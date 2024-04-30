You chose a design, booked an artist, showed up to the studio and endured multiple hours of discomfort, but your tattoo journey isn’t over. Proper tattoo aftercare not only prevents infection but also maximizes the vibrancy and longevity of your new ink, according to our experts. To help you choose the best products to promote healing, we spoke to two tattoo artists and a dermatologist who shared their recommendations. We also used their advice to find highly rated products with at least 4.7 stars from over 3,200 reviewers on Amazon.

When getting a tattoo, the artist is responsible for the design and the safety of all supplies, but the client bears full responsibility for their skin after the session, says Lina Shuliar, a New York-based tattoo artist. “Their fresh tattoo is an open wound that needs to be cleaned, moisturized and protected from the environment,” says Shuliar.

That said, not all creams, soaps, sunscreens and bandages are well-suited for freshly inked skin, according to our experts. Below, you’ll find their favorite products, general shopping advice and tips about caring for a new tattoo.

SKIP AHEAD How we picked the best tattoo aftercare products | The best tattoo aftercare products in 2024 | How to shop for the best tattoo moisturizers | How often should you moisturize a new tattoo? | Other tattoo aftercare products

How we picked the best tattoo aftercare products

For this article, we interviewed two tattoo artists and a dermatologist to find the best aftercare products in the following categories:

Moisturizers : Once the tattoo has had a few days to dry out, a hypoallergenic lotion, ointment or balm without fragrances or alcohol will promote healing and prevent the skin from flaking or scarring, according to our experts.

: Once the tattoo has had a few days to dry out, a hypoallergenic lotion, ointment or balm without fragrances or alcohol will promote healing and prevent the skin from flaking or scarring, according to our experts. Soaps: Once it’s safe to get your tattoo wet again (typically after two days), washing the area with a gentle soap will “decrease the risk of skin infection and complications,” says Rosanne Paul, a board-certified dermatologist at University Hospitals and an associate professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

Once it’s safe to get your tattoo wet again (typically after two days), washing the area with a gentle soap will “decrease the risk of skin infection and complications,” says Rosanne Paul, a board-certified dermatologist at University Hospitals and an associate professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. Bandages : Your tattoo artist will likely cover your new tattoo with a bandage and tell you how long to leave it on, but you can purchase dry bandages or adhesive films for additional protection, according to our experts.

: Your tattoo artist will likely cover your new tattoo with a bandage and tell you how long to leave it on, but you can purchase dry bandages or adhesive films for additional protection, according to our experts. Sunscreens: After two to three weeks of sun-free healing, you should start applying a zinc oxide-based sunscreen over your tattoo whenever it’s exposed to sunlight, says Shuliar.

The best tattoo aftercare products in 2024

Moisturizers

Both Paul and Shuliar recommend Aquaphor healing ointment for tattoo aftercare because it’s unscented and designed to create a protective healing barrier while allowing oxygen to pass through. It’s also dermatologist-tested and you can use it on any minor wounds or irritations, including small burns, cracked hands and dry lips, according to the brand.

NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin also relies on the Aquaphor brand to hydrate and heal all of her tattoos: She likes the Aquaphor healing balm stick for small tattoos because it allows for precise application without mess, and the Aquaphor body spray for large tattoos because it helps her evenly cover areas quickly and efficiently.

Paul also recommends Cerave healing ointment, which is hypoallergenic and free from fragrances, dyes and preservatives. The hyaluronic acid helps the skin retain hydration, while the petroleum locks in moisture to promote healing and the ceramides restore the skin’s natural protective barrier, according to the brand. (While some people avoid petroleum due to fear of clogged pores and irritation, refined petroleum may actually improve acne and allergies are rare, according to Paul.) It’s also dermatologist-tested and accepted by the National Eczema Association.

Vaseline is a commonly used product to keep a tattoo site moisturized, but this Hustle Butter aftercare balm is a petroleum-free option that suits our experts’ criteria: it has recommended ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin E in its formula. It also has an average 4.7-star rating from over 30,000 Amazon reviewers.

Malin has two containers of this balm (one at home and one for travel) so she can apply it up to three times a day on new tattoos and once a day on older tattoos. “My tattoo artist recommended it to me when I got my first tattoo in 2018, and I’ve been using it ever since,” says Malin. It’s dermatologist-tested and has vitamin E, cocoa butter, olive oil and herb extracts, which keep tattoos hydrated and help to maintain their vibrancy over time, according to Malin.

Shuliar, who prefers organic skin care products made with just a few clean ingredients, recommends this shea butter with hemp and lavender oils in it because it “has simple ingredients, smells amazing and has great healing effects.” It does have a lavender scent, so if you are fragrance-averse or have sensitive skin, it may not be the best option for you.

