With the holiday weekend behind us, many brands are still going strong on their post-Labor Day sales, including discounts on award-winning pillows, Bluetooth speakers, and pet supplies. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Purple: Up to 20% off pillows and bedding

We love Purple—especially their best-selling Harmony Pillow, which recently won best pillow in our 2023 Best of Bed & Bath Awards. It has a 4.4-star rating from over 12,000 Purple shoppers, and is one of the most comfortable and breathable pillows, according to our editors. You can shop it in three heights, low, medium and tall, and two sizes, including standard and king.

Dyson: Up to 25% off selected Dyson products

Dyson has a wide range of home accessories and appliances, some of which you can shop for up to 25% off. We named the Supersonic Hair Dryer as the best overall hair dryer because of its unique design which pushes airflow through vents on the handle, and self-regulating heat features.

JBL: Up to 50% off Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more

JBL makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds for workouts, and you can currently get select earbuds and Bluetooth speakers for up to 50% off. The Tune 130NC TWS is a great option for anyone in the market for a noise-canceling, bass-boosting earbud.

Fable: Up to 20% off best-selling pet essentials with code LD20

We recommend this crate as one of our favorite picks for puppies because its sturdy wooden and acrylic build keeps your pet safe and secure, according to our Select editors. If you’re looking for a crate that is both durable and comfortable, you’ll like the Fable Crate, now 20% off.

Bowflex: Save up to $449 on select workout accessories and machines

These Bowflex dumbbells are one of our favorites because they’re a great option for anyone looking for an adjustable, at-home dumbbell set. Going up to 90 pounds, the dumbbells are also compatible with Bowflex’s SelectTech app, which allows users to track their weights and progress, making for a seamless at-home workout experience.

