Is the cold winter air doing a doozy on your dry skin? Or maybe you’re just tired of your face wash? Whatever your skin concerns, sometimes a refresh of the products you use on your complexion is in order.

Now through Saturday Ulta Beauty is having their “Love Your Skin” sale and offering up to 50% off products from popular brands that experts have recommended to NBC Select in the past — like Peter Thomas Roth, StriVectin, Dermalogica and more. Ulta Beauty is offering new daily deals at up to 50% off and 30% off certain brands through the remainder of the sale. Below, we’ve collected some of the top offers to be found.

Daily deals: Up to 50% off products from StriVectin, Murad and more

Today only, these products are half off — items include makeup removers, serums and more.

Neutrogena: Up to 30% off cleansers, face wipes and makeup removers

Dermatologists have recommended this brand for those with dry skin and those who struggle with acne. No matter your skin type there are various marked-down products available right now.

Mario Badescu: Up to 30% off cleansers, toner, lip masks and more

This eponymous line was created by a chemist and pharmacist. The drying lotion for blemishes is one of their most popular products — you’ll find deals on that, along with a number of other highly rated items.

Clinique: Up to 30% off face moisturizers

Clinique’s Dramatically Different line is crafted to deliver serious hydration, according to the brand. Right now, four different formulas of their moisturizer on on sale.

Origins: Up to 30% off body care

The skin on your face is important, but don’t ignore the rest of your body. Origins is offering deals on scrubs, lotions and bath soaks.

