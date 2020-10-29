Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Gyms are beginning to open up. But as cases of the coronavirus are increasing across the country, you may not be ready to return to your local fitness studio to get your sweat on. You can recreate the gym vibe at home if you have the right sneakers, sports bra and fitness machines, among other fitness items. Enter indoor exercise bikes, a favorite among Shopping readers. We previously consulted personal trainers for their shopping guidance on the best exercise bikes. As expected, the more features a spinning bike sports, the higher the price tag. But you don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on an indoor cycling machine (they might carry snazzy features but mostly worthwhile for those who are willing and able to afford it). Having said that, even lower-end stationary bikes will run you at least a few hundred dollars. With that in mind, we rounded up 14 spinning bikes ranging from top-rated options at reader-favorite retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target, along with popular brands, including Nautilus, Sunny Health and Echelon. For added ease, most of these bikes have a 30-day return policy if you're not fully satisfied with your new purchase.

While you’re here, you can Plan Your Vote and check into our 2020 election liveblog.

If you're looking to invest in your health and fitness tools, you should consider doing so with equipment that will last for years and have an impact on your goals. "It might seem like these are added luxuries, but an uncomfortable bike has the potential to affect your performance and form while you bike," Caleb Backe, a certified personal trainer, previously told us. "In the long run, this could lead to unnecessary muscle strain and sustained injury." The pros also explained that the best indoor exercise bike is the one that you’ll actually use. “Whether that means a realistic price point or the prestige of getting the same gadgets your friends have, it always comes down to the system that fits you best,” said personal trainer Eric Ridings.

Affordable indoor exercise bikes

Sunny Health is well-liked by Shopping readers and fitness pros have recommended its various models in our other guides to indoor bikes. This durable model, which sports a 49-pound chrome flywheel, is made from a steel frame and can handle a max user weight of 275 pounds.

Yosuda is a popular bike brand among Shopping readers, and this model helps track your calories burned, speed, distance and time spent working out since it is displayed on the LCD monitor. You can also spin while keeping up with your shows by placing your iPad on the dedicated holder. Before you hold onto the non-slip handlebars and pedal away, be sure to customize the bike's resistance levels and four-way padded seating to ensure you're comfy while on the machine.

Made from steel and a triangular frame, this indoor exercise bike offers stability and can help keep you challenged. Notably, it is equipped with a 36-pound flywheel, belt-drive system and has an LCD monitor that displays your stats. It's equipped with a cushioned seat and the indoor bike is easy to move around your home.

When you live in a shared space or a walkup apartment, you might be concerned with owning a noisy piece of exercise equipment. Enter the Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike, which the brand claims is whisper quiet courtesy of the magnetic resistance. Notably, it features a 35-pound flywheel and four knob adjustments to keep your bike stable on various surfaces.

Pyhigh's offering is made from a steel frame for longevity, equipped with a quiet belt drive system and notably features a 35-pound flywheel. There's a non-slip handlebar, which can be especially helpful if your palms get sweaty, and an extra-wide cushioned seat for comfort. You can also keep your spinning accessories — water bottle and iPad — close by for added convenience. The adjustable bike also comes with an emergency stop rod, should you ever need to use it.

Schwinn makes another stationary bike worth considering, and it's called the IC2. Beyond the water bottle holder and adjustable handlebars and pedals, it also sports adjustable resistance levels allowing you to recreate the sensation of cycling uphill from the comfort of your home. It has a 31-pound flywheel, LCD screen that shows your calories burned, distance, time, speed and rotations per minute. The machine is also a long-term investment — according to the brand, it is made of corrosion-resistant steel tubing.

Another affordable indoor exercise bike option is from Pooboo, the brand's heavy-duty alloy steel bike that sports wheels for easy transportation. This machine features a 30-pound flywheel, as well as adjustable pedals, seat and handlebars. The belt-driven spin bike also has a water bottle holder and an LCD screen that tracks your speed, distance, time, calories burned and heart rate.

This bike features an easy-to-adjust bike seat and handlebars to accommodate riders who are four-foot-11-inches to six-foot-three-inches tall. It has a magnetic tension system so you can vary the intensity of your workout. MaxKare's grey bike boasts an ergonomic magnetic resistance so you can spin in your home without disturbing your roommates or neighbors, too. The indoor spinning bike also features an LCD screen displaying your stats and a water bottle holder to help you stay hydrated. There's also large padded seating and steel toe-caged pedals with adjustable straps, so you're comfortable throughout your ride.

Hop on your new indoor exercise bike that sports a 40-pound chrome flywheel for a realistic feel of uphill cycling. It also features a resistance knob, two-way adjustable handlebars and a four-way adjustable seat for comfort while pumping through your at-home workout. This cycling bike also includes levelers to help prevent your new investment from wobbling. If you prefer a belt drive over a chain-drive mechanism, then you'll have to spend an extra $90 for Sunny Health's version. Sunny Health also has a similar bike available with a 49-pound flywheel, water bottle holder, either a chain- or belt-drive and the ability to support a rider up to 275 pounds.

Customize your bike for your needs by turning the dial to increase or decrease resistance levels and adjust the seats, handlebars and pedals to ensure it is comfortable while in use. The SB700 has a weight capacity of 300 pounds, is made from a steel frame for durability and available in an aluminum finish. Self-compete and track your real-time metrics, including calories burned, heart rate, distance and time, on the LCD screen. It also features an integrated tablet holder where you can place your iPad if you want to watch a show, stream a film or read a book while working out at home.

Schwinn is one of the most popular exercise bikes among Shopping readers. The Airdyne AD6 sports self-balancing foot pedals for added security, a quiet fan to help keep you cool while you power through your ride and it boasts a wind-resistant system to help challenge you throughout your workout session. There's also a RevMeter RPM gage, which is beneficial for interval training.

Enjoy a quiet ride at-home with the Harrison exercise bike, featuring 14 levels of magnetic resistance and a four-way adjustable leather seat with extra padding. Beyond the adjustable handlebars and tablet holder, there's an LCD screen that tracks your calories burned, speed, distance, time and more while in use. It also feature non-slip pedals and can safely hold riders up to 300 pounds.

The Connect Sport bike from Echelon is a Walmart exclusive product and comes with one main perk: a six-month free membership with access to 500 on-demand virtual fitness classes. It's equipped with slip-resistant padded handlebars, cushioned seats for comfort and adjustable toe cages, so you're safe and secure while spinning away. The bike also boasts 32 levels of magnetic resistance, allowing you to cycle without making too much noise.

This relatively affordable stationary bike offers Bluetooth connectivity to help track your metrics and syncs with the Explore the World app, where you can cycle in real-time with other bike owners. It supports riders weighing up to 300 pounds and boasts 29 pre-programmed workouts and 25 resistance levels, so you're able to vary your workout routine with one simple machine. The bike also has a memory capacity of four users so that you can share your new fitness investment with up to three of your loved ones.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.