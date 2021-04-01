Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that April is here, warmer weather is making its way to many parts of the country, which means discounted outdoor essentials will be at the forefront of this month’s sales, experts told us. This is good timing for shoppers seeing increasing vaccine eligibility and more opportunities for responsible family trips and outdoor activities, especially after an isolating year. Easter also comes early this year, which means some deals on spring fashion will wrap up towards the beginning of April, while initiatives like spring cleaning and Earth Day will set the tone for discounts on sustainable items and cleaning supplies for the rest of the month.

Skip Ahead Best Deals Right Now

If you’re shopping for any of the above or otherwise this month, there are some specific product categories to consider given predicted deals (and some live ones) — to simplify your bargain hunting, we consulted retail experts about the best deals to shop in April — and what to hold off on buying for now.

What to buy in April

April often sees sales on older video games since new games tend to come out this season, explained RetailMeNot shopping expert Sara Skirboll. “Video games, on average, are going to be around 29 -percent off,” Skirboll said, noting retailers like Target and GameStop historically hold sales of older inventory.

Skirboll suggested looking for shoe sales, too — and especially children’s shoes. She noted that it’s a great time to buy bigger shoes for kids who may outgrow them during the next few months, with upward of 23-percent-discounts at stores like Converse and Foot Locker. Speaking of kids, Easter candy discounts between 50- percent and even 75-percent off should pop up at general stories like Target and Walgreens.

Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer savings expert at Smarty said that home decor and cleaning items will likely go on sale this month as shoppers look to revamp their living spaces. He said to “expect the lowest prices of the year” on cleaning supplies like vacuums. You can also expect 20- to 40 -percent discounts on area rugs, window treatments, bedding and home accents from multiple retailers, including Walmart, Macy’s and Kohl’s. Home improvement retailers like Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Lowe’s will also offer 20 -percent off or more on yard and gardening tools as warmer weather makes way for lawn prep and gardening projects, Porwal said. He mentioned these discounted items will likely include essentials like lawn seed and fertilizers, perennial bulbs and plants, shrubs and trees.

Earth Day, which falls on April 22, will drive deals on sustainable, natural and organic items, especially green cleaning supplies and all-natural health and beauty products, with beauty retailers like Sephora and Ulta offering major discounts on their makeup and skincare products, Skirboll noted. Porwal said that specific eco-friendly items, like bidets seats and air purifiers, will also be discounted, approximating sales around the 30-percent- off range from brands like Bio Bidet and Molekule.

Biggest Sales happening in April

Best Deals to shop now

This 4-piece patio set includes two single sofas, a loveseat and a coffee table, to help spruce up your outdoor area. The rattan wicker surface and iron frame make the seating options both sturdy and weather-resistant, while the coffee table’s tempered glass tabletop is durable enough to be used regularly while kept outside. Each seat comes with removable cushions, making them easy to hand wash and spot clean when needed.

This sleek hot tool from hair styling brand T3 features 1-inch ceramic plates that tame frizz and contribute to a smooth release that the brand claims won’t tug at your hair. It includes five adjustable heat settings, ranging from 127 to 210 –degrees Fahrenheit, a 9-foot swivel cord that prevents twisting and an auto shut-off setting. And if you’re hoping to travel, this flat iron includes “auto world voltage” that automatically converts from 100V up to 240V for worldwide usage — all you need is an adapter.

The 501 jeans from Levi’s are a classic straight-fit blue jean for spring. Made from non-stretch denim, these jeans come in 10 different colors, more than a dozen waist sizes and seven length sizes. For durability and sustainability, the brand recommends washing them inside-out after every 10 uses.

This Chelsea boot from Shopping reader-favorite Everlane is both water-resistant and practical, featuring a cushioned insole for comfort and anti-slip tread below the chunky stacked leather heel. Coming in three solid colors — Black, White and Brown — they can be dressed up with a spring-appropriate dress or dressed down for an everyday look. Since they’re made from 100-percent leather, Everlane suggests spot-cleaning them with water and a mild soap.

Whether you’re cooking soup, braising meat or baking bread, this 6.75-quart cast-iron Dutch oven by Le Creuset is a durable and stylish option for your kitchen activities. According to the brand, its Dutch oven is safe for ovens and stovetops at temperatures as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit and the lid is tight-fitting for keeping moisture and steam inside. While the appliance is dishwasher-safe, Le Creuset recommends hand washing it to avoid dulling the enamel finish on its exterior, which is designed to resist chipping and cracking.

Compact countertop gardens are a great way to grow herbs and vegetables within the convenience of your home. The AeroGarden Harvest Planter includes up to six seed pods that grow your choice of herbs, lettuces, cascading petunias or cherry tomatoes up to 12 inches high. It also features a light hood with LED grow lights that, according to the brand, give plants the full spectrum of sunlight to grow, while the touch-sensor control panel automatically notifies you when to add plant food and water.

What not to buy in April

Despite the many sales they anticipate in April, experts suggested shoppers delay shopping for four types of products.

Furniture : The best deals are typically found at the beginning of the year or during long weekends like Memorial Day or Labor Day. “According to RetailMeNot insights, we anticipate events like Memorial Day to be bigger than normal as retailers aim to comp the prior year and make up for lost ground,” said Skirboll, who specified shoppers can expect “longer deals and deeper savings.”

: The best deals are typically found at the beginning of the year or during long weekends like Memorial Day or Labor Day. “According to RetailMeNot insights, we anticipate events like Memorial Day to be bigger than normal as retailers aim to comp the prior year and make up for lost ground,” said Skirboll, who specified shoppers can expect “longer deals and deeper savings.” Mattresses : As with furniture, mattresses go on sale during long weekends since they’re more thought-out purchases that shoppers tend to “go in-store to touch and feel the product they will be sleeping on,” according to Skirboll, and retailers typically use long weekends as a promotional push. If you’d rather shop a new mattress now, there are various eco-friendly and cooling options on the market.

: As with furniture, mattresses go on sale during long weekends since they’re more thought-out purchases that shoppers tend to “go in-store to touch and feel the product they will be sleeping on,” according to Skirboll, and retailers typically use long weekends as a promotional push. If you’d rather shop a new mattress now, there are various eco-friendly and cooling options on the market. Appliances : If you plan on shopping for big ticket items like washers/dryers, stoves or refrigerators, Skirboll suggests waiting until Memorial Day, Labor Day or even Black Friday. Smaller appliances like blenders, toasters and air fryers will likely have deeper discounts in May and June for graduation and Father’s Day. Likewise, Porwal noted that grills and tools will also go on sale closer to Father’s Day.

: If you plan on shopping for big ticket items like washers/dryers, stoves or refrigerators, Skirboll suggests waiting until Memorial Day, Labor Day or even Black Friday. Smaller appliances like blenders, toasters and air fryers will likely have deeper discounts in May and June for graduation and Father’s Day. Likewise, Porwal noted that grills and tools will also go on sale closer to Father’s Day. Spring apparel: Since the spring season just started, many retailers have just released their latest spring collections. Skirboll said to hold off on making spring or summer clothing purchases “as retailers will slowly start to discount them to make room for newer inventory.” However, Porwal noted that some retailers like Zulily, Old Navy and Forever 21 will use Easter at the beginning of the month to kick off the first batch of discounted spring apparel, offering 10 to 30 percent off men’s, women’s and children’s clothing.

CORRECTION (April 1, 2021, 4:55 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated the top oven-safe temperature for the Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven. It is 500 degrees Fahrenheit, not 50.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.