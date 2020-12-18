Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holiday season is here — and nearly past at this point — and although we may not be seeing all of our loved ones in person this year, sending cards and giving gifts may provide a sense of normalcy during this time. And while there are plenty of gifts that fall in the affordable category, like Shopping editor Gideon Grudo’s favorite watch, the Casio F91W digital sport watch ($15 on Amazon), there’s more to find than durable, basic tech. To that end, we’ve rounded up five options to get you started in finding last-minute gifts that are affordable, from hand sanitizer and hand cream to indoor plants, house slippers and more. So whether you’re partaking in a virtual white elephant gift exchange or looking for a last minute present to give a coworker, we’ve got you covered with some great gifts options for less than $20.

Best gifts under $20

With the continued spread of Covid-19, hand sanitizer could make for a great stocking stuffer this season. Touchland hand sanitizers come in mini 3.8-fluid ounce spray bottles and contain essential oils to keep hands soft. You can find them in a number of colors and scents, including Watermelon, Vanilla Cinnamon and Lavender.

Since we’re spending more time indoors these days, and not just due to the colder weather, house slippers can be another great gift. These slippers feature an open toe, memory foam cushion and a fuzzy faux fur upper for a luxurious feel. Plus, you can find them in a few colors, including Pink and Black. And if you prefer a closed toe option, check out this quilted memory foam one.

As temperatures drop and the air becomes dryer, hand creams are also a good gift to give during this time of year. Associate commerce editor Nicole Saunders especially enjoys Nécessaire products for their scents, ingredients and commitment to producing sustainably. “More importantly, it features vitamin B3 or niacinamide, which helps retain moisture, vitamin C, which has a brightening effect, and vitamin E, which is rich in antioxidants and helps hydrate dry hands.”

Whether you’re shopping for someone with limited space, or who loves succulents otherwise, consider this set of five. While the individual plants are on the smaller side, they can be placed throughout the house on a windowsill, on a desk, in the kitchen or grouped together on a designated table. And if you want to add more to your collection, they also come in sets of 12 and 20. If you’re shopping for a more serious plant lover or gardener, check out this string of pearls houseplant, which NBC News Shopping readers seem to enjoy.

Although primarily functional, face masks can also be fashionable and there are many options to shop from Athleta, Etsy, Vistaprint and other popular brands. This mask sports the Herschel Supply Co. logo, comprises three layers and features a pocket to insert a filter. Additionally, it includes earloops with adjustable toggles and a nose bridge for a snug fit.

Where to buy gifts under $20

While you take a look at the above gift ideas, here is a list of retailers with specific filters for gifts that cost less than $20 (or $25) for easy browsing, including clothing, jewelry, skincare and more.

Gift cards under $20

