coating lasts 30 times longer than ceramic nonstick kitchenware, but you can also cook without any oil or spray. The set is also safe for the oven, according to the company.

Ongoing January sales

As we move into the new year, check out these deals we’ve gathered on clothing, furniture and more.

Wayfair will take up to 60 percent off through today.

will take up to through today. prAna is offering up to 60 percent off select styles through Jan. 16.

is offering up to select styles through Jan. 16. Drybar is marking down prices up to 50 percent for the Winter Wishlist Sale, ending today.

is marking down prices up to for the Winter Wishlist Sale, ending today. Snow Peak is offering 30 percent off select styles through Jan. 31.

is offering select styles through Jan. 31. Tory Burch is offering an extra 25 percent off styles on sale with the code EXTRA through Jan. 9

is offering an extra styles on sale with the code EXTRA through Jan. 9 EveryPlate is charging $1.79 per meal , as well as taking 20 percent off another two boxes with the code EPNewYear2022 during January.

is charging , as well as taking another two boxes with the code EPNewYear2022 during January. Nest Bedding is offering 10 percent off mattresses, toppers, comforters and more through Jan. 10.

is offering mattresses, toppers, comforters and more through Jan. 10. Green Chef is offering $130 off plus free shipping with the code GCNewYear in January.

is offering plus free shipping with the code GCNewYear in January. Factor is offering $120 off your first five boxes with the code FactorNewYear this January.

is offering your first five boxes with the code FactorNewYear this January. HelloFresh is offering 16 free meals and free shipping with the code HFNewYear during January.

