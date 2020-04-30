Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
According to BCC Research, the global smart home market is set to reach $55 billion by 2022. What used to be a futuristic concept is now a reality that can be found in homes across the globe. With many of us sheltering in place due to the coronavirus, you might be noticing that some areas of your house are ripe for (smart) improvement.
With the right smart device, homeowners can control their power strips, digital photo frames, room temperature and more. The smart home industry is widely expanding — and you can find devices that work in every area in your place from the kitchen to the patio.
We rounded up some smart products that should wow almost any homeowner. Whether you’re looking for an upgrade or you’re starting fresh, these items may make day-to-day life a little simpler.
In this article
- Gifts for the bedroom
- Gifts for the entry way
- Gifts for the kitchen
- Gifts for living room
- Gifts for the bathroom
Best smart home gifts for the bedroom
1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
This small Echo Dot can easily fit on a bedroom nightstand. It can double as an alarm clock, too. Just ask Alexa to set an alarm (or a full-blown routine). The light sensor adjusts the brightness on the recently included display.
2. Philips SleepSmart Connected Sleep & WakeUp Light
This smartphone-enabled light therapy lamp doubles as an alarm clock, too. The built-in sensor measures bedroom temperature, noise, light and humidity levels – giving recommendations for better sleep.
3. Philips Wake-Up Alarm Clock
Philips has more affordable options. This wake-up alarm clock is a good example. You can set the light to begin brightening before your chosen wake-up time — and read by its light before falling asleep.
4. Somnox Sleep Robot (limited availability)
While this appears to be an odd-looking pillow, it’s actually a smart sleep device. This bean-shaped pillow boasts "technology and software like breathing and motion detection to optimize your sleep". Consider this the snore-free cuddling machine you've been waiting for.
Best smart home gifts for the entry way
5. SimpliSafe Home Security System
More compact than previous generations and with an increased range, the new SimpliSafe system promises a more seamless and easy security system. The company promises no tools are required for setup and it can be done in "just a few minutes." The monitoring ecosystem that powers doesn't ask for a contract and is designed to withstand power and WiFi outages.
6. Ring WiFi Smart Doorbell (limited availability)
The Ring Smart Doorbell gives users real-time alerts and video footage at the door. You can connect the device via Wi-Fi and use the Ring app to interact with visitors while away from home, too.
7. Google Nest Detect
Stick this device on the door or window to detect any movement. A "quiet open" feature allows users to open a without setting off the alarm.
Best smart home gifts for the kitchen
8. GE Smart Microwave
Connect GE's clever microwave to Amazon Alexa to use voice commands to get that popcorn popping from the other room — yes, really. It takes the guesswork out of microwaving, too. Scan the barcode on frozen foods and the microwave will provide suggestions on how long it will take to cook.
9. Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant
For the morning rush, this seven-inch display and touchscreen from Google will tell you everything you need to know for the day ahead. Voice match will pull up appointments, reminders or create to-do lists. You can also watch the news, pull up and follow recipes for some home cooking and blast your favorite songs.
10. Instant Pot Smart Wifi, 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
It pressure cooks, slow cooks, sautés, steams and so on. And now, it also works with Amazon Alexa or another smart assistant through its dedicated app. From more than a thousand scripted cooking processes to getting alerts when it's time to add some seasoning, this is a massive step up for one of the biggest trends in home cooking.
Best smart home gifts for the living room
11. Google Nest Mini
Let Google Nest play some tunes while you're cleaning up the house. Or ask Google Assistant for the weather forecast or latest headlines, podcasts, and YouTube videos. Or use it to control any of the other devices on this list you grabbed. This smart home hub is small but mighty, and acts as foundation to the rest of your home.
12. Amazon Smart Plug
Schedule fans, lights or other appliances to turn on and off, or control them remotely when you're away. Once you plug anything into this smart plug, it becomes part of your smart home. That means you can turn an antique lamp into a voice-controlled light that can turn on when you get home and turn off when you leave. Just tell Alexa what to do next.
13. Ecobee 3 Lite Thermostat
Lite is an entry-level smart thermostat that is compatible with the big smart assistants like Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT. It’s designed to work with room sensors to help manage those pesky hot or cold spots around the living room.
Best smart home gifts for the bathroom
14. Google Smart Light Starter Kit
Waking up in the middle of the night? Tell your Google Nest Mini to turn on the bathroom light. This entry starter kit comes with one bulb and the smart assistant, paving the way for a smarter home, one room at a time.
15. FitBit Aria 2 WiFi Smart Scale
For FitBit users, this smart scale will automatically sync weight, BMI, and body fat percentage right to the FitBit dashboard.
16. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush
Pair this Philips electric toothbrush with its dedicated app and get instant alerts while you're brushing, like when you’re pressing too hard on your teeth or moving to another part of your mouth too quickly. In effect, the app can play a big role in fixing some of your oral hygiene mistakes.
More home and tech recommendations
- Digital picture frames? Wi-Fi art? The 'smart art' trend, explained
- Best coffee makers and coffee grinders, according to experts
- Buying an Instant Pot? Here's what you need to know
- Best smart home devices for 2020
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
NBC News takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.