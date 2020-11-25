Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Apple’s AirPod Pros dominated this year’s Prime Day and we don’t expect things to be any different for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this holiday season. And if these wireless earbuds are on your shopping list, now might be the time to buy: they are officially on sale through the week. Walmart is discounting the earbuds to $169, while supplies last, starting on Nov. 25 at 7:00 p.m. That’s the lowest they’ve ever dropped, according to price comparison site Honey.

Currently $199 on Amazon, these headphones are just $5 shy of the lowest price ever listed, according to the price comparison site CamelCamelCamel.

For shoppers who are able to invest a bit more in wireless earbuds for personal use or for a lucky gift recipient, we’ve determined the Airpod Pro model is the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. Not only will users be impressed by their noise cancelling and transparency mode capabilities, but these earbuds are equally beloved for both all-day wear and high-intensity workouts. Whether you’re working from home, taking conference calls on-the-go or are out for a run, users don’t have to worry about wires getting tangled or earbuds slipping out of place.

The main perk of these earbuds isn’t just that dealing with tangled cords will be a problem of the past. Users are also able to summon Siri for smart assistance via the earbuds. This gives you the freedom to seamlessly switch from music to making a call or check the weather completely hands-free. Apple boasts this model as the only in-ear headphones with active noise cancellation to help you maintain focus on whatever task is in front of you. And with an outward-facing microphone that detects external sounds, these earbuds counter it with “anti-noise’ before you even hear it. Plus, these wireless earbuds charge fast — we are talking two hours of battery power in just ten minutes charging in the case.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, check out why these wireless earbuds are worth considering.

Apple AirPod Pro Standout Features

These earbuds include active noise canceling technology to help block out your surroundings.

They include a version of Sony’s transparency mode to allow you to jump from active noise cancellation to hearing what’s going on around you.

Get 4.5 hours of listening time or 5 hours of noise cancellation in one charge.

The wireless charging case gives 24 hours of listening time or 18 hours of talk time.

Just 5 minutes in the case gives the earbuds around 1 hour’s charge.

They are sweat and water resistant.

You can split your music into another set of AirPods.

Upgraded silicone tips offer an enhanced seal.

There’s also a choice of three different size silicon tips for a more customized fit and long-term comfort.

They sense when they’re in your ears and automatically pause when you take them out.

The “Adaptive EQ” design uses an inner microphone to automatically tune music based on your specific ear shape.

Alternative wireless earbud sales to shop

Rating: 4.8, star rating, more than 218,400 reviews

According to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the AirPods have been listed in the last three weeks. Apple didn’t just bring true wireless technology into the mainstream — they made their own AirPods very easy to use. Bluetooth has always had some quirks, for example, and Apple’s H1 chip smoothed out the pairing process and stabilized its connection. You can even activate Siri with your voice (as long as you’re pairing your earbuds to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac).

Rating: 4.2, star rating, more than 7,600 reviews

If you want a pair of true wireless earbuds that sound great and work well, the Jabra Elite 75t is widely regarded as one of the best all-around sets you can buy. This is also the lowest price it’s been in nearly two months, according to CamelCamelCamel. They’re small, light, and have a bevy of touch controls so you can skip tracks, answer calls, and activate your phone’s voice assistant without reaching for your phone. They come with a “transparency mode” designed to allow in ambient sound, letting you hear oncoming traffic (or your spouse or partner calling you from the next room). The 75t has a water resistance rating of IP55, which means they can handle rain and some sweating, but their warranty doesn’t cover damage from perspiration, so they aren’t ideal for hard workouts.

Rating: 4.4, star rating, more than 3,000 reviews

According to CameCamelCamel, this is the lowest price these earbuds have been listed. When you’re headed out for a run and need some tunes — or podcasts or any streamable content — to go with you, you want something like the Jaybird Vistas. They come with IPX7 water resistance, meaning they’re water-tight even when immersed in up to one meter for as long as 30 minutes. I wouldn’t recommend dunking them in the water, but if you tend to sweat a lot while exercising, these’ll hold up well. And if they don't, Jaybird's warranty covers damage from perspiration. Couple that with a small hook on each 'bud that keeps it in your ear while running, and you’ve got a workout buddy that won’t quit on you.

Rating: 4.1, star rating, more than 7,600 reviews

While many earbuds merely isolate and block out noise using a "seal" in your ear canal, active noise canceling (or ANC) operates differently. It relies on microphones that record the noise around you and then play back a negative waveform of that sound into your ears — making it sound like you’re in a quiet room with your music. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price these earbuds have hit. It’s effective in many ways, like drowning out the loud hum of an airplane (especially constructive while you're inside of it). And Sony has some of the most powerful noise canceling on the market in its WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds. If you’re looking to truly block out the world, this is the right pair for you.

