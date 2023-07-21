Amazon Prime Day has officially come to a close, but there are still plenty of Select staff– and reader–favorite sales to shop, including deals on mattresses, bed sheets and fitness apparel. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain prices.

Boll & Branch: Up to 20% off sitewide with code SUMMER23 through July 23

This 100% cotton set is a Select-favorite and Wellness Award winner for best sheets — our editors found them breathable, durable and not too stiff. They’re also meant to get softer with every wash, according to the brand. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and pillowcases (the quantity of pillowcases varies based on bed size) and comes in twin to split king sizes.

Avocado: Up to 30% off select products through July 31

Avocado is one of our favorite eco-friendly mattress brands because of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions as a Certified B Corporation. This mattress is made with organic cotton and wool, as well as 9 inches of foam for body-contouring support. It’s available in sizes twin to split king.

Petco: 25% off select Merrick dog food with code JULY25OFF

Experts we spoke to recommend this dry food because it’s made with salmon instead of other proteins like beef and chicken, which may cause allergies in some dogs. The grain free recipe is made with a combination of omega fatty acids and supplements like glucosamine to support healthy skin, coats and joints, according to the brand. You can buy the food in packs of 4 pounds, 10 pounds and 22 pounds.

Nordstrom: Discounts on select kitchen appliances, apparel, bedding and more through August 6

This Select favorite hand cream helps soothe dry hands and maintain moisture, according to the brand. Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz likes that it’s hydrating and unscented to prevent possible irritation. This cream can work for all skin types and especially for those who have dry skin due to severe weather, manual labor or heavy industrial work, according to the brand. At 2.5 ounces, it’s a great size to bring on the go.

Ruggable: 20% off sitewide with code BDAY23 through July 25

This Select-favorite brand makes rugs that are easy to clean, according to experts we interviewed. The rug has two layers: a rug cover and a rug pad. Whenever you need to wash the rug, you can remove the cover, throw it into the washing machine and reattach it to the pad without it losing its grip, according to the brand.

Outdoor Voices: 30% off select styles and up to 50% off OV Extra sale items

These mid-rise shorts can be worn both in and out of the water and provide UPF 50+ sun protection, blocking 98 percent of the sun’s rays, according to the brand. They’re made with the brand’s SplashKnit fabric which is designed to dry fast and is ideal for activities like jet skiing, kayaking and paddle boarding, according to Outdoor Voices. It comes in sizes XXS to XL and is both chlorine and saltwater safe.

Fitflop: Up to 60% off select styles

These slides use cushioning to reduce impact and provide support for high-pressure areas of your feet so you can walk in them all day, according to the brand. The neoprene straps are adjustable and use moisture-wicking fabrics, according to Fitflop. They come in three different colors and are available in sizes 5 to 10.

