Target released a new wave Black Friday sales and deals the morning of Nov. 22 on products for everyone on your holiday wishlist, including hundreds of new discounts on fitness trackers and smart fitness devices for workout enthusiasts, board games for couples and personalized gifts, too. Yes, Black Friday isn't officially here for another five days, landing Nov. 27, and Target and other retailers — among them Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and Home Depot — have been running increasingly lucrative early deals since mid-November, this being Target's latest drop. Target will also be also extending its price matching policy this year. Shoppers can receive a price adjustment on any purchases labeled “Black Friday Deal” that have lowered from what they paid anytime on or before Dec. 24. If you were planning on grabbing any of these deals, from Target or otherwise, consider doing so soon. Delivery services such as UPS and FedEx are bracing for a potential “shortfall of as many as 7 million packages a day,” NBC News reported in mid-October.

Whether you’re thinking of upgrading your tech or transforming your living room or kitchen, you can find everything from TVs and laptops to appliances, cookware and more during Target’s Black Friday sale. To help you sort through the thousands of sales at Target, we’ve compiled some of the best ones by product type and some of the top deals to consider.

Best Black Friday sales at Target

Best tech sales

Retail expert Michael Bonebright of Dealnews.com, previously told us that November is an ideal time to purchase tech products if you're looking to save big on gadgets. We recently highlighted the best Black Friday tech deals and sales, and Target has come through with 11,000-plus sales on electronics, and more than 220 of which were made specifically for Black Friday. Be sure to keep this page and our Black Friday tech deal bookmarked, as we plan on updating both articles as frequently as possible to keep you in the loop (and save big) on electronics. Popular and top-rated brands such as Apple have discounted in-demand tech items, including the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE. Shopping-reader favorite brands like Beats and Fitbit also have deals on popular items. Here's a quick glance at the four major electronic categories that are participating in worthwhile sales, right now:

Best home and kitchen sales

Target has simplified bringing winter indoors and entertaining virtually this holiday season. If you're looking to learn new skills in the kitchen or plan on sprucing up your home, Target has you covered with an array of heavily discounted home and kitchen items on sale, right now. There are over 3,100 sales on kitchen and dining items and 25 of those sales are specifically for Black Friday. Here's a quick at a glance look at the various home and kitchen sub-categories participating in Target's Black Friday sale.

Best apparel sales

If you're looking to get the best Black Friday sales and deals on clothing, shoes and accessories for the entire family, then Target's got you covered — there are over 150 Black Friday sales on clothing right now. Similar to the home and kitchen sales and tech sales previously mentioned, there are thousands —nearly 13,000 — of general clothing sales at Target.

Best Black Friday deals at Target

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 75 reviews

According to price tracking and coupon service Honey, this is the lowest price this Instant Pot has been in at least four months. This 8-quart model offers a clean design and can feed up to eight people. It features 13 smart programs and can be used as a pressure cooker, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker and more.

Rating: 4.3-star average, more than 200 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price the Powerbeats Pro earbuds have been in at least four months — with two daylong exceptions on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. The true wireless earbuds feature adjustable ear hooks to keep them in place and offer up to nine hours of use when charged. You can find them in over half-a-dozen colors including Moss and Ivory.

Rating: 4.2-star average, more than 175 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price this Dyson vacuum has been in at least four months. The vacuum is specially designed to target pet hair and features a ball that rotates, allowing you to easily steer while cleaning. Plus, it is equipped with a HEPA filter to lock in allergens and bacteria and comes with a wand and hose so you can get hard to reach places.

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 1,500 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price this Samsung TV has been in at least four months — with an exception from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14. It includes quantum HDR for a wider range of colors, dual LED backlights for more contrast and Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K Lite so you can view content in 4K. Additionally, this smart TV features an ultra-thin bezel, as well as voice controls through a built-in Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby.

Rating: 4.8-star average, more than 80 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price this Nespresso bundle has been in at least four months. As a part of the bundle, you’ll receive the compact Vertuo Next coffee maker, aeroccino milk frother and a complimentary welcome kit, including a 12-pack of Vertuo coffee capsules to get you started.

