Alo’s biggest sale of the year is here. During the brand’s annual Aloversary sale, shoppers can get 30% off sitewide on full-priced products as well as up to 70% off sale items from now until May 3.

As someone who frequently covers sales, including Sephora’s Spring Saving Event, Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event, and, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, for NBC Select, I know how to find the best deals on products that are actually worth it. I’m also a frequent Alo shopper — I’ve been building my own collection over the past few years, which makes me the perfect candidate to sift through dozens of on-sale items to find the best ones. To put together this list, I spoke with my colleagues about their favorite Alo pieces and sourced items from the brand that I already know, own and love.

Below, you’ll find the best deals on apparel, equipment and beauty and wellness items from Alo’s sale. Keep in mind that stock availability may change throughout the entirety of the sale.

SKIP AHEAD Clothing | Equipment | Beauty

Best Alo clothing

This hoodie is so comfortable I could live in it. Its oversized design makes it feel extra cozy and warm without making me overheat. Plus, I love that it has matching bottoms — it makes me feel elevated and put together when running errands or going to the airport. It comes in women’s and men’s sizes, nine colors and a crewneck version, too.

You can wear these water-resistant pants while working out, lounging around the house or leisurely walking on the go. They have a lightweight material and great stretch, and they have features that elevate them from others, including a zippered pockets and an elastic waistband to tailor the fit specifically to your body, according to NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman.

These leggings are stretchy and flexible, making them perfect for low-impact workouts, including Pilates, yoga or barre, according to NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. “They’re compressive enough that they don’t slip down, but they aren’t restrictive at all, so I can put my body into any position necessary for different exercises,” she says. “The fabric is also on the thicker side, so I never worry about them being see-through.”

“I bought this primarily as a workout shirt, and I was so pleasantly surprised at how comfortable and stylish it is,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “The style is super cropped, which I generally like, and the tie at the front adds such a fun, unique element to it. I only wear most of my workout clothes to the gym or a class, but I actually like wearing this top out.”

These moisture-wicking shorts should keep you comfortable and dry as you work out, according to Alo. They have a drawstring waist and zippered pockets, so you can stash items, including your wallet and keys easily. They run true to size and are designed for a relaxed fit.

These leggings are great for strength training since they have high compression to keep them in place as you lift weights and move around. It’s made of a polyester and elastane blend that is not see-through when you bend or squat and can stay dry during sweaty workouts, according to experts in our guide to workout leggings.

This NBC Select-staff favorite is a sports bra and tank top hybrid. “I love that it’s kind of like a crop top with support, so I can wear it with high-waisted leggings and not need to wear another shirt unless I want one,” says Malin. The top has a built-in bra, wide straps and medium compression. I also own this tank and it’s one of the most flattering tops I have because of its shape, which hugs in all the right places.

These low-show socks are comfortable and great for everyday wear and working out, according to NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “I was worried the socks would make my feet hot because they are not particularly thin but was surprised by how breathable they felt,” she says.

This top has a slight lift and compression, making it stay in place as you move around, according to Malin. “Most low-support bras don’t work for me because I have a larger chest, but this one does, and it’s very flattering,” she says. It’s available in five neutral colors and has soft removable cups for added coverage, according to the brand.

This relaxed-fit quarter zip tee is made from a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric. Reviewers say that it’s versatile enough to wear to the gym or out to dinner and in other settings since it has a sleek design. They also say that it runs big, so consider sizing down. It also has matching shorts if you prefer to have a refined look while working out.

These biker shorts feel weightless and are so flattering without being too tight, says Rodriguez. Made from a polyester and elastane blend, these give you support, compression and an overall sleek appearance when you wear them, according to the brand.

These shorts are made from soft, ribbed jersey material and are designed to flatter curves, according to the brand. “I have five pairs of this underwear, and they are always my first choice when they’re in my drawer,” says Rodriguez. The boyshorts are available in three colors, all of which have a white waistband.

Alo launched its own sneakers last year, including this unisex shoe, which was designed specifically for performance recovery. The sneakers have a foam insole to help balance and target pressure points in your feet, knees, hips and more as you wear them, according to Alo. They also help with stability and arch support, according to the brand.

Best Alo equipment

This NBC Select Wellness Award winner is great for various workouts, including those done at home and in a studio. It has enough cushioning that I never feel like I’m just working out on the floor; it also keeps me stable as I go through all of my movements. The best part is that it’s really easy to clean, which is important after a hot and sweaty yoga class.

This hand towel’s microfiber material absorbs sweat from your body and mat to keep you dry, according to Malin, who takes it to every hot yoga class she takes. “I also love that one corner has a spot to insert my mat into, keeping it in one place during my practice so I never have to look for it.”

Whether you practice yoga on your own or take classes at a studio, this firm yoga block can help you elevate your workout, maintain stability and practice poses. The block, which is available in nine colors, has sloped edges so that you can comfortably grip it as you move, according to the brand.

This is such a simple, no-frills yoga strap, which is why Malin loves it. “It keeps my mat together so it doesn’t unroll when I store it, and I can throw the strap over my shoulder when I’m walking to class,” she says. You can expand the looks on either end of the strap to fit your yoga mat, so it works for mats of all thicknesses.

Best Alo beauty finds

This body lotion has a thick consistency when I first dispense it, but as soon as I rub it into my skin, it feels lightweight and is incredibly fast-absorbing. Seconds after using this on my skin, I can tell there’s a textural difference since it feels so soft afterward.

This body wash checks off every box for NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez. It has a pleasant yet subtle fruity scent and a thick and rich consistency that creates a great lather, he says. It’s formulated with amla, aloe vera, avocado oil and glycerin, which work together to cleanse, moisturize and protect the skin, according to the brand.

Since my skin gets so dry, I love incorporating a facial mist whenever I can, and this is one of my absolute favorites. With just a few mists (no more than two), my skin feels fresh, alive and dewy, but more importantly, I feel so relaxed in those few seconds of self-care. That’s because this scent reminds me of stepping foot into a spa, so I feel a sense of calm. I prefer to use it as the final step in my morning routine or after a workout (especially if I cool it in the fridge prior to applying.)

This sensitive skin friendly cleanser has a great texture that gets sudsy without overwhelming or irritating your skin, according to Malin. “One bottle of this cleanser lasts me months because you only need a really small amount for a good lather,” she says.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for NBC Select who covers beauty and wellness, gift guides and special sale events like Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event, Sephora’s Spring Sale, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Target Circle Week. For this story, she consulted with NBC Select staff on their favorite products across all Alo shopping categories.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.