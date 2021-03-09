Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The face masks from brand HALOLIFE just became some of the first to get certified, proven to meet the first ever standard for reusable face masks from ASTM International, which released those specifications last month. The standard established best practices for manufacturing face masks, a dire need in the face mask space, according to experts we consulted throughout 2020. Establishing universal safety standards for face coverings can help the U.S. return to work and social activities, echoed HALOLIFE CEO Keith Anderson in a press release.

And going to the gym is one of those activities: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new guidance about gyms following research into high rates of coronavirus transmission at gyms and fitness centers in Hawaii and Chicago over the summer of 2020. The CDC says gym-goers and gym staff “should wear a face mask” at fitness facilities across the country. The recommendation to wear masks applies even when gym patrons and staff are socially distanced, as well as for those who've been vaccinated. In its otherwise newly released guidance for those who are fully vaccinated, the CDC advises to “keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.”

The CDC published its conclusions about gyms in Morbidity and Mortality Reports, a weekly publication it releases with public health news. The instances in Hawaii and Chicago emphasize the importance of “consistent and correct mask use,” and how “increased respiratory exertion facilitates Covid transmission,” the CDC shared in the report. Researchers urged gyms to require people wear masks during exercise and practice physical distancing, as well as improve ventilation and decrease class sizes. While many states have some sort of mask mandate in place, they don’t all require gym-goers to wear masks while working out. Some fitness centers like Planet Fitness, for example, created their own mask mandates, while others allow people to exercise bare-faced.

The most critical Covid mitigation measure overall is wearing a face mask, and this is especially true while exercising, according to Jessica Steier, doctor of public health and CEO of Vital Statistics Consulting, a healthcare data analytics company, and Andrea Love, PhD, an immunologist and microbiologist. Steier and Love explained that when you exercise, you have more forceful and rapid respiration. This means you’re exhaling and inhaling a larger volume of air. In turn, the relative risk of exposure to Covid droplets may be increased compared to standing still in the same space. And physical distancing alone won’t protect you.

“Six feet is an average distance these respiratory droplets can spread — some will travel shorter distances, some further,” said Love, an immunology consultant for Vital Statistics Consulting. “Indoors, you should be coupling mask wearing, the primary mitigation measure, with distancing, improved ventilation and proper hygiene.”

Given this most recent CDC research on Covid transmission at gyms, we spoke to experts about the best masks to wear while exercising indoors and some safety measures you practice at fitness centers during the pandemic.

Best face masks to wear at the gym

This face mask meets ASTM International’s F3502-21 face mask standard, one of the first to boast such an achievement — SGS IBR Laboratories evaluated the HALOLIFE masks’ filtration technology, fit and seal performance, according to those ASTM guidelines.

Face masks come in sizes ranging from Small to Extra Large, as well as different styles, like a Pink mask and a White mesh mash with Grey trim. Its exterior layer is made from a polyester-blend fabric and the inner layer has a moisture-wicking bamboo lining. The mask features a replaceable latex nose pad that prevents glasses from fogging up, and it’s constructed with an adjustable nose bridge and ear loops. It also has a chin wrap to create an air-tight seal along the sides of the mask. HALOLIFE’s mask also comes with a HALO Nanofilter, which captures 99 percent of airborne particulates and works for about 200 hours. You can purchase replacement nose pads and filters, too.

Adidas’ dual-layered face masks — which come in packs of three — are made from polyester. They’re designed with 40-percent recycled materials and come in two sizes: Small and Medium/Large. Adidas said the Medium/Large face mask fits most adults, but if the measurement between the bridge of your nose and chin is less than 5.5 inches, they recommend the small size. The masks are available in three colors: White, Blue Bird and Black.

