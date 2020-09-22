Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Echelon suite of exercise bikes has made it into both our roundup of the best exercise bike alternatives to Peloton as well as into our list of the best exercise bikes approved by personal trainers. Now, the brand has developed a new bike that combines the company’s style and gear with Amazon’s drive for simple, stylish and affordable: The Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bikes EX-PRIME, or simply the Prime Bike.

“The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon, who wanted to create their first-ever connected fitness product, that retailed for less than $500,” an Echelon spokesperson told NBC News Shopping, adding it was designed to strike “the perfect balance” between its aesthetics, tech and “reasonable pricing,” and is “the only connected fitness product designed exclusively for Amazon.”

Like its cousins the Echelon EX-3 Exercise Bike and the EX-5 Exercise Bike, the Prime Bike sports a magnetic resistance system — it allows adjustment among 32 resistance levels. The console that holds your smart device (which isn’t included), like an iPad, rotates 180 degrees. While you need to bring your own screen to the exercise bike, the Prime Bike gets you a 30-day free trial to Echelon’s Connected Fitness on-demand classes and programs. It doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of its older kin, but you're also paying less than half the price for it.

Echelon has expanded its offerings in other ways, too, striking both at price point-first shoppers with releases like the Prime Bike and aiming for non-bike at-home gym alternatives like rowers and smart mirrors. Here’s what the brand currently has on offer.

You can get the Reflect Mirror in two sizes: 40 inches and 50 inches. From Yoga and general strength fitness programs to popular ones like Zumba and celebrity-taught options, the Mirror gives you a compact device that offers quick and easy access to socially distant and personal fitness routines.

Echelon’s take on the rower relies on magnetic resistance and will play along with the brand’s live, on-demand suite of classes and routines, from beginners to advanced rowers. Echelon’s scenic rides can place you virtually inside “some of the best waterways in the world,” the brand boasts. Aside from a 30-day free trial to Echelon’s fitness membership program, the rower is notable in its design: The Echelon Rower folds upright for easy stowing when you’re not using it, so it shouldn’t interfere with your work from home setup too much.