Tallow (or animal fat) is a great moisturizer because it’s natural, healing and hydrating, says Dillon Forte, a tattoo artist and the owner at Forte Tattoo in Austin, Texas. “Lately I’ve been seeking naturally made and derived products on Etsy,” says Forte. This Dusty Swamp Provisions Bear Grease — which you can use as a salve — is handmade from 100% bear tallow that is sourced from local hunters who would otherwise throw the fat away, according to the brand.

Soaps

Any soap that’s antimicrobial, unscented and gentle will do the trick when it comes to keeping your tattoo clean, according to our experts. These Dove bars have a 4.8-star rating from 55,000 reviewers, many of whom use them to clean tattoos. Available in various sizes and multipacks, they’re hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, pH-balanced and designed for sensitive skin, according to Dove.

Shuliar names SecondSkin as a good brand for tattoo aftercare, and this foaming tattoo wash meets many of our experts’ criteria: It’s fragrance-free, alcohol-free and made from primarily natural ingredients such as coconut, olive and almond oil. The formula is antimicrobial to reduce swelling and prevent infection, but it’s still pH-balanced and designed for sensitive skin, according to the brand.

This cleansing soap is specifically designed for tattoos and piercings, and it has a 4.7-star rating from 3,300 reviewers on Amazon. Per our experts’ advice, it’s fragrance-free, alcohol-free and antimicrobial for sensitive skin. It’s also pH-balanced and has olive oil to lock in moisture and promote healing, according to the brand.

Bandages

Often worn for a few days to keep a new tattoo clean and dry, “adhesive films are good for people who do not have any allergies,” says Shuliar, who personally uses Recovery on her clients. These tattoo bandages are waterproof and durable to prevent bacteria, abrasion and scarring, yet still breathable, flexible and transparent for comfortable wear, according to the brand. This pack of 10 has sheets that measure roughly 6 by 8 inches, but you can also get smaller sheets and large rolls.

“Tegaderm is a commonly recommended bandage for about seven days following the procedure,” says Paul. This sterile, transparent film is microporous so sweat doesn’t get trapped but still helps to keep the site dry, and the adhesive frame makes for easy application, according to the brand. They come in a pack of 10 and are latex-free for those with allergies.

Tattoo Armour Medium Sheets $ 24.95 Amazon What we like Great for sensitive skin

Sterile

Absorbent Something to note Not waterproof

Dry pads are “the best solution for [those] who have sensitive skin or allergies,” says Shuliar, and Tattoo Armour is one of Shuliar’s favorite brands. The sterile pads (which come in a pack of 10) are made from soft, absorbent material that soaks up any surplus fluids to keep the area dry and protected, and they’re comfortable to wear while sleeping, according to the brand.

Sunscreens

Once the tattoo is healed, Shuliar recommends her favorite sunscreen from Native. It’s mineral-based, unscented and provides SPF 30 protection via zinc oxide. The formula is also lightweight and dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin, plus it has coconut oil to help the skin feel soft and moisturized, according to the brand.

With a 4.6-star rating from over 4,300 reviewers, this sunscreen stick is a favorite among those with tattoos because it’s fragrance-free and easy to apply. Per our experts’ advice, it’s also mineral-based and designed for sensitive skin. The formula is water-resistant up to 80 minutes and provides SPF-50+ protection against UVA and UVB rays, according to Blue Lizard.

Especially when running, Malin loves these patches that cover your tattoos with UPF-50 protection. “My tattoos are pretty small, so I cut the patch to fit any areas that my shirt does not cover, and they stay on even when I’m sweaty,” says Malin. Plus they’re reusable and easy to apply, she says . Since they’re made from hypoallergenic silicone, they’re also safe for sensitive skin, according to the brand.

How to shop for the best tattoo moisturizers

Tattoos cause micro-injury to the skin, which can result in swelling, scaling, infection and contact allergies from topical products, says Paul. As a result, you should be extra careful when choosing the right moisturizer, and you should only apply lotions, salves or ointments once the covered tattoo has had a few days to heal on its own, according to our experts. These are the criteria to keep in mind while choosing a moisturizer:

Ingredients

Hypoallergenic formulas are the best options because they prevent irritation, according to our experts. In terms of specific ingredients, Shuliar recommends shea butter, vitamin E, cocoa butter and panthenol (a form of vitamin B5 used for wound healing). Forte also recommends shea butter as well as coconut oil, tallow or anything else that’s organic and safe to ingest.

Consistency

Moisturizers come in various consistencies such as lotions, balms and petroleum-based ointments. All of our experts have different preferences, but Shuliar says that clients know their bodies better than anyone, so they should choose whatever type of moisturizer will best suit their skin.

