Last update 12:32 PM ET

Washington Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Polls close at 11:00 PM ET

Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 2,000,000

senatehousesec. of state

Washington Primary Results

SeattleSpokaneTacoma
0%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams0% in
  • Asotin0% in
  • Benton0% in
  • Chelan0% in
  • Clallam0% in
dem
Incumbent
Steve HobbsHobbs
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Marquez TiggsTiggs
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Tamborine BorrelliBorrelli
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Bob HagglundHagglund
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Mark MilosciaMiloscia
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Keith WagonerWagoner
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
other
Julie AndersonAnderson
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
other
Kurtis EngleEngle
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

