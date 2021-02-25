Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Space heaters can be costly, especially when you aim to warm up a larger room during winter. Even mid-range models from Ozeri and Lasko — designed to warm up rooms that are between 150 and 300 square feet — cost more than $100. And you can also easily splurge a few hundred dollars on higher-end models like the $300 Vornado VHeat and $400 Dyson HP01, the brand’s entry-level combination of a heater, air purifier and fan — Dyson’s top-of-the-line heater, dubbed the HP06, will set you back $750.

Unsurprisingly, expensive space heaters are equipped with more capabilities, ranging from heating up larger rooms quickly to Bluetooth and voice assistant connectivity, among other functionalities. However, you can stay warm at home if you’re on a budget this winter, especially given the onslaught of snowfall across the nation. The most notable trade-off concerning an affordable space heater is its smaller area of coverage. Regardless, you may find precisely the space heater you need at an affordable price with the highly-rated options below.

Top-rated affordable space heaters

Space heaters are readily available online and easy to find in-person during socially distant errands. You can order space heaters at Shopping reader-favorite retailers like Wayfair, Target, Walmart and Amazon. They are also found at Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other popular chain stores. Below are top-rated space heaters, some of which are bestsellers and cost $50 or less.

Comfort Zone’s highly-rated space heater is the most expensive model on our list and, at just over two feet tall, also the largest. The Wayfair bestseller comes with a remote control and can oscillate up to 70-degrees to better distribute the heat. It also digitally displays the ambient temperature of your room. The space heater boasts a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 430 reviews on Amazon. It is capable of heating up rooms as large as 300 square feet.

Bailey Carson, head of cleaning and home improvement at Handy, previously recommended opting for a space heater with auto-shutoff as a safety measure. Black & Decker’s space heater boasts this feature and, at 2.8 pounds, it is the lightest model on our list. Beyond the 4.7-star average rating from 16 reviews, it is equipped to heat up spaces measuring up to 215 square feet.

Lasko’s ceramic space heater is a Walmart bestseller and boasts a 4.3-star average rating from more than 1,330 reviews. The portable heater features three temperature settings — Low, Hot and Fan – plus a built-in handle for convenience. The brand claims this device won’t overheat and the exterior stays cool while in use, which is appealing to Natalie Barrett, the service quality supervisor at Nifty Cleaning Services, who previously called the device’s safety features “great.”

Honeywell’s space heater is a Target bestseller with a 4.1-star average rating from nearly 90 reviewers. This lightweight space heater weighs just over 3.3 pounds and it is the only model on our list that can be used upright or horizontally, allowing you to fit the gadget into your home better. Like the aforementioned Lasko space heater, this 2-in-1 device boasts three heat settings —Low, High and a Cooling— to help regulate the temperature of rooms up to 300 square feet large. It also features an exterior that stays cool while in use, dubbed Cool Touch Housing.

This retro-inspired space heater is the only model on our list available in two colors: Pink and Gray. It’s not just cute to look at and display on your work-from-home desk — it is also functional. Teioe claims this space heater heats to up to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within three seconds and boasts a few safety properties, like the flame-retardant materials comprising its shell. Beyond overheat and tip-over protection, this small space heater also automatically shuts off after eight hours of use. The Amazon bestseller has a 4.24-star average from 420 reviews on Amazon.

Best Buy says this bestseller is equipped to warm up rooms measuring up to 250 square feet. Just turn the right dial to adjust the temperature from Hot to Low and the left dial from Min to Max to control the heat’s intensity. This Optimus space heater is also highly-rated with a 4.4-star average from more than 40 reviews on Amazon.

