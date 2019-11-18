10 Black Friday-level kitchen tech deals — and an extra 15 percent off

Shopping content by StackCommerce
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, are you taking stock of the kitchenwares you want to buy or gift? What about your cookbooks? If you're in the market to upgrade your kitchen with some unique tech and time-saving innovations, these deals might be right for you. Avoid the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness — we've rounded up some great kitchen gadgets and tools for you to consider. And you can use code BFSAVE15 at checkout to get an extra 15 percent off every item below.
1. A4-Box Induction Cooking Device
This device features multiple non-stick cooking pans that work for everything from grilling and sautéing to baking — all in one device. The A4-Box allows you to prepare a multi-course meal without juggling endless amounts of pots and pans.
2. Curtis Stone Dura-Electric Nonstick 14" Rapid Skillet
This extra-large skillet has a 4.5-quart capacity, making it easy to prepare meals for the whole family in a single skillet. The lid facilitates more even cooking while cleanup is made easier considering the non-stick surface.
3. Chefman 6L Digital Multi-Functional Air Fryer
The Chefman can handle virtually any task: cooking, baking, rotisserie, dehydrating, or air frying. With a 6-liter capacity and eight preset cooking options, this device makes it easy to prepare food in a variety of ways without preheating and without using unhealthy oil.
4. StirMATE Smart Pot Stirrer
Sometimes you want to step away rather than continuously stir what you're cooking, and the StirMATE makes that possible, automatically stirring your food and letting you know when it's looking good.
5.Matte Black Titanium Flatware Set
This beautiful titanium flatware set comes with four forks, four knives, and four spoons, helping you complete a modern and elegant style in your kitchen.
6. Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker
From cooking stew and steaming rice to making yogurt, there's practically nothing this pressure cooker can't do. Take the hassle out of dinner by loading up the pot, pressing a button, and letting the cooker take care of the rest.
7. SteakStones Pizza Stone
This pizza stone is designed to perfectly cook pizza and then transition seamlessly into a serving platter by cooling off quickly and not affecting the pizza's temperature.
8. SteakStones Steak Plate Sets
This plate set is perfect for serving a steak fit for a family! The stone provides a beautiful, sizzling platter for steak (or seafood, pictured above!) while the bamboo lower platter leaves space for dipping sauces, vegetables, or whatever else your heart desires.
9. Chefman Carbon Fiber Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill
This smokeless grill plugs into your wall and allows you to get the charred-side taste that you want from grill grates — all without stepping a toe outside or dealing with too much smoke.
10. Dockside Bakeware 5-Piece Ceramic Stoneware Baking Set
This bakeware set is inspired by New England clam bake-style cooking. Made of beautiful ceramic, these five pieces are suited for cooking grouper, conch, shrimp, crawfish, crab, lobster, and much else.