This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve highlighted Ninja’s latest kitchen appliance, Caraway steamers, new bags in the Béis Sport collection and more.

New this week

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Dyson is hosting its first Owner Rewards Sale, which only registered Dyson owners have access to. The brand is offering 20% off products in the following categories to previous customers: Cordless stick vacuums, upright vacuums, canister vacuums, air purifiers, supersonic hair dryers and Corrale straighteners. For National Puzzle Day (Jan. 29), Jiggy Puzzles is offering 30% purchases of $75 or more, plus free shipping. Bala is offering 20% off orders $100 or more through Jan. 31. Crane & Canopy is offering 15% off its luxury sheets with code “JANSHEETS” through Jan. 29.

What we bought this week

“As the truly cold weather set in this month and I took my winter jacket out of storage, I realized it was time to say goodbye. My black North Face Arctic parka had served me well for 12 years, including several brutal Montreal winters. But it was starting to look a little frayed and I wanted a new down jacket that looked less utilitarian, but still offered serious warmth and a pop of color (if we are to look like shapeless orbs for months at a time, why not choose something fun?). After a serious search, I settled on Aritzia’s Babaton Crown Puffer Long in gunmetal green. It has a 700+ down fill of ethically-sourced goose down and is engineered to bring warmth to temperatures as cold as -22 F. It served me well on a recent trip to Canada and is super cozy. More importantly, the green puffer looks great with my red hair, if I do say so myself.” – Christina Colizza, editor

“I saw Maybelline’s Dream BB Cream trending on TikTok and I wanted to try it. I'm obsessed with Ilia Skin Tint but this is a fourth of the price. I really really like it! I don't know if it's as hydrating as Ilia (my own personal, non-confirmed opinion), but it's great for on-the-go coverage and SPF.” – Jennifer Birkhofer, VP of Commerce

“I bought this Winnie the Pooh plushie for my friend's birthday because Pooh is her favorite Disney character and her old one is dirty and falling apart. It's soft, smooth and adorable, with Pooh's sleeping face helping you instantly relax. Target has other Disney characters too like Stitch, Minnie Mouse and Chewbacca. My birthday is in March, if anyone wants to buy me this Captain America one.” – Katrina Liu, digital editorial intern

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend the best non-alcoholic wines, we spoke to experts about how to shop for them and how these beverages are made. Experts explained why desk organizers may help you concentrate while working, and we rounded up some of the top options to purchase. To recommend the best hair dryers, we spoke to hairstylists about which you should buy depending on your hair type.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.