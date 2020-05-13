This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With more people spending time at home, video games-based internet traffic has exploded. If you’ve dug back into the gaming scene with a new gaming console to supplement your at-home entertainment and streaming, don’t stop there — a few add-ons could make your experience even better. I’ve been a gamer since I was a toddler (literally), and have been reviewing gaming peripherals for the majority of my 10-year career writing about consumer technology. To help guide you to an elevated gaming experience, we put together some of the best gaming accessories out right now for different consoles and at various price points.

In this article

External hard drives help you hold more games

If you’ve downloaded so many games that you’ve run out of space on your console’s hard drive, it may be time to upgrade. Technically, you can buy an entirely new drive and swap it in yourself with a screwdriver, but it’s even easier to just grab a USB 3.0 drive like this 1TB My Passport model from Western Digital and plug it in. You’ll double your space with minimal hassle. If you have a bit more to spend, the 1TB My PassPort Go SSD is faster, which means shorter loading times.

A great-sounding gaming headset can set your game apart

If you want every explosion to rock your skull without annoying your neighbors or whoever is stuck at home with you, a good gaming headset is a must. There are plenty of great options out there, but the wireless HyperX Cloud Flight S strikes a delicate balance between sound quality, features and price — plus, it’s so comfortable you’ll barely notice it’s there. It’s only compatible with PS4 and PC, though, so if you’re an Xbox player, you’ll need the Xbox version of the last-gen CloudX Flight.

True surround sound in your gaming space fills out your game

While most gaming headsets — including the Cloud Flight S — boast “7.1 surround sound,” it’s just a virtual processing mode that adds a feeling of spaciousness to the sound. I rarely find that it sounds better than traditional stereo, so I turn it off, but true surround sound can be amazing for games. If you want to experience it, though, you’ll need a 5.1 set of speakers, or a soundbar with rear satellites. We've previously put out a shopping guide to soundbars, but if you want something affordable that sounds great, this 5.1 Vizio soundbar will ensure you hear anything coming close to your game character.

While this VIZIO model is out of stock, consider the highly-rated and refurbished VIZIO SB3651-E6B 5.1 Soundbar — it’s a bit shorter, and the subwoofer takes up a bit more space, but it’s also more affordable. You could also go with the refurbished VIZIO SB3851-C0 38-Inch 5.1 Channel Sound Bar, which is a bit better than the 36-inch model. To learn more about refurbished tech at retailers like Amazon, check out our guide to buying refurbished tech at major retailers.

An extra controller is a great bonus

The best gaming memories I have aren’t me sitting alone in a room — they involve battling my wife in Mario Kart or shooting for goals in Rocket League with a bunch of friends on a Saturday afternoon. If you still only have one controller, grab an extra and include your family in on the fun — you can grab them in all sorts of fun colors if the standard black is too boring or bleak for you.

Keep gaming controllers juiced up with a charging dock

Wireless controllers are a huge step up over the wired trip hazards of the 80s and 90s. Unfortunately, though, you have to keep them charged — which is a lot easier to do with a multi-port charging station like this one for PlayStation, or this one for Xbox.

PC gamers have long contended that a keyboard and mouse is a more precise video game control system than any gamepad, and both aren’t limited to PCs anymore. Both the Xbox One and PS4 support integration with a keyboard-and-mouse for certain games, and there are plenty of great wireless models to choose from.

Game consoles benefit from vertical stands

I don’t know about you, but I’m just about out of room in my entertainment cabinet. If you don’t have the shelf space to hold your game console, a vertical stand can keep it upright for maximum space efficiency.

