With just over a week left in August, brands are already launching early Labor Day sales, including discounts on fire pits, bedding, apparel and top-rated headphones. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Hoka: Up to 44% off Hoka sneakers at Nordstrom Rack

We love Hoka shoes, and the Challenger ATR 6 has a 4.4-star rating from nearly 400 Nordstrom Rack shoppers. These lightweight shoes are made for trail running and can provide stability and traction on uneven surfaces, according to the brand. There’s also a removable cushioned insole, in case you want to customize your shoe. The brand does mention that these shoes tend to run small, so order a half size up for the best fit.

Sony: Up to 41% off Sony headphones at Amazon

We’ve recommended Sony headphones before for the full sound and comfortable fit, and right now, you can get these top-rated Sony noise-canceling headphones for 41% off. They have a 4.5-star rating from nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers and offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand. They’re also designed to deliver punchy bass and can connect wirelessly to two devices at once, according to Sony.

Away Travel: Up to 35% off best-selling bags

Away makes some of our favorite carry-on bags and lightweight luggage options, and you can currently buy certain Away bags on sale. If you’re looking for a weekender bag, choose the F.A.R Duffle which has a 4.8-star rating from Away shoppers. The bag is both abrasion and weather-resistant and has a compression system that lets you fit more of your belongings, according to the brand.

Buffy: Up to 20% off bedding as part of the brand’s back-to-school sale

The Buffy Cloud Pillow is one of our favorite pillows as it’s both supportive and cooling. You can choose between three firmness levels and the brand even offers a seven-day free trial on all its bedding. Choose between standard and king sizes, depending on the size of your mattress.

Our Place: Save up to 40% with the brand’s Goodbye Summer sale

The Always Pan 2.0 is an upgrade to the original Always Pan — which I have owned for two years now. This cookware essential has 10-in-1 functionality that you can use to roast, strain, serve, sauté, sear, bake, braise, steam, fry and boil. Unlike the original, the new pan is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, expanding the variety of recipes you can now make with it. It’s currently on sale in all 10 colors.

