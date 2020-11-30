Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

More than halfway through Cyber Monday, we’re seeing some reader favorites return in scores and a few surprising trends otherwise. Just like the most popular Black Friday deals we covered, the preferred Cyber Monday sales spread across categories with a slant toward wellness and tech. With less than 12 hours left of Cyber Monday, we took a look back at the past week to check on what readers saved most frequently on. A lot of the most purchased deals were also common across our Black Friday coverage, including some laptops, TVs and air purifiers. Here's what saw renewed discounts over the weekend and during today's Cyber Monday sale events.

Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling health care thermometer uses infrared technology to read both adults’ and kids’ temperature from about 3 centimeters (or about 1.2 inches) away. Aim the probe at the center of your forehead, press the measurement button to start the test and the thermometer will vibrate once the reading is complete. It’s designed to deliver a reading in about one second, showing readings in large, white LED lights that can be seen in dark environments.

This COSORI Air Fryer, which offers up a 5.8-quart capacity, is one of the largest models on the market. Brandi Crawford, who wrote "The Super Easy Air Fryer Cookbook" previously told us in an air fryer review that she prefers this air fryer that can feed a family of three-five people while using uses up to 85 percent less fat than a traditional deep-fryer, according to COSORI.

This lightweight model works on both hard flooring and carpets with up to 40 minutes of run time free of a cord getting tangled as you work. It also easily transforms into a handheld vacuum, features a one-touch bin emptying system and a washable lifetime filter. The stick style is also a "great" option for quick clean-ups in your kitchen, bathroom and for picking up pet fur, Kathy Turley, the director of marketing at Home Clean Heroes said in our vacuum shopping guide. "They are slim, lightweight and battery-powered but shouldn't be substituted for a more powerful full-size vacuum.”

Whether working from home or headed on a winter adventure, save 20 percent off this long-sleeve, men’s cotton button-down shirt. Made from brushed flannel fabric that’s available in seven colors, this machine-washable shirt features a classic fit, fade-resistant technology and one pocket detail.

Echelon’s Connect Sport indoor cycling exercise bike sports 32 levels of resistance for varied intensity, according to our expert guide on exercise bikes. There’s also slip-resistant handlebars, which are helpful when you work up a sweat, along with cushioned seats for a comfier at-home workout. Avoid getting bored during your spinning session by participating in live classes or more than 500 on-demand videos on the Echelon Fit app

The Gravity Blanket, which was featured in our guide to the best weighted blanket, is highly rated and available in four sizes: 15, 20, 25 and 35 pounds. According to a 2019 sleep study, 72 percent of the participants using the Gravity Blanket reported more restful sleep and 76 percent said they were able to fall asleep faster. Aside from this Grey option, the blanket also comes in Navy and White.

