New & Notable from Echelon, NordicTrack and Pepper

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Though retailers have already faced many obstacles in 2022 — namely, the highly transmissible omicron variant — one business is starting the year off with a bang: Apple. On Jan. 3, the tech giant hit a market cap of $3 trillion, the first U.S. company to do so.

Given the rise in demand for meat alternatives, several restaurant chains are also rolling out new vegetarian-friendly products. KFC, for instance, recently added Beyond Fried Chicken to its U.S. menus. And after a successful trial rollout, Pizza Hut announced it will be permanently adding Beyond Meat sausage to Canadian menus. Both chains are owned by Yum! Brands, which announced a partnership with Beyond Meat in 2021.

While there are plenty of wonderful games fit for quarantine, one digital and free option has gotten especially popular recently: Wordle. The game, whose popularity grew exponentially throughout the holidays, blew up after getting featured in The New York Times — it gives you six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day, telling you only if each letter you guess is in the word and/or in the right place. (Virtually everyone on the Select team is a Wordle devotee.)

New from Echelon, NordicTrack and Pepper

Below, we've rounded up a few recent launches we think you’ll want to know about.

The Echelon EX-8s features a first-of-its-kind curved HD touchscreen that makes it feel like you’re in a spinning studio, according to the brand. Similar to the Peloton Bike+, which has a 360-degree rotating screen, the Echelon EX-8s’s screen can rotate 180 degrees for strength and floor workouts that can be accessed with a $35-a-month membership to Echelon United (sold separately). The brand also integrated a patent-pending Bluetooth Resistance Controller into the handlebar to make it easier to adjust your resistance while you ride, Echelon said. The bike’s flywheels light up in 15 different colors that you can either control manually or sync up with your workout metrics for a club-like experience. It’s available for preorder now, and though it retails for $2,399, you can get it for $1,999 if you order by Jan. 15.

Just in time for all the New Year’s resolutions looking to step up their fitness game, NordicTrack has released the iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells — the first-ever voice-controlled adjustable dumbbells, according to the brand. The dumbbells can only be integrated with Amazon Alexa to automatically adjust weights based on vocal prompts — this means they will not work with Google Home or other smart home assistants — and you can also manually adjust them with the knob on the base. The weights can be adjusted from 5 to 50 pounds, which is the standard range for adjustable weights. Each purchase includes a free 30-day iFit membership, which otherwise would run you $15 a month — the membership gives you access to weightlifting classes that employ dumbbells to help guide your exercise. At $429 for a pair, the dumbbells are similar in price to other adjustable dumbbells on the market.

Pepper, the body-positive intimates brand that limits its offerings to AA, A and B cups, recently launched the Lift Up Push-Up Bra. The brand says that it is promoting the bra as a lift-up bra rather than a push-up bra “to celebrate and flatter what small-chest customers already have.” The bra is available in sizes 30AA to 40B and in two colors: Black and Sienna Rose.

Ongoing sales to shop this week

If you’re looking for sales to shop this week, we’ve listed some options below from various retailers and Select reader favorite categories.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.