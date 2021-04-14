Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you are looking for skin care products that are good for your skin and use eco-friendly packaging, you may not have to look further than Youth to the People (YTTP), which I eventually found after a steady transition from being a person who never paid too much attention to skincare. I was one of those people who used a Neutrogena makeup remover wipe and not much else, which is now a mortifying thought. When I started to notice that my skin was becoming increasingly dull and rough, I took the plunge into the world of skin care. I started off with some basics and turned to Glossier for most of my products, which I highly recommend as a more affordable starting point. However, once I started to notice the difference I was looking for in my skin, I wanted to do a deeper dive on what products I should add to my routine. Specifically, I was looking for products with the Clean at Sephora certification. According to Sephora, brands given this seal don't use "toxic" ingredients like parabens, sulfates and phthalates. It was important to me that the companies I supported were conscious of how much plastic they were using and strove to use vegan and cruelty-free ingredients. This is how I came across Youth to the People.

YTTP’s and sustainability efforts

YTTP says it works to be more environmentally conscious with clean formulas, glass containers and recyclable packaging. According to the brand, its product formulas are vegan, cruelty-free and biodegradable. YTTP claims its formulas cause less harm to the ocean when rinsed off compared to other beauty brands. The beauty industry, unfortunately, generates large amounts of plastic waste, but YTTP works to alleviate that by bottling their products in glass containers. It has a partnership with German glass manufacturer Heinz, which has its own sustainability efforts in place. Lastly, the brand's packaging is made from Neenah paper, which is an FSC-certified and Green-e certified mill. This means that on top of meeting the standard for responsible forestry, Neenah also manufactures its paper with renewable green electricity.

My YTTP Routine

My morning routine starts with the Superfood Cleanser, which smells like green juice. It makes sense when you take a look at the ingredients:The cleanser is made with cold-pressed antioxidants like kale, spinach and green tea. The brand recommends massaging the cleanser on a damp face for 30 seconds to fully activate the ingredients. I typically use the cleanser once a day, but will use it in the evening in tandem with the Green Clean Cleansing Balm for a double-cleanse on days I wear makeup. The Superfood Cleanser was awarded Allure’s Reader’s Choice award for 2020.

This vitamin C serum is one of YTTP’s latest (and priciest) products, which made me a little hesitant on buying it — but I am so glad I did. I’ve gone through a fair amount of vitamin C products — it has always been an essential part of my routine — but I’ve never noticed such quick results as I did with this serum. Board-certified dermatologist Caren Campbell, MD, previously told us that vitamin C can help protect skin from free radical damage and oxidative stress that can be caused by sun exposure and pollution. This serum incorporates 15 percent Triple-C complex and passion and dragon fruit extracts with caffeine from yerba mate and guayusa meant to firm and depuff. This is the next step after my cleanse, and I love the ginger smell it gives off.

I like to follow up my vitamin C serum with the Superfood Firm + Brighten Serum. Although this product also contains vitamin C, it incorporates another essential ingredient in my skin care routine: hyaluronic acid. Since vitamin C can make your skin dry, hyaluronic acid helps hydrate and retain moisture. The serum also includes a complex of peptides with anti-aging properties, meant to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. I use this product in the morning and at night as recommended by the brand. .

My ultimate skin care goal, as I’m sure is the case for many, is clear and glowing skin. Since my skin tends to be on the dry side, I top off my hyaluronic acid with a couple of drops of the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil. One of my initial skin care concerns was dull skin, but this oil keeps that at bay by using the antioxidant and omega properties in superberries like acai, maqui, prickly pear and goji. I also use this product morning and night and love the soft feel it leaves on my face. If an oil-based serum does not sound right for you, check out the brand’s Superfood Moisture Cream.

I’m a big fan of kombucha as a beverage, so when I saw it was a main ingredient in this toner, I was immediately drawn in. On top of kombucha, this toner also uses lactic and glycolic acid, which provide a smooth skin texture and minimize the appearance of pores. This toner is the first step in my nightly routine (if I forgo a double cleanse), but it took me a couple of weeks to build up to nightly use. The brand recommends starting off using the toner three to five times a week, since it can initially have an irritating feel (as has been the case with every other toner I have tried). They also recommend waiting two to three minutes after applying before continuing with the rest of your routine. I find my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to be the perfect timer.

In my opinion, no nightly routine is complete without eye cream. After applying my toner, hyaluronic acid and hydrating oil I reach for the Superberry Dream Eye Cream. Similar to the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil, this eye cream uses superberries in combination with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to give your under eyes a bright and plump appearance. It was one of the recipients of Refinery29’s Beauty Innovator Awards for 2020. I like to keep this cream in the fridge for an added cooling effect when applying.

