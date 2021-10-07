Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the U.S. and many brands are raising money for organizations in the space. For example, sales of Evolvetogether’s kids and adult pink everyday medical mask and KN95 mask benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation — 10 percent of each mask sold is donated to the organization. And Stojo is donating 25 percent of proceeds from its Peony colored product sales to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

Additionally, Athleta is relaunching the Empower II bra, designed specifically for women affected by breast cancer and equipping Athleta’s Empower Pad Mastectomy Bra insert. It comes in two styles: the daily bra and the train bra. The brand will donate $5 to the American Cancer Society for every purchase.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Expanding beyond haircare, Playa Beauty debuted a line of body care products. Playa Body’s Ritual Body Serum and Every Day Body Wash are designed to help hydrate skin. The body wash is a daily cleanser made with pineapple and papaya enzymes. It also contains moisturizing neem oil. The Ritual Body Serum is designed to be applied to dry, cleansed skin. It’s formulated with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and tiger grass, which helps even tone and reduce redness.

Brooklinen released a line of socks and slippers in accordance with the cold weather months ahead.

The socks, which are available in Small, Medium and Large unisex sizes, come in six colors: Marled Grey, Lemon, Navy, Lavender, Alpine and Stonewashed. They’re cushion- and terry-lined, and are meant to be worn indoors.

The slippers come in plaid and faux shearling designs and have suede soles. They can be worn as a slide or with the heel up, and pack flat, which makes them convenient to travel with. The slippers are available in four unisex sizes: Extra Small, Small, Medium and Large.

In addition to the brand’s most requested product — sports bras available in B to G cup sizes — ThirdLove’s activewear collection also includes leggings and biker shorts in multiple colors and sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. The activewear category includes three collections. Each is designed with different fabrications to cater to different activities. The Kinetic Collection is made for high impact workouts like running, The Flex Collection is made for medium impact workouts like cross-training and The Muse Collection is for low impact workouts like yoga. Featured products include the Muse Strappy Back Sports Bra, Flex Seamless Compression Legging, Kinetic Impact Sports Bra and more.

Like all the brand’s shoes, Vessi’s new lace-up Everyday Move sneaker — which comes in men’s and women’s sizes — is water-resistant. It has a tapered silhouette and is built with added cushioning to support your feet. The shoe features lightweight midsoles and biodegradable foam insoles. Its outsoles are designed with larger rubber zones compared to previous models for added abrasion resistance, as well as a herringbone wave structure for extra grip. The sneaker boasts vegan suede and is available in five colors: Polar White, Lavender Purple, Onyx Black, Sky Blue and Linen Beige.

Blueland introduced toilet cleaner tablets, a plastic-free cleaning product the brand said customers have requested since it launched in 2019. To use the tablets, which have a Lemon Cedar Scent, you drop one in the toilet and it fizzes and foams. The Toilet Cleaner Starter Set comes with 14 tablets, and the toilet cleaner is also included in Blueland’s Bathroom Essentials Kit. You can purchase refill tablets, too.

