Some dads are more outdoorsy than others — maybe yours puts on a pair of hiking boots and walks along nearby trails weekly, is a runner ready for his next marathon or favors getting fresh air on a golf course. If he’s especially fond of the green, you could be looking for a Father’s Day gift that he’ll find useful while he golfs — that isn't just another set of clubs. To help, we gathered a few popular and practical golf gifts that your father will love opening up, whether it’s a sport he’s been playing for years or something he took on more recently.

Best golf gifts to give this Father’s Day

For the dad who likes to golf — whether that means casually or competitively on the course — these are some gift ideas to consider for Father’s Day.

Golf gear traditionally includes polos, which you’ll see pros wearing. This popular polo is designed to be moisture-wicking and breathable with a slightly looser fit to move around in. Notably, it also features what the brand describes as anti-odor technology that helps prevent the growth of smelly microbes. It currently comes in sizes XS to 4XL and in colorways like Cosmos/Pitch Gray and Red/Graphite. Keep in mind that on Amazon, the different sizes of this polo are listed separately.

One of the best outdoor gifts, this tool from golf gear company Callaway can help reach balls that have flown into the water or are just farther away. The head is made from stainless steel and is designed to catch one ball at a time. The retriever itself features aluminum alloy, which is supposed to not bend even when fully extended (up to 15 feet) and comes with an ergonomic grip handle. It has earned an average 4.7-star rating over more than 3,200 reviews on Amazon.

Golf rangefinders and GPS can help improve your game by explaining the difference in distance on a course, according to Dick’s Sporting Goods. The No. 1 bestseller on Amazon for golf GPS units, this speaker doesn’t just let you listen to music — it can also tell you about the yards from the center, back and front of a course (it’s programmed with over 36,000 courses worldwide). You can connect it to an app for features like score tracking, and it also features a built-in USB port to charge other devices. It boasts an average 4.8-star rating over more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

Among Nike’s golf shoes, this pair is one of the most affordable and features a dress shoe-inspired design. The shoes are made from faux leather and include a foam-padded collar and tongue that are meant to offer support to your ankles. For more cushioning, each shoe also has a foam sockliner. You’ll also find removable spikes on the bottom for a better grip to the grass. It currently comes in sizes 7 to 14 (the largest size 15 is sold out) and in black and white shades. For a pair under $100, Nike’s Roshe G (which has limited availability in sizes) is another highly rated option.

Along with polos, shorts are a traditional part of a golfing uniform. But this pair is much more modern, made with a moisture-wicking and water-resistant finish. The stretchy shorts are also designed with UV 50+ sun protection and a waistband with silicone gripper tape to hold a tucked-in shirt in place. They feature what the brand calls a classic flat front with front slant and back welt pockets. You can choose between sizes 28 to 48, along with neutral colors like Black, Tan and Hemp.

Callaway introduced its new 2021 Supersoft Balls in January as part of its Supersoft line. The latest golf balls are designed to be better than previous versions with a cover that allows for fast speeds, high launches and low spinning, according to the brand. The core of each golf ball is meant to offer more distance as well. The pack includes 12 balls. The golf balls are already a popular pick with Amazon shoppers, earning an average 4.8-star rating over more than 300 reviews.

Garmin makes several watches that are specifically meant to give details on your distance for golf. But one of the most highly rated and affordable models is the Approach S10, which has earned an average 4.5-star rating over more than 7,700 reviews on Amazon. The watch can keep score for a round, along with tracking the total distance and time played in a game. It can also alert you to hazards and give you yardages for the front, middle and back of the green on more than 41,000 preloaded courses. The watch has a battery life of 12 hours, according to the brand.

To carry around clubs, this golf bag is designed to be lightweight, coming in at a little over 5 pounds. It features a 5-way top with five pockets to hold gear and includes a built-in stand to support itself. The bag also comes with multiple interior pockets including one that can hold beverages. There are ergonomic straps so he can use it like he would a backpack.