Under Armour’s face mask is made from three layers of fabric, including a middle layer of foam to filter out particulate and an inner layer made from anti-microbial fabric designed to feel cool against skin. It has a flexible nose bridge and a strip of fabric on the top to eliminate gaps and ensure glasses don’t fog up. The outer layer of the mask is water-resistant — while the mask is machine-washable, Under Armour recommends hand washing it. The mask comes in five sizes, ranging from Extra Small/Small to Extra Large/Extra Extra Large, as well as four colors: Black/Charcoal, Pitch Gray/Mod Gray, Slate Purple/Arctic Pink and Red/Silver Chrome.

Reebook’s dual-layered face masks are made from 93-percent recycled polyester. They come in two sizes: Extra Small/Small and Medium/Large. The masks come in a pack of three, are designed with stretch ear loops and have a tight fit that conforms to the. They’re machine-washable, too.

Athleta’s face masks come in a pack of two and are made from quick-drying fabric. The masks feature a flexible nose bridge that allows you to customize its fit around the nose and cheek bones. It’s also designed with adjustable ear loops. According to Athleta’s internal testing, its face masks showed an average 90.3-percent particle blocking performance. These masks must be hand-washed and they’re available in five colors: Island Coral/Hearth Rose, Dusk Purple/Gentle Blue, Charcoal Grey, Velvety Pink/Osprey Grey and Twilight Lilac/Voyage Grey.

Koral’s face masks are made from performance fabrics like those used in the brand’s clothing. Fabric is quick-drying and tight knit, as well as stretches around the face for a tight fit. The masks come in four colors: Aubergine, Hale, Midnight Blue and Ruby. Koral also makes a Shiny Netz Face Mask in four colors: Flamingo, Black, White and Neon Lime.

How to buy a mask to wear while exercising

Steier said the mask you exercise in should conform to the CDC’s general guidelines on face coverings.

Look for multiple layers of material for optimal protection, as well as for masks with high thread counts, high fabric density and tightly woven cloth — they offer the most protection.

Stay away from exhalation valves and ensure your mask fits tightly around the cheeks, under the chin and over the nose bridge: A proper fit is crucial.

The CDC states that wearing masks during exercise is safe, and wearing a face mask won't necessarily harm your workout, according to studies that showed they don't significantly restrict oxygen flow. But when you’re doing high intensity cardio like treadmill running, Love said a KN95, N95, KF94 or even double masks may become uncomfortable. In those cases, if you decide to wear a single mask, make sure it has two to three layers of fabric and fits your face properly. Steier suggests inserting an additional filter inside the mask, and exercising as far away from other people as possible. If you’re doing low intensity exercise like yoga or pilates, she said to wear as much protection as possible — double mask or wear a respirator like a KN95, N95 or KF94.

Gaiters and balaclavas

Steier and Love, who host the Unbiased Science Podcast, noted that gaiters (often called running buffs) and balaclavas don’t offer as much protection as a higher quality and better fitting mask. They’re typically made of a single layer of thinly woven flexible fabric and get saturated with moisture very quickly.

“If you are simply running into a convenience store to pay for gas, a gaiter is likely a better option than no face covering,” said Love. “But I would steer clear of these for extended indoor activities, particularly going to the gym.”

The CDC’s guidance on face coverings, however, states that gaiters with two layers, or gaiters that can be folded so they have two layers, can be worn. While balaclavas are not substitutes for masks, the CDC noted they can be worn over masks. To that end, some sports brands have created highly-filtering gaiters for just this purpose, among them the Tommie Copper Community Wear Face Mask Gaiter and the Carhartt Cotton Gaiter.

Additional CDC guidance regarding wearing a mask while exercising

The CDC notes that individuals who have lung diseases like asthma or heart disease should be evaluated by their healthcare provider before attempting exercise with any face mask. The CDC also states:

Do vigorous and high-intensity exercise outside when possible

While exercising, stay at least 6 feet away from other people and wear a mask

If your mask becomes saturated with sweat, replace it with a clean mask while exercising

Tips for exercising at the gym during the pandemic

Steier and Love, as well as the CDC, said the safest way to exercise during the pandemic is at home or outdoors. But if that isn’t feasible, here are some ways to stay as safe as possible while exercising indoors at a fitness center.