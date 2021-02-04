Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For some obvious reasons, you may be itching to go on a socially distanced (and otherwise responsible, of course) camping trip or hike. To that end, iconic outdoors brand and Shopping readers favorite Patagonia is among a group of popular brands that specialize in outdoor gear and attire, alongside Columbia, The North Face and prAna.

And while you might be able to guess at the various apparel and accessories that Patagonia offers up, just how well do you know the brand? This winter, we’re taking a closer look at the retailer to help guide you through everything you need to know, from the brand’s bestsellers and current sales and deals to navigating the Patagonia site and understanding its numerous environmental initiatives.

What to know about Patagonia

Patagonia sells everything from insulated jackets and snow pants to duffle bags, sleeping bags and more. The brand also features used gear and offers up to $100 in store credit when you trade in Patagonia clothing in good condition. Likewise, the brand sells what it dubs "recrafted" goods, made from previously owned and otherwise repurposed materials.

You can also learn more about the retailer’s many environmental initiatives and campaigns, as well as where and how you can get involved in your community. A notable initiative is Patagonia’s commitment to a self-imposed “Earth tax” of one percent of sales that the retailer claims to donate to environmental nonprofits across the world. Patagonia also offers resources and ways shoppers can get involved and support the fight to environmental and racial justice.

6 Patagonia bestsellers

To give you an idea of the breadth of products at Patagonia, we compiled some bestsellers across Patagonia’s categories.

This ultralight hoody is made from a 100-percent nylon shell and filled with synthetic insulation. It’s water-resistant and features an elastic hem at the hood and cuffs to keep you warm. It sports multiple pockets, including two external zippered pockets and two internal pockets. When you want to take it off, you can compress it into a sack by folding it into the jacket’s left pocket and easily attach it to your belt loop or bag using its carabiner loop. Plus, it comes in four colors, including Classic Navy, Gypsum Green, Feather Grey and Black. If you’re in the market for a longer coat, you may prefer this knee-length parka option.

This jacket is made from a 100-percent recycled polyester shell with a water-repellent finish and 800-fill-power Advanced Global Traceable Down. It’s lightweight and windproof and features an adjustable hem for a snug fit. Additionally, it includes two external zippered pockets and an internal zippered pocket at the chest. Similar to the jacket above, you can fold it into a sack using the inner pocket for convenience. You can find the jacket in nearly a dozen colorways, including Beech Brown, Forge Grey, Industrial Green, Crater Blue and more.

This quarter-zip sweater is made from 100-percent recycled polyester knitted fleece. It sports a zippered pocket at the chest for you to store keys, hand sanitizer or AirPods. It also comes in seven sizes, ranging from XS to 3XL. Feel free to grab one, two or more sweaters to wear throughout the week as it comes in 15 different colors, including Stone/Khaki, Pigeon Blue, Piki Green, Nickel and more.

These slim-fit and lightweight joggers are made from recycled polyester and feature a water repellent finish. They also include a polyester-and-spandex waistband and cuffs and adjustable drawcord, as well as two front pockets and a zippered pocket at the back. You can find the pants in a couple of colors, including Black and Smolder Blue.

This lightweight vest is made from a 100-percent recycled polyester shell with a water-repellent finish and 800-fill-power Advanced Global Traceable Down. It features a contoured fit and sports elastic armholes and an adjustable hem to seal in warmth. It also includes two external zippered pockets and a zippered pocket at the chest that converts to a sack for easy storing. Plus, you can find it in five colors, including Birch White, Alpine Blue, Roamer Red and more.

The Refugio Backpack is lightweight and great for hiking or traveling. It includes a large compartment containing a padded sleeve to protect your laptop and a smaller lined pocket for you to store your tablet, as well as a front compartment with multiple pockets to organize and store chargers, earbuds, your phone and more. It also sports an external pocket for items you want easy access to and two large stretch pockets to hold your water bottle while on the go. Additionally, it features a mesh back to keep you cool and a removable strap across the chest to provide comfort while carrying items for longer periods of time. You can find the backpack in seven colors, including Camp Green, Classic Navy, Desert Orange and more. Patagonia also carries the Refugio in a slightly smaller 26L option tailored to fit a woman's torso.

How to shop at Patagonia

As you peruse the bestsellers above, here’s a guide to Patagonia’s online aisles, so to speak.

Patagonia on sale

If you’re looking for ways to save, Patagonia is offering up to 40 percent off sale items right now:

Patagonia categories

Patagonia generally breaks down into women’s and men’s apparel, as well as into a vast collection of backpacks and more.

Patagonia collections

Here are Patagonia’s top selling items and some more specific collections based on materials and tech.

Patagonia sports gear

Whether you’re planning on taking a socially distanced ski trip or could use some new running gear Patagonia’s got you covered.

