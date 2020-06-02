SEE NEW POSTS

6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car ATLANTA — Six Atlanta police officers have been charged over excessive use of force during a protest arrest incident involving two college students, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges during a news conference. The Saturday night incident first gained attention from video online and on local news. Five of the officers are charged with aggravated assault, in addition to other charges. Two of the officers, Investigator Ivory Streeter and Investigator Mark Gardner, were fired earlier this week. Bottoms said the woman, Taniyah Pilgrim, was released without charges. She said the man, Messiah Young, was released, too, and she's ordering the charges against him dropped. She didn't specify what charges he faced. A police report says Young was charged with attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license. Bodycam footage shows Atlanta police using excessive force to arrest two college students June 1, 2020 01:07







What is a president's authority to send in federal troops? President Donald Trump has vowed to use the U.S. military to quell the riots and unrest across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death if cities or states "refuse to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents." But what is the president's authority to send in troops? The Constitution says Congress has the power "to provide for the calling forth of the militia ... to suppress insurrections," and it has given that authority to the president in various forms since 1792. As currently worded, the Insurrection Act allows the president to call up the active military or federalize the national guard under three circumstances. Read more about Trump's Insurrection Act authorities.







45 percent of registered voters say Trump's handling of the protests is 'poor' In a new poll released by market research company Morning Consult, voters were asked between May 31 and June 1 in an online poll how thought they President Trump was handling the protests and demonstrations in dozens of U.S. cities in response to the killing of George Floyd. 21 percent of registered voters responded "excellent" or "very good," 22 percent responded "good" or "only fair" and 45 percent responded "poor." 12 percent of responded said they didn't know or didn't have an opinion. Among African Americans polled, 69 percent rated the president's handling of the protests "poor."







Joe Biden: Floyd's final words 'I can't breathe' are a wake-up call 'for all of us' PHILADELPHIA — Joe Biden on Tuesday praised the nationwide peaceful protests to the death of George Floyd, calling his killing in police custody a "wake-up call for our nation" and drawing a stark contrast between President Donald Trump's tactics and how he would respond. In a speech from Philadelphia City Hall, Biden repeated Floyd's final words before he died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes — and said it was time "to listen to those words ... and respond with action." "I can't breathe. I can't breathe. George Floyd's last words," the apparent 2020 Democratic presidential nominee said. "But they didn't die with him. They're still being heard. They're echoing across this nation." Read the full story here.







Washington resident houses dozens of protesters who cops wanted to arrest for breaking curfew Dozens of protestors took refuge in a Washington resident's home over night after police boxed them in and tried to arrest them for violating curfew. One protester, who goes by Meka, said on Twitter that police surrounded the group of peaceful protesters and started hitting and macing them on Monday evening. A local resident, Rahul Dubey, took the protesters into his home, and let them stay there until curfew let up the next morning as police continued to arrest people outside. Video posted by Meka, who confirmed the account to NBC News, also showed another neighbor letting protesters into their home. "I hope they continue to fight and I hope they go out there today peacefully as they did yesterday," Dubey said of the protesters on ABC 7 News Tuesday morning. "Our country needs them and needs you and everybody more than ever right now." They shot mace at peaceful protesters is a residential neighborhood. The man who took us in is named Rahul Dubey. He gave us business cards in case they try to say we broke in. pic.twitter.com/gKzmrvCa75 — Meka (@MekaFromThe703) June 2, 2020







Police chief says officers 'will be disciplined' after tear gas deployed in Richmond, VA Police officers have been pulled from the field after "unwarranted use" of tear gas on demonstrators, Richmond Police Department said in a statement. Footage shared on social media showed demonstrators running away from Monument Avenue as smoke engulfed Robert E. Lee Monument Monday evening. Demonstrators claim that the gas was deployed fifteen minutes before curfew. #BlackLivesMatter #richmondprotest No warning. Before curfew. During a peaceful protest. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/MDHRO0Vd62 — Walker Smithson (@smithson_walker) June 2, 2020 Richmond Police Department Chief William Smith apologized and said that officers "will be disciplined because their actions were outside department protocols and directions given".







Shootings on Las Vegas Strip leave one dead and a police officer injured The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that it was investigating two shooting incidents that took place on Monday night. The first was an officer-involved shooting that occurred after a man carrying firearms and appearing to be wearing body armor approached local and federal officers guarding the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse on the Las Vegas Strip from protesters. The department said that officers engaged with the man after he reached for a firearm, and the man was struck by gunfire. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Videos filmed near the courthouse showed a man who appeared to be wearing body armor walking toward the building, while gunfire can be heard in another video. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that an officer was gravely injured in a separate shooting when attempting to disperse a large crowd of protesters in front of the Circus Circus hotel, also on the Strip. Lombardo said that a suspect had been identified and taken into custody.







About 700 arrests made in NYC, NYPD Sgt. struck by car Around 700 people were arrested as a result of looting and destroying property during Monday night's protest in New York City, a New York Police Department spokesperson told NBC News. The Midtown and Union Square areas in Manhattan and Fordham Road section of the Bronx were particularly hard hit. An NYPD sergeant who was run over by a car in the Bronx has serious injuries and is expected to survive.






