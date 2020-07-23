Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Everlane is offering low prices on men’s and women’s attire during its online Summer Sale, giving shoppers the chance to upgrade their wardrobe without breaking the bank. The retailer slashed prices on over 90 styles, featuring discounts of up to 50 percent off. From $60 jumpsuits to T shirts under $25, men and women can purchase a whole new outfit for under $100. Items will remain on sale until they sell out. This is Everlane’s first-ever fixed-price sale. It differs from its “Choose What You Pay Sale,” where customers are presented with a scale of prices for items — from low to high — and they pick the price that fits within their budget. Everlane also as dozens of products discounted in its Final Sale section currently — those items are non-returnable.

Everlane’s pricing and commitment to sustainability has been enticing to consumers. The company prides itself on offering customers lower prices than traditional retailers. After considering the price of producing items — such as materials, labor and shipping costs — Everlane marks up items about two to three times, which they say is less than the normal five or six multiplier upcharge other retailers rely on. It's also prioritized efforts to be environmentally responsible, pledging to eliminate all virgin plastic from their supply chain by 2021, including that in products, packaging, poly bags, offices and stores. Additionally, Everlane uses sustainable materials like natural fibers and recycled synthetics. It does not use leather or suede from animals raised for their hides and says it works to get its materials, suppliers and production processes certified according to specific safety and environmental protection protocols.

To give you an idea of the scope of what's discounted, we rounded up 11 of the best deals you can take advantage of during Everlane’s Summer Sale. These pieces are great to wear during the summer and can easily be transitioned into fall.

Women’s clothing

In addition to blazers, sweaters, jeans and skirts, Everlane has many one-piece items for women on sale. Its jumpsuits come in a variety of styles — from tank tops to long sleeves — and chic dresses are discounted, too.

This summer dress is made from breathable, lightweight cotton fabric. It has adjustable straps, button accents along the front, an elasticized back and pockets. The belt is also removable if you want a more relaxed look. This dress comes in two colors: White Mini Stripe and Dark Navy.

Made with Japanese denim, these jeans are a bit stretchy, but they won’t stretch out after multiple wears. They’re slim in the ankles, emphasizing the classic skinny jean look and feature two pockets on the front and back. These jeans come in six colors — including different shades of denim, white and black — and two lengths: Ankle or Regular.

Wear this jumpsuit to the beach with flip flops or out to dinner with a pair of heeled mules. It’s flowy and comfortable and made from wrinkle-resistant Japanese GoWeave fabric. The jumpsuit features a removable belt and it’s on sale in two colors: Dusty Blue and Olive.

For an effortless and elegant look, throw on this silk wrap top with jeans, dress pants or a denim pencil skirt. It’s machine-washable and can be washed alongside other clothes, making laundry easy. This top is on sale in four colors: Black, Bone, Rose and Blue Indigo.

Cover up at the beach with this shirt in the summer and dress it up during the colder months to wear to work. It’s made from breathable linen that is machine-washable and features bright white buttons. This shirt is on sale in Indigo and available to shop in White and Black at full price.

Men’s Clothing

Men’s basic cotton crew shirts are currently on sale, as are more dressy pieces like long-sleeve dress shirts. Everlane also discounted cashmere sweaters and fleece jackets, which you can buy now and set aside for the fall.

There’s no need to tuck in this shirt, whether you wear it to the office or while doing errands. It’s made from stretchy, wrinkle-resistant cotton that’s also sweat-wicking. It has a stain-resistant collar and cuffs and it’s machine-washable. This shirt comes in six colors, including plaid and striped patterns.

A denim jacket is a staple piece of clothing to own because it can be worn during any season. You can throw it on during chilly summer nights or layer it on top of a long sleeve shirt in the fall. This denim jacket is a part of Everlane’s Uniform collection, which means that it’s backed by a 365-day guarantee. If you have an issue related to any item in the Uniform collection or are dissatisfied by it within 365 days of purchase, Everlane will replace it. This denim jacket is on sale in a Vintage Dark Blue Wash, but you can also purchase it in three other colors at full price.

These pants are made of sweat-wicking, quick-drying cotton and boast four-way stretch. Available in a slim and athletic fit, you can choose the style you like best. These pants are available in seven colors, three of which are currently on sale: Dark Slate, Dark Forest and Ochre. The Performance Chino is also a part of Everlane’s Uniform collection.

Made of breathable linen, you’ll get lots of use out of this basic button-up shirt. It’s comfortable to wear all day and its texture looks good wrinkled, giving you one less thing to worry about. This shirt comes in a variety of colors and patterns, like pinstripes and plaid. Six of its 11 styles are currently on sale, including Midnight Windowpane and India Ink.

Shoes and accessories

From boots to heeled sandals, a selection of Everlane’s shoes are being offered at low prices. Bags are also on sale, as are some women’s bralettes and bodysuits.

The peep-toe mules have a two-inch block heel and cushioned insole, so they are easy to walk around in. Their backless shape also makes them especially breathable during the summer. These shoes come in three colors: Bone, Chocolate and Black.

This bag can hold all of your everyday travel essentials and can be worn on the shoulder or cross-body. It’s made of 100 percent Italian leather, has a secure magnetic closure and features an adjustable strap. The interior of the bag has a pocket to keep smaller items and it can fit a 13-inch laptop horizontally. This bag comes in three colors: Black, Cognac and Bone. The Mini size is also on discount during Everlane’s Summer Sale and is available in the same three colors as the larger version.