Sensitivities

When choosing a moisturizer, you should avoid fragrances and alcohol as well as bacitracin, neomycin and polysporin, which are antibiotics that may be too harsh for a new tattoo, says Paul. Typically, the fewer the ingredients, the better — especially if you have sensitive skin, according to our experts.

Price

Moisturizers can range in price from $5 to $40, but our experts recommend checking the ingredients on expensive options to ensure they’re worth the splurge; when it comes to tattoo-specific balms and lotions from name brands, “many of them are the same or very similar to well-known commercial brands,” says Shuliar.

How often should you moisturize a new tattoo?

“Before you slap on any aftercare stuff, make sure your tattoo is all dried up,” says Forte. After that, you should apply a moisturizing product two to three times a day, and continue this routine “typically anywhere from 10 days to 4 weeks,” says Paul.

Other tattoo aftercare products

Keeping your new tattoo moisturized is only half the battle; you also need to keep it clean, covered, dry and protected from the sun, according to our experts. These are the other products our experts recommend when caring for a new tattoo:

Adhesive films : After your appointment, your tattoo artist will probably cover your tattoo in an adhesive film and tell you how long to keep it on, says Shuliar. You can purchase adhesive films online if your artist doesn’t provide one or you need additional protection — but be sure to check the materials, as they may have latex or other allergens that could irritate sensitive skin, according to our experts.

: After your appointment, your tattoo artist will probably cover your tattoo in an adhesive film and tell you how long to keep it on, says Shuliar. You can purchase adhesive films online if your artist doesn’t provide one or you need additional protection — but be sure to check the materials, as they may have latex or other allergens that could irritate sensitive skin, according to our experts. Dry pads : Dry pads cover your tattoo with gentle, absorbent material, which protects the area and soaks up fluids during healing, so they’re a great option for those with sensitive skin, according to our experts.

: Dry pads cover your tattoo with gentle, absorbent material, which protects the area and soaks up fluids during healing, so they’re a great option for those with sensitive skin, according to our experts. Soap : Cleaning your tattoo with an antimicrobial soap and water keeps the site safe from bacteria, viruses, dirt and dust, says Shuliar. To avoid irritation, our experts recommend using unscented, hydrating soaps without harsh ingredients that may strip the skin of its moisture.

: Cleaning your tattoo with an antimicrobial soap and water keeps the site safe from bacteria, viruses, dirt and dust, says Shuliar. To avoid irritation, our experts recommend using unscented, hydrating soaps without harsh ingredients that may strip the skin of its moisture. Sunscreen: You should not put sunscreen on a brand-new tattoo, as it may irritate the micro-injuries in the skin, according to our experts. However, after two to three weeks, sunscreen becomes a “major part of the healing process,” and zinc oxide-based sunscreens provide the best gentle protection against damage and fading, says Shuliar.

Frequently asked questions What to expect after getting a new tattoo “After you've just gotten inked, it's totally normal to feel some redness, itchiness and tenderness around the tattoo. You might even see some extra ink, blood or fluid oozing out of your skin for a few days,” says Forte. That said, if you keep your tattoo dry and clean inside its initial bandage, it should clear up within a few days, after which you can begin applying products to encourage healing, according to our experts. If your tattoo isn’t healing properly, see your doctor. How long should you keep a tattoo dry? “Be sure to give it a day or two before getting the tattoo wet (if possible) and avoid swimming for a week or two,” says Forte. Until the tattoo fully heals, Shuliar also recommends avoiding baths, saunas and excessive steam, which may cause smaller details to fade or blur. Can you go in the sun after getting a tattoo? When you have a fresh tattoo, exposure to sunlight can damage the skin and fade the ink, so you should keep the site covered or stay out of the sun entirely for a few weeks, according to our experts. Once the area is healed, you should apply sunscreen over the tattoo whenever you’re outside, but especially in the summer or while on vacation, says Shuliar.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Lina Shuliar is a tattoo artist in New York who has 12 years of experience.

is a tattoo artist in New York who has 12 years of experience. Rosanne Paul , DO FAAD is a board-certified dermatologist, a faculty member at University Hospitals Department of Dermatology and an associate professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

DO FAAD is a board-certified dermatologist, a faculty member at University Hospitals Department of Dermatology and an associate professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. Dillon Forte is a tattoo artist and the owner at Forte Tattoo.

Why trust NBC Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer, editor and consultant whose skin care articles have appeared in publications such as Allure, Bustle, Elite Daily, The Zoe Report and The Daily Beast. For this article, she interviewed two tattoo artists and a dermatologist.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.