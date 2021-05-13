Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just released new guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19: The organization says if you’re fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear masks or physically distance indoors or outdoors in most circumstances. However, you may still need to show proof of being vaccinated in certain situations, said William Moss, MD, executive director of Johns Hopkins University’s International Vaccine Access Center — which is where your vaccination card comes in. It details the name of the Covid-19 vaccine you received, as well as where and when you received it. And Moss said it’s important to hold on to.

“We should definitely keep our Covid-19 vaccine cards after we are fully vaccinated,” Moss said. “These cards are our official record of being vaccinated and we may need to demonstrate that we were vaccinated to attend school, work or certain events or to travel.”

To preserve the card, some people laminate theirs — but experts like Moss and Sharon Nachman, MD, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, advise against this. Why? Nachman said laminating the card makes it impossible to add any new information in the future, like additional doses. Instead, she recommends keeping it in a plastic sleeve or another type of holder.

Beyond providing proof of vaccination, Nachman also noted that doctors may need access to your vaccination information if you’re ever hospitalized or have a negative reaction to a vaccine. She also recommended taking a few pictures of your card to keep a backup copy on hand, as does the CDC.

Based on this guidance, we rounded up vaccination card holders that will protect your card against damage and help you keep track of it. Some holders allow you to attach a lanyard and wear it around your neck, while others feature playful designs and sayings. We also included a list of wallets and wristlets that your card will fit in.

Best vaccination card holders

If you’re buying vaccination card holders for a family or group of friends, these come in packs of three, five or 10. The holders are made from clear water-resistant vinyl and they have a resealable zipper closure. They’re also designed with a slot to attach a lanyard to and two holes to loop a cord through if you want to wear your card around your neck.

When you travel, you can keep track of your passport and vaccination card with this holder. It has a pocket for your vaccination card that features a clear window, as well as a slot for your passport. The holder is made from genuine leather.

Available in patterns like Camo, Gold Leopard, Rose Flower and Cow, this vaccination card holder is built with a clip so you can add it to a lanyard, bag or keychain. The holder has a clear window to make the vaccination card visible, too.

Made from bright red plastic, this vaccination card holder stands out so it’s easy to find. It also protects your card from getting bent or ripping. The holder features glossy white vinyl graphics, and you can choose from four Band-Aid styles: heart, star, checkmark or smile. It has a clear window, too. Holders can be purchased individually or in sets of three, five and 10.

This leather vaccination card holder features a design inspired by a nickname for the Covid-19 vaccine, “the Fauci ouchie,” which plays off of Anthony Fauci’s name. The holder is built with a window for your card, a slot for your ID, two credit card holders and a back pocket for cash. It comes in colors like Red, Lavender and Hot Pink, and you can choose from white or dark lettering. You can also purchase the holder without a design.

Star Wars fans can protect their vaccination card and show off their love for Baby Yoda with this holder. It features an embroidered image of Yoda and you can choose from two sayings: “Vaccinated I am” and “Vaccinated you must.” The holder has a clear window as well as a clip to attach to lanyards and bags. You can also add a personalized message to the holder, like your name or initials.

This “Schitt’s Creek”-themed vaccination card holder is complete with an image of David Rose’s face and a saying inspired by a line in the show. The holder is clear and you can choose from colors like Holographic Rainbow, Black, Yellow and Silver for the lettering and image. The holder comes in three different styles: Semi-rigid top load, flexible zip-top and larger side-zip. It has holes to attach a lanyard or string, too.

This vaccination card holder comes with a matching lanyard, and you can choose from five colors for its border: red, green, yellow and two shades of blue. Both sides of the holder are transparent and it folds open to insert the card.

Best wallets and wristlets for your vaccination card

This wallet from Vera Bradley has multiple compartments to keep cash, your ID, credit cards and your vaccination card. It also features an exterior zip coin pocket, as well as turnlock and zip closures to keep contents safe. The wallet is equipped with RFID protection for credit and debit cards, which prevents unwarranted scanning. Itcomes in multiple patterns like Paisley Wave and Happy Blooms.

This cardholder is constructed from soft Roe White leather and features two zip pockets — which will fit your vaccination card — as well as a coin pocket. Its zip-around closure keeps contents inside.

Stay organized while traveling with this wallet, which is designed with two internal pockets for your passport, cash and vaccination card, as well as six card slots and an external card slot. It has a magnetic closure and is made from leather. The wallet is available in five colors — Onyx, Oxblood, Bone, Graphite and Ash Blue Leather — as well as two seasonal styles: Pickle and Block Party Print Leather.

Coach’s wristlet features the brand’s signature jacquard and polished pebble leather trim. It comes with a detachable wrist strap, or you can clip it onto a larger bag. The wristlet is designed with two interior credit card slots and a zip-top closure, and it’s large enough to carry your phone, vaccination card and other items, too. It comes in styles like Brass/Stone Ivory and Brass/Oak Maple.

Slip your vaccination card into this wallet with your cash, credit cards and ID. It’s made from leather and features 12 credit card slots, a coin pocket, two billfold pockets and three side pockets. The wallet comes with RFID protection and is available in two colors: Brown and Black (currently out of stock).

Tory Burch’s wristlet is constructed from pebbled leather and features an embossed double T. It has a zip closure and a wrist strap, and, in addition to your vaccination card, cash and credit cards, it also fits most smartphones. The wristlet is available in colors like Gray Heron and New Cream.

Kate Spade’s wristlet features an illustration of a cityscape. It has a zip-top closure and three card slots to store your credit cards and ID as well as your vaccination card and cash or coins. The wristlet comes with a detachable strap, too.