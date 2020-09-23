Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After the launch yesterday of a new exercise bike on Amazon called the Prime Bike — a Peloton alternative with a $500 price tag from at-home fitness brand Echelon — Amazon has disassociated itself from the bike, claiming it's "not an Amazon product."

“This bike is not an Amazon product or related to Amazon Prime. Echelon does not have a formal partnership with Amazon," an Amazon spokesperson wrote NBC News Shopping. "We are working with Echelon to clarify this in its communications, stop the sale of the product, and change the product branding.”

That branding references Echelon's messaging on the new exercise bike, which was officially called the Echelon EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike, now shortened to EX-P on Amazon.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

In Echelon's initial press release about the so-called Prime Bike, the brand's president and CEO Lou Lentine said the "collaboration with Amazon" had "it’s proven to be a phenomenal match."

“Amazon looking to us to partner on their first-ever connected fitness product is recognition of our commitment to deliver quality at a reasonable price-point as reflected in our explosive growth over the last year," Lentine said in the release.

Echelon and Amazon did not immediately respond to additional questions from NBC News.

Shopping guides and recommendations from NBC News Shopping