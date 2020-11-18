Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Lego is hoping to challenge and impress shoppers with the brand new Lego Colosseum, which checks in at over 9,000 pieces, making it the largest Lego set to-date. Are you not entertained? The colosseum Lego set, which will be available to buy on Nov. 27, or Black Friday, is part of the brand’s Creator Expert line, which is designed for builders over the age of 18 years old. If you’ve been looking for a new way to put your Lego skills (and patience) to the test or have been searching for a perfect gift for a fan of Lego, this investment-worthy new model might be worth considering.

The Lego Colosseum 10276 officially clocks in at 9,036 pieces, seizing the mantle of the largest Lego set from the 2017 Lego Millennium Falcon, which comprises 7,541 pieces. This is a building challenge for history buffs and architects and would take days to complete. The Colosseum is a reproduction of the Roman landmark with an oval-shaped ring of archways that you can build along with a smooth base of tiles meant to reflect travertine stones and miniature olive trees that ring the popular tourist attraction. The Lego Roman Colosseum is three stories tall and that doesn’t include the recreation of the hypogeum, the subterranean chamber beneath the arena floor. If you’re already checking out with this new Lego set, choose your display table wisely. This largest Lego set is nearly a foot high, more than a foot-and-a-half wide and just a half-inch under two feet deep. Gladiators not included.

Lego Black Friday sales

On top of the building anticipation for Lego’s newest and largest set are several sales and deals on Lego sets that might be worth considering.

Amazon is giving you up to 20 percent off Lego Architecture sets, including Dubai, San Francisco and Paris.

is giving you up to 20 percent off Lego Architecture sets, including Dubai, San Francisco and Paris. Lego is priming for its VIP Weekend event and has more than 20 deals right now on Lego accessories

is priming for its VIP Weekend event and has more than 20 deals right now on Lego accessories Walmart’s got nearly 40 Lego sets on sale (some offering hundreds in discounts)

Best Lego Creator Expert sets

Of course, you don’t have to wait for the release of the Lego Colosseum to find a challenging Lego set. Advanced builders and collectors will be drawn to the detail and complexity of sets in the Creator Expert series otherwise. To give you an idea of what’s included, we compiled some of our favorite ones below.

As Joe Meno, editor of BrickJournal, a magazine for Lego enthusiasts, told NBC News earlier this year, “Lego is in the unique place of being able to create your memories.” And this 1,471-piece set lets you build a classic muscle car without the grease stains. Pop the hood to check out the V-8 engine, take a spin through the interior or build on a supercharger on the floor of your living room.

Recreate one of the world’s wonders in 5,923 pieces. The little details on this big model are the win: deftfully placed bricks mimic mosaic tiles and cleverly arranged pieces mirror the Taj Mahal’s round dome. Modular sections means this is the rare large build that you can take quickly apart and snap back together.

Who are you gonna call to help you build this 2,352-piece set? A tie-in to the upcoming movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the model of a Cadillac Miller-Meteor has a working hood, a driver’s wheel that rotates with the tires and a tiny ghost trap remote vehicle that launches from the rear of the car. Stickers with rust spots add the finishing touches.

This 1,334-piece set is designed for builders over the age of 16. The bright red camper van has a pop-up top, safari windows that can be opened, and a detailed interior with a checkerboard floor and plaid curtains. The front has the iconic rounded nose of a Volkswagen camper van and the engine is tucked away in the trunk.

This modular 2,480-piece set is built to the same scale as the Bookshop or Corner Garage, which together can be part of an imaginary city. A 1950’s diner with red booths and a bank of windows is beneath a boxing gym and recording studio on the upper two floors. The set also comes with six minifigures and a pink convertible.

