Black Friday has officially wrapped and Walmart, an NBC News Shopping reader-favorite retailer, is still offering discounts on well-known brands for the last hoorah in the November sales round: Cyber Monday, which comes Nov. 30 and subsequently will turn into the days-long Cyber Week. Cyber Monday sales have sprouted across retailers already and products, from laptops and TVs to gaming deals at GameStop and ongoing sales from Apple and Everlane, Similar to the Walmart Black Friday sale, you'll find massive discounts at Walmart, spanning categories like electronics, home and kitchen, toys, fashion and beauty.

Walmart and Cyber Monday

Pet lovers, at-home chefs and aspiring grill masters will find plenty to save on, from air fryers to electric smokers for barbecues. And there are also plenty of Cyber Monday laptop deals, video games and Shark robot vacuums, plus discounts on toys like the Barbie Estate Malibu House playhouse and Marvel Avengers: Endgame action figure sets.

If you're shopping for a fashion lover or beauty fiend, you're also in luck: Walmart has plenty of discounts on a large variety of clothing, accessories and beauty products. There are substantial price drops on trendy holiday gifts for picky giftees like diamond earrings and Gucci watches. Among the sales are discounts on cozy knitwear from Scoop NYC, a former chain of boutiques that shuttered years ago and reemerged in 2019 as a Walmart-exclusive clothing brand.

Fitness enthusiasts can save big on at-home gym equipment such as indoor exercise bikes and foldable treadmills compact enough to fit into a studio apartment. If you're looking to transform your place into a smart home, then outfit it with some of the latest electronics, like the Arlo HD security cameras, VIZIO smart TVs, Google Nest devices and more. Dyson, a Shopping reader favorite brand, is also participating in the Walmart Cyber Monday event with discounts on its array of vacuums.

Overall, Walmart promises thousands of products are discounted for its Cyber Monday deals event, with markdowns as high as 70 percent off. We also anticipate some Cyber Monday deals will sell out quickly. As we noticed during the Walmart Black Friday deals event, hot ticket items such as the Apple AirPods Pro, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch and the latest Xbox all sold out within hours of going live. However, if you’re looking for discounts on video games like the latest edition of EA Sports Madden 21, Walmart’s got you covered. We also anticipate Walmart will drop more Cyber Monday deals later in the day.

Best Cyber Monday Walmart sales

Overall, Walmart has thousands of sales taking place right now, plenty of which are continutations of Black Friday deals. To help you find the best deals, we broke them out by some common categories below. These aren’t necessarily the best deals as each sale carries multiple discounts, but this will give you an idea of where to look for your preferred brands or products.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals and sales by brand

If you prefer shopping by brand, check out our alphabetical list of 18 brands participating in the Walmart Cyber Monday deals event. We considered popular brands that Shopping readers had shown a keen interest in, along with ones who have standout products we've previously featured.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals and sales

Walmart has thousands of items on sale during Cyber Monday and we highlighted a small offering of products Shopping readers have shown a keen interest in, such as kitchen appliances, Dyson products, the latest advances in tech and gadgets and others.

Rating: 4.8-star average, more than 22,100 reviews

Price comparison site camelcamelcamel reports this is the lowest price this Ninja Foodi eight-quart pressure cooker and air fryer since last Thanksgiving. This Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL is designed to replace nine different kitchen gadgets and steam, broil or “TenderCrisp” up to eight chicken breasts at once, so you can meal prep like a pro.

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 7,100 reviews

According to camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price that this Dyson stick vacuum has dropped to since May. This highly-rated cordless vacuum brings the powerful suction of an upright vacuum while maintaining the lightweight convenience of a stick model. With three power modes, you can adjust for the type of flooring you’re cleaning while taking advantage of up to 60 minutes of power time. Plus, the machine’s filtration system captures 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 2,200 reviews.

Revlon created a hybrid hair dryer and volumizing hot air brush that delivers body and shine with just one step, making it an affordable alternative to the popular Dyson AirWrap. The oval brush design helps with smoothing hair, while the round edges add lift. The ceramic hot tool comes with two heat settings and a cooling option lock in your hairstyle, too.

Rating: 4.3-star average, more than 40 reviews

According to Honey, the Vortex air fryer has been discounted since Nov. 1. Cookbook author Ben Mims previously told BETTER air fryers are useful when serving one or two people and noted it helps bring out texture in dishes: “They’ll get crispier, more dried out and browner.” Lisa McManus, executive tasting and testing editor for “America’s Test Kitchen” added: “It is basically a little hot air chamber convection oven. It cooks a little faster, distributes heat more evenly, and suspends food in a perforated basket.” The PowerXL features an LCD screen, dehydrator to transform fresh fruit into dried fruit snacks, 10 temperature settings that heat up to 400 degrees and it can cook up to a four-pound chicken and nine-inch pizza pie. It’s also relatively easy to clean — just pop the removable trays into your dishwasher.

Rating: 4.2-star average rating, more than 4100 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price the R100 has dropped down to since August, and it was previously part of Walmart’s Black Friday sale. Robot vacuums help you clean tight, hard-to-reach spaces and this Bluetooth-enabled vacuum also boasts Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant tech. Download the Shark Clean smartphone app to control your new vacuum. For added convenience, it also features Total Home Mapping, tech that allows the vacuum to figure out which room it should clean next.

Rating: 4.9-star average, more than 90 reviews

Nespresso teamed up with De’Longuhi to create a top-rated VertuoPlus that Shopping editor Gideon Grudo wrote is “compact, looks great on a counter and is really and very easy to use (and upkeep).” With a push of a button, your new kitchen appliance identifies the amount of water necessary to help you get your morning (or afternoon) coffee fix quickly — it takes less than 30 minutes for the water to warm up.

