As college students prepare to head to campus this fall, Target has them covered — the retailer is holding a College sale on tech, bedding, storage and more to help students in their next semester. We combed through the sales and picked out a couple of our favorites, all at their lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from over 630 reviews on Target

This 1.67-pound shoe organizer has 15 pockets of different sizes that can hold up to 10 pairs of shoes and other gear, or 20 pounds total, according to the brand. It hangs over doors up to 1.5 inches in diameter and measures 64 inches tall by 19 inches wide by 2.25 inches deep.

4.8-star average rating from over 30 reviews on Target

This backpack has a 28-liter capacity and a dedicated padded pocket that can fit laptops up to 15.6 inches — as well as a sleeve for tablets. There are also three more zippered pockets in the front of the backpack for additional storage. It's also made of a water-resistant material, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from over 110 reviews at Target

This set of indoor/outdoor string lights includes 100 LED bulbs on with an overall length of 11.63 feet. The curtain-style set can also display lighting effects like blinking, chasing, fading, flashing, rotating and twinkling, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from over 32,000 reviews on Amazon

Texas Instruments graphing calculators were a staple in multiple Select staff writers’ math classes growing up — this version of the TI-84 has a digital color display and comes in different colors including blue, red and white. The calculator comes with a rechargeable battery.

Best sales from the Target College sale

Here are the best sales available during the Target sale for college students. They may include multiple deals and, of course, not every single product in a sale will be the best deal around.

